Kansas State

Mann sees lesser prairie-chicken designation as 'proxy war'

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas First District Congressman Tracey Mann sees the designation of the Northern Distinct Population Segment of the lesser prairie-chicken as a threatened species under the Endangered Species Act as about more than just that bird. "The lesser prairie-chicken lives in areas from really western Kansas, eastern...
Officials: New Kan. crime-tracking system halfway complete

TOPEKA — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation director said the agency’s new data tracking system is about halfway complete and will create a better overview of the state’s crime problem, including a potential rise in fentanyl cases. During a Tuesday legislative budget hearing, KBI director Kirk Thompson...
Kansas regulators want to slash Evergy’s energy efficiency plan

Regulators’ opposition could unravel a consensus plan to provide millions of dollars in energy efficiency programs to Evergy’s Kansas customers. Evergy, the largest electric utility in Kansas, came to agreement with consumer and environmental advocates on a variety of programs meant to lower energy demand and save customers close to $100 million over four years.
New state voter fraud units finding few cases from midterms

WASHINGTON (AP) — State-level law enforcement units created after the 2020 presidential election to investigate voter fraud are looking into scattered complaints more than two weeks after the midterms but have provided no indication of systemic problems. That's just what election experts had expected and led critics to suggest...
AAA: Gas prices remain volatile into holiday season

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Shawn Steward with AAA Kansas notes that gas prices are a little higher on average statewide this year than last at $3.20 a gallon as of Friday. "A year ago, we were at $3.07 a gallon," Steward said. "Slightly up, but when you think about it, it's not a huge increase and shouldn't have a major impact on most people's plans to drive."
KHP encourages, gives tips for safer Thanksgiving travel

Troopers will be out on the roads to assist motorists throughout the holiday weekend. Kansas roads will soon be busy with holiday travelers going to and from their destinations for Thanksgiving. The Kansas Highway Patrol, along with other law enforcement agencies across the state, will participate in the annual Special Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP). The STEP program is courtesy of a grant from the Kansas Department of Transportation.
