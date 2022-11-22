ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Energy bill help to cost billions more from January

The government will have to pay billions of pounds more to support households with their energy bills from January, after the regulator increased its energy price cap. But it will not affect households as the government is limiting their bills. Under the Energy Price Guarantee (EPG), the typical household is...
The Next Web

Launch of Europe’s biggest battery energy storage system is a win for renewables

Europe’s biggest battery energy storage system has officially begun its operation in Cottingham, UK. The system — which is the largest by megawatts per hour — aims to store electricity generated from renewable sources, such as wind turbines and solar farms, before releasing it at times of high customer demand.
The Independent

World’s first CO2 battery is ‘missing piece’ in renewable energy puzzle

An Italian startup behind the world’s first carbon dioxide battery claims that it can supercharge the transition to renewable energy sources after signing a deal to develop it in the US.Energy Dome’s CO2 battery is designed for utility-scale applications, used for storing renewable energy from wind and solar during times of over production.It is one of the biggest obstacles preventing the transition to renewable energy from fossil fuel sources, as without energy storage then polluting sources continue to be required.Current high-capacity batteries, like lithium-ion, are too expensive to be pratical on a large scale.Energy Dome claims its CO2 battery is...
Jalopnik

Automakers to Sell 400 Million More Vehicles Than Climate Change Estimates Can Handle: Greenpeace

It looks like all those gas vehicle bans that states and countries are planning on in the 2030s might come a little too late. A new report out of Greenpeace Germany, as compiled by The Verge, says that automakers are on track to sell 400 million more vehicles than current efforts to reduce climate change can handle. Simply put, we’re going to drive ourselves right into the worst of climate change, unable to meet the global temperature reduction of 1.5° Celsius.
fordauthority.com

U.S. EV Battery Supply Chain Will Be Self-Sufficient By 2030: Report

As automakers invest billions in electric vehicle development and prepare to roll out a number of new EV models, a large focus has been placed on where, exactly, the raw materials used in the construction of EV batteries come from. The answer, of course, is that the vast majority of those materials are sourced from China, which is a problem for U.S. and European governments, which want to end their reliance on that controversial country. That’s precisely why the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) includes requirements for where these materials are sourced from, though automakers – including Ford – have taken issue with the strict deadlines imposed by that bill. However, according to a new Goldman Sachs forecast, both the European and U.S. EV battery supply chain could be self-sufficient by as soon as 2030, as reported by Automotive News Europe.
rigzone.com

Long-Duration Energy Storage Needed To Improve Decarbonization

Long-duration energy storage technologies are promising but must be improved to aid the deep decarbonization of electric power systems. Generating renewable power is vital to the world’s decarbonization efforts. But so too will be developing the energy storage systems that are required at times when the intermittency of solar and wind power means that energy isn’t being produced.
PV Tech

SolarDuck to build floating solar plant at offshore wind site from RWE

Dutch-Norwegian floating solar company SolarDuck has been selected as the provider of offshore floating PV technology for a hybrid power plant in the Netherlands. RWE, as part of its bid for the Hollandse Kust West VII offshore wind farm, gave SolarDuck exclusive provision rights for offshore floating solar with accompanied energy storage. They will build a 5MW floating solar demonstrator, and the project is due to become operational in 2026.
Daily Mail

From smart radiator thermostats to Google Nest... the energy-saving items middle-income households can buy with proposed £15,000 Government grant to make home more efficient

UK households facing a cost of living crunch this winter could potentially save hundreds of pounds a year in gas and electricity bills if they use government grants of up to £15,000 to buy and install energy efficient gadgets and loft and cavity wall insulation. Business Secretary Grant Shapps's...
BBC

Energy sector reforms criticised by British Gas owner

Energy regulator Ofgem has announced plans to make the sector more resilient to market shocks, but has been heavily criticised by British Gas. The watchdog has dropped a plan to ring-fence customers' credit balances - which build up when direct debits are higher than energy used. Instead, Ofgem said it...
CNN

UK to raise $65 billion from windfall tax on energy companies

London CNN Business — The UK government is hiking a windfall tax on oil and gas companies and extending the levy to electricity generators, as it scrambles to balance its budget amid an economic downturn. It is also investing in nuclear power for the first time in decades. UK...

