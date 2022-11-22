ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wapakoneta, OH

3 things to know about Central Catholic's state semifinal opponent

 3 days ago

After a season-opening loss, Central Catholic has romped through its schedule all the way to a Division II state semifinal berth.

The 13-1 Irish face another 13-1 team in Kings Mills Kings on Friday at 7 p.m. at Mercy Health Wapak Ford Field in Wapakoneta.

Here are three things to know about Central Catholic's opponent Kings Mills Kings:

1. They have a star QB

Quarterback Will Kocher was the Eastern Cincinnati Conference offensive player of the year this season. He is 273 of 422 passing for 4,168 yards and 45 TDs (12 INTs), while rushing for 716 yards and 13 more TDs.

In the regular season finale against Anderson, Kocher threw for 495 yards and six TDs.

His favorite targets are two 1,000-yard receivers in Michael Mussari (26 TDs) and Jake Cameron (8 TDs).

2. New territory

Kings beat Anderson 46-42 on Friday to make the state final four for the first time in program history. The Knights got past top-ranked and defending state champion Winton Woods in the regional semifinal.

Since the start of 2022, Kings is 30-3 with all three of those losses coming to Winton Woods.

Under coach Alex Galvin, the Knights are 37-7 in his four years.

3. Experience is key (so is talent)

Coming into this season, the Knights had 16 starters returning from a team that was 11-1 last year.

They have four players on their team who earned All-Ohio honors last season: Kocher (2nd team), Mussari (2nd team), linebacker Nick Hoying (2nd team), and offensive lineman Eli Eruri (honorable mention).

