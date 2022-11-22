Read full article on original website
Cost of talking to family from prison strains inmates' ties
TOPEKA — Trish Gaston spends $50 a week talking to her two sons at the Lansing Correctional Facility. Gaston has tried cutting back to save some money, but she said “I need to hear their voice every day.”. “That’s their only contact to the outside world and to...
Mann sees lesser prairie-chicken designation as 'proxy war'
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas First District Congressman Tracey Mann sees the designation of the Northern Distinct Population Segment of the lesser prairie-chicken as a threatened species under the Endangered Species Act as about more than just that bird. "The lesser prairie-chicken lives in areas from really western Kansas, eastern...
Officials: New Kan. crime-tracking system halfway complete
TOPEKA — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation director said the agency’s new data tracking system is about halfway complete and will create a better overview of the state’s crime problem, including a potential rise in fentanyl cases. During a Tuesday legislative budget hearing, KBI director Kirk Thompson...
NY Times probe shows how sports gambling industry exploited KS legislators
TOPEKA — A New York Times investigation into the gambling industry’s bare-knuckled lobbying efforts provides insight into concessions Kansas lawmakers provided when they legalized sports betting earlier this year. Among the revelations from the report, published Sunday as part of a series on “a relentless nationwide campaign” to...
Kansas regulators want to slash Evergy’s energy efficiency plan
Regulators’ opposition could unravel a consensus plan to provide millions of dollars in energy efficiency programs to Evergy’s Kansas customers. Evergy, the largest electric utility in Kansas, came to agreement with consumer and environmental advocates on a variety of programs meant to lower energy demand and save customers close to $100 million over four years.
New state voter fraud units finding few cases from midterms
WASHINGTON (AP) — State-level law enforcement units created after the 2020 presidential election to investigate voter fraud are looking into scattered complaints more than two weeks after the midterms but have provided no indication of systemic problems. That's just what election experts had expected and led critics to suggest...
AAA: Gas prices remain volatile into holiday season
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Shawn Steward with AAA Kansas notes that gas prices are a little higher on average statewide this year than last at $3.20 a gallon as of Friday. "A year ago, we were at $3.07 a gallon," Steward said. "Slightly up, but when you think about it, it's not a huge increase and shouldn't have a major impact on most people's plans to drive."
Veterans deluge VA with claims for toxic exposure benefits, care
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is processing claims at the fastest rate in its history, hoping to avoid a significant backlog as hundreds of thousands of veterans apply for health care and benefits under the landmark toxic exposure law Congress passed earlier this year. The day...
KDHE: 3,000 new COVID cases, five additional deaths
TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 3,045 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Nov. 12 to Nov. 18, for a total of 897,813 cases. On Wednesday, the state reported 5 additional COVID-19 deaths, for a total of 9,657.
What to know about buying recreational marijuana in Missouri
On Nov. 8, Missourians voted “yes” on Amendment 3, which legalized recreational use of marijuana, meaning you’ll now be able to buy weed, like marijuana flower or edibles, in the coming months. Starting Dec. 8, the state will begin transitioning its medical marijuana licenses to recreational licenses,...
KHP encourages, gives tips for safer Thanksgiving travel
Troopers will be out on the roads to assist motorists throughout the holiday weekend. Kansas roads will soon be busy with holiday travelers going to and from their destinations for Thanksgiving. The Kansas Highway Patrol, along with other law enforcement agencies across the state, will participate in the annual Special Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP). The STEP program is courtesy of a grant from the Kansas Department of Transportation.
