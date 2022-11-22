Read full article on original website
Related
Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity Bill
Hold on to your wallet. Due to inflation and prices surging for natural gas, heating oil and other fuels, you will see a significant rise in your utility bills. So if you've opened your electric bill...
United States at risk of tight electric supplies this winter -NERC
Nov 17 (Reuters) - A large portion of North America is at risk of insufficient electricity supplies during peak winter conditions, the organization responsible for the reliability of the U.S. power grids said on Thursday.
BBC
Energy bill help to cost billions more from January
The government will have to pay billions of pounds more to support households with their energy bills from January, after the regulator increased its energy price cap. But it will not affect households as the government is limiting their bills. Under the Energy Price Guarantee (EPG), the typical household is...
The Next Web
Launch of Europe’s biggest battery energy storage system is a win for renewables
Europe’s biggest battery energy storage system has officially begun its operation in Cottingham, UK. The system — which is the largest by megawatts per hour — aims to store electricity generated from renewable sources, such as wind turbines and solar farms, before releasing it at times of high customer demand.
France 24
US blocks more than 1,000 shipments of solar energy equipment from China over slave labor
More than 1,000 shipments of solar energy components worth hundreds of millions of dollars have piled up at U.S. ports since June under a new law banning imports from China's Xinjiang region over concerns about slave labor, according to federal customs officials and industry sources. The level of seizures, which...
Winter is coming, prices are rising, and most voters say: Unleash American energy now
Winter is coming – and record inflation is rising, on consumer goods including the price of gasoline. American consumers are suffering as the 8.2 percent annual inflation rate eats away at paychecks with higher energy prices at the pump, and temperatures plummet. Yet, despite this harsh reality, President Joe...
World’s first CO2 battery is ‘missing piece’ in renewable energy puzzle
An Italian startup behind the world’s first carbon dioxide battery claims that it can supercharge the transition to renewable energy sources after signing a deal to develop it in the US.Energy Dome’s CO2 battery is designed for utility-scale applications, used for storing renewable energy from wind and solar during times of over production.It is one of the biggest obstacles preventing the transition to renewable energy from fossil fuel sources, as without energy storage then polluting sources continue to be required.Current high-capacity batteries, like lithium-ion, are too expensive to be pratical on a large scale.Energy Dome claims its CO2 battery is...
electrek.co
A quarter of US coal-fired power will retire by end of 2029 – and gas may have peaked
Nearly a quarter of the 200,568 megawatts (MW) of coal-fired capacity currently operating in the US has reported plans to retire by the end of 2029, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported today. UnderstandSolar is a free service that links you to top-rated solar installers in your region for...
Jalopnik
Automakers to Sell 400 Million More Vehicles Than Climate Change Estimates Can Handle: Greenpeace
It looks like all those gas vehicle bans that states and countries are planning on in the 2030s might come a little too late. A new report out of Greenpeace Germany, as compiled by The Verge, says that automakers are on track to sell 400 million more vehicles than current efforts to reduce climate change can handle. Simply put, we’re going to drive ourselves right into the worst of climate change, unable to meet the global temperature reduction of 1.5° Celsius.
World's largest floating wind farm is now powering gas and oil production
Hywind Tampen, the world's largest floating wind farm, located off the coast of Norway, has become operational, a company press release said. Of the 11 turbines involved in the project, the first turbine began power production on November 13, with another six scheduled to go online this year. With the...
fordauthority.com
U.S. EV Battery Supply Chain Will Be Self-Sufficient By 2030: Report
As automakers invest billions in electric vehicle development and prepare to roll out a number of new EV models, a large focus has been placed on where, exactly, the raw materials used in the construction of EV batteries come from. The answer, of course, is that the vast majority of those materials are sourced from China, which is a problem for U.S. and European governments, which want to end their reliance on that controversial country. That’s precisely why the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) includes requirements for where these materials are sourced from, though automakers – including Ford – have taken issue with the strict deadlines imposed by that bill. However, according to a new Goldman Sachs forecast, both the European and U.S. EV battery supply chain could be self-sufficient by as soon as 2030, as reported by Automotive News Europe.
crowdfundinsider.com
Sustainability: UOB, SP Group to Offset Household Electricity Carbon Emissions for UOB EVOL Cardholders
UOB EVOL cardholders will now be able “to offset 100 per cent or more of their household electricity carbon footprint for free when they charge SP Group’s (SP) utilities bills to their credit card, via a new exclusive feature jointly launched by UOB and SP this month.”. With...
rigzone.com
Long-Duration Energy Storage Needed To Improve Decarbonization
Long-duration energy storage technologies are promising but must be improved to aid the deep decarbonization of electric power systems. Generating renewable power is vital to the world’s decarbonization efforts. But so too will be developing the energy storage systems that are required at times when the intermittency of solar and wind power means that energy isn’t being produced.
invezz.com
Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board Acquires 25% of SSE’s Electricity Transmission Business
Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board to acquire 25% of SSE’s stake in electricity transmission grid business. A £750 revolving credit facility in place to cover funding and working capital need. SSE PLC has sold a 25% stake in its energy transmission grid unit for $1.8 billion (£1.5...
PV Tech
SolarDuck to build floating solar plant at offshore wind site from RWE
Dutch-Norwegian floating solar company SolarDuck has been selected as the provider of offshore floating PV technology for a hybrid power plant in the Netherlands. RWE, as part of its bid for the Hollandse Kust West VII offshore wind farm, gave SolarDuck exclusive provision rights for offshore floating solar with accompanied energy storage. They will build a 5MW floating solar demonstrator, and the project is due to become operational in 2026.
From smart radiator thermostats to Google Nest... the energy-saving items middle-income households can buy with proposed £15,000 Government grant to make home more efficient
UK households facing a cost of living crunch this winter could potentially save hundreds of pounds a year in gas and electricity bills if they use government grants of up to £15,000 to buy and install energy efficient gadgets and loft and cavity wall insulation. Business Secretary Grant Shapps's...
BBC
Energy sector reforms criticised by British Gas owner
Energy regulator Ofgem has announced plans to make the sector more resilient to market shocks, but has been heavily criticised by British Gas. The watchdog has dropped a plan to ring-fence customers' credit balances - which build up when direct debits are higher than energy used. Instead, Ofgem said it...
UK to raise $65 billion from windfall tax on energy companies
London CNN Business — The UK government is hiking a windfall tax on oil and gas companies and extending the levy to electricity generators, as it scrambles to balance its budget amid an economic downturn. It is also investing in nuclear power for the first time in decades. UK...
pv-magazine-usa.com
U.S.-based battery manufacturer announces solid-state energy storage systems
Amptricity announced what it says is the first solid-state battery for home energy storage. The company plans to deliver its first solid-state energy storage systems of up to 4 GWh or up to 400,000 homes within the next 30 months. The company, which was founded in 2020 and based in...
CAR AND DRIVER
Making Truck Stops into EV Charging Hubs Will Take Small-Town Levels of Power
A study conducted by utility company National Grid suggests that highway truck stops setting up for EVs in the next two decades could require the same amount of power as a small town might use. Based on current traffic patterns, the study found, many highway charging sites (the equivalent to...
Comments / 1