Daviess Co. hosts blood drive for teacher recovering from recent procedure
Owensboro, Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County is holding a district wide fundraiser to raise money for Apollo High School Engineering and Computer Science teacher, Jonathan Leohr, where he can return home to his family. Leohr is in Nashville recovering from a stem cell transplant after having cancer for 12 years.
Home catches fire on Thanksgiving in Masonville
MASONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - In Daviess County, a home caught on fire on Thanksgiving. It was just after 2 p.m. on Deer Valley’s Creekview Court. Masonville Firefighters say the fire was coming from the garage, but spread into the home and attic. No one was hurt. The cause is...
Mayor of Ky. town devastated by Dec. 2021 tornado hopes for more normal Christmas
MAYFIELD, Ky. (WKYT) - Communities across the commonwealth will begin putting up their Christmas trees and decorating for the holiday season this weekend. In Western Kentucky, communities like Dawson Springs and Mayfield are also getting ready for a grim anniversary. On December 10th and 11th of 2021, a deadly storm system moved through our state, destroying homes and lives.
Deck the Park in Madisonville kicks off Thursday
(WEHT) - The city of Madisonville and the Hopkins County Tourist & Convention Commission will kick off the Deck the Park attraction on Thursday for the third consecutive year.
Christmas at Panther Creek opening Friday night
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Christmas at Panther Creek will soon light up the holiday spirit. Officials say the event is celebrating its 19th anniversary, and the annual display consists of a 1.15-mile driving tour with more than 50 displays and 500,000 lights. This will go from November 25 to January 2, and the park is […]
Aurora Evansville still looking for volunteers
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Aurora Evansville is still looking for volunteers to help with Adopt-A-Client. According to Aurora’s website, Adopt-A-Client is a program where staff will provide family information to donors that includes a wish list and clothing sizes. However, to make this happen Aurora is requesting volunteers. Aurora is looking for: Volunteers to record […]
Evansville community invited to safely dispose of holiday cooking oil on Saturday
Evansville community members are being offered a safe way to dispose of their holiday cooking oil and grease on Saturday. In partnership with American Grease and Septic, Evansville Water and Sewer Utility will host the Holiday Used Cooking Oil Disposal Drive on Saturday. The event is happening from 8 a.m....
Police: 2nd Street closed in Henderson after DUI crash
Police in Henderson, Kentucky said 2nd Street was closed between North Ingram and North Adams Street after a DUI crash on Friday morning. The Henderson Police Department said that the road was closed while power lines that were brought down from the crash were being repaired. Police say a driver...
Dispatch: Reported shooting in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Central Dispatch confirms emergency crews are responding to reports of a shooting. According to dispatch, the reported shooting happened at the 1600 block of Garfield Avenue. Officials say this is an active scene. Our crews on scene say Henderson Police and the Henderson County Sheriff’s...
Family searching for missing Kentucky teen
The search continues for a teenage boy missing since Monday. Graham Collins Watson is a 16-year-old from Providence, Kentucky. He left his home on Monday, and his family hasn’t seen him since. “He’s a wonderful young man and we want him home. We love him and miss him,” says...
Best Owensboro Breakfast Spots for Visitors From Out of Town
Do you have family or friends visiting from out of town over the holidays? Whether you want to take your guests to eat at a greasy spoon, an all-you-can-eat breakfast, or a fine-dining restaurant, Owensboro has many delicious options to choose from. If you're like me, you want to impress...
Evansville Police make Thanksgiving DUI arrests
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police made several drunk driving arrests over the Thanksgiving holiday. In the reports for Thursday into Friday morning, there were at least seven alcohol related reports. [Previous: Indiana State Police provides tips for holiday travelers]. Police say one happened shortly before 3 a.m. Thanksgiving morning.
INDOT Announces Lane Restrictions at Highway 41 and Lynch Road in Evansville
Driving down the stretch of Highway 41 between Diamond Avenue and Lynch Road has not been the most pleasant experience for the past couple of years. It all started in January 2020 when a truck hit the Pigeon Creek bridge causing enough structural damage that officials with the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) determined it was no longer safe for drivers to travel over and would need to be rebuilt. That was followed by a decision to completely rebuild both the northbound ramp from Diamond Avenue and the southbound ramp leading from Highway 41 South back to Diamond. Just as those projects are near their completion and it looks like traffic may be able to start moving more smoothly through the area, INDOT announces they'll be reinstating lane restrictions on a portion of Highway 41 for another project.
Reindeer Farms Within Driving Distance of the Evansville – Owensboro Area
While I might be older now, I have always been able to find the spirit of Christmas. Even during the hard years, there have been plenty of those, we all have had them. There is something magical, wonderful, and special in the air this time of year. Could it be childhood nostalgia of our own days long past of trying to stay up all night to see Santa? Or could it possibly be something just a little bit more? I have discovered an amazing way to keep the magic and wonder of Christmas alive for the next generation of "Santa watchers" with the help of some close-to-home reindeer farms.
Incredibly Cute Dog Invasion Coming to Owensboro, Kentucky
The cutest and most talented puppies are coming to town. Wesley Williams and his adorable pups performed their popular act seen on Season 15 of America's Got Talent. Puppy Pals Live! is bringing its action-packed show to town. A pawsitively great time is planned for young and old alike. Some...
'Drive By for a Pie' event held for first responders in Owensboro
The Owensboro Community is showing appreciation for first responders ahead of Thanksgiving. Cedarhurst of Owensboro will be handing out pies for families to enjoy. First responders are invited to drive through and take home a pie from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, November 22nd. The event will take place...
New restaurant taking over a west side Evansville venue with grand opening event
A new restaurant taking over a familiar west side Evansville location is opening to customers today. Kenny's Smoke Shack BBQ is officially opening to customers from 11:00 A.M. until 9:00 P.M. Wednesday and Thursday and until 2:00 A.M. Friday and Saturday. The new restaurant is located on West Franklin Street,...
Newburgh Dollar General ordered to temporarily close due to violations, health department says
A Warrick County, Indiana business will be closed temporarily after being ordered to do so by the local health department. A statement from the Warrick County Health Department sent out Wednesday said that the Dollar General store #7577 at 10588 W. SR 662 in Newburgh was ordered to close temporarily.
Southern Indiana Man Captures Majestic Convocation of Eagles in Breathtaking Photos
I don't think that I've ever seen an Eagle up close in the wild. I've seen one at the zoo, but not just out in nature. Jeff Helfrich didn't just see one bald Eagle, he saw around twenty at once. What's even more impressive are the photos that he was able to capture.
Evansville native helps create Thanksgiving staple
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Did you know the creator of a popular Thanksgiving staple is actually from Evansville?. Stove Top Stuffing was created partially by Ruth Siems. Siems was a Home Economics grad from Purdue University. According to the university, Siems worked at General Foods in New York. An article...
