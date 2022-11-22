Read full article on original website
A broadly tuned network for affective body language in the macaque brain
Body language is a powerful tool that we use to communicate how we feel, but it is unclear whether other primates also communicate in this way. Here, we use functional magnetic resonance imaging to show that the body-selective patches in macaques are activated by affective body language. Unexpectedly, we found these regions to be tolerant of naturalistic variation in posture as well as species; the bodies of macaques, humans, and domestic cats all evoked a stronger response when they conveyed fear than when they conveyed no affect. Multivariate analyses confirmed that the neural representation of fear-related body expressions was species-invariant. Collectively, these findings demonstrate that, like humans, macaques have body-selective brain regions in the ventral visual pathway for processing affective body language. These data also indicate that representations of body stimuli in these regions are built on the basis of emergent properties, such as socio-affective meaning, and not just putative image properties.
Entangling free electrons and optical excitations
The inelastic interaction between flying particles and optical nanocavities gives rise to entangled states in which some excitations of the latter are paired with momentum changes in the former. Specifically, free-electron entanglement with nanocavity modes opens appealing opportunities associated with the strong interaction capabilities of the electrons. However, the achievable degree of entanglement is currently limited by the lack of control over the resulting state mixtures. Here, we propose a scheme to generate pure entanglement between designated optical-cavity excitations and separable free-electron states. We shape the electron wave function profile to select the accessible cavity modes and simultaneously associate them with targeted electron scattering directions. This concept is exemplified through theoretical calculations of free-electron entanglement with degenerate and nondegenerate plasmon modes in silver nanoparticles and atomic vibrations in an inorganic molecule. The generated entanglement can be further propagated through its electron component to extend quantum interactions beyond existing protocols.
Extensive crystal fractionation of high-silica magmas revealed by K isotopes
Fractional crystallization plays a critical role in generating the differentiated continental crust on Earth. However, whether efficient crystal-melt separation can occur in viscous felsic magmas remains a long-standing debate because of the difficulty in discriminating between differentiated melts and complementary cumulates. Here, we found large (~1 per mil) potassium isotopic variation in 54 strongly peraluminous high-silica (silicon dioxide >70 weight %) leucogranites from the Himalayan orogen, with potassium isotopes correlated with trace elemental proxies (e.g., strontium, rubidium/strontium, and europium anomaly) for plagioclase crystallization. Quantitative modeling requires up to ~60 to 90% fractional crystallization to account for the progressively light potassium isotopic composition of the fractionated leucogranites, while plagioclase accumulation results in enrichment of heavy potassium isotopes in cumulate leucogranites. Our findings strongly support fractional crystallization of high-silica magmas and highlight the great potential of potassium isotopes in studying felsic magma differentiation.
Erratum for Research Article “Identification and characterization of HIV-specific resident memory CD8 T cells in human lymphoid tissue,” by M. Buggert et al.
A central role for STAT5 in the transcriptional programing of T helper cell metabolism
T cell activation requires changes in metabolism needed for the energy demands of rapid growth and proliferation. Cytokines that engage common gamma chain (cγ) receptors on T cells are critical to promoting metabolic changes needed for activation, and here, Villarino et al. examine the role of STAT5 engagement, which is a signaling pathway shared by all cγ cytokines. STAT5 was defined as a master regulator of amino acid metabolism in CD4+ T helper cells through interactions with enhancers and promoters of genes encoding a wide array of enzymes and transporters. STAT5 controlled transcription of members of the mTOR pathway to license T cells for IL-2–mediated mTOR signaling and promoted MYC-driven metabolic changes. Together, these findings provide molecular insights downstream of IL-2 engagement that are critical to T cell activation. – CNF.
Different reference frames on different axes: Space and language in indigenous Amazonians
Spatial cognition is central to human behavior, but the way people conceptualize space varies within and across groups for unknown reasons. Here, we found that adults from an indigenous Bolivian group used systematically different spatial reference frames on different axes, according to known differences in their discriminability: In both verbal and nonverbal tests, participants preferred allocentric (i.e., environment-based) space on the left-right axis, where spatial discriminations (like “b” versus “d”) are notoriously difficult, but the same participants preferred egocentric (i.e., body-based) space on the front-back axis, where spatial discrimination is relatively easy. The results (i) establish a relationship between spontaneous spatial language and memory across axes within a single culture, (ii) challenge the claim that each language group has a predominant spatial reference frame at a given scale, and (iii) suggest that spatial thinking and language may both be shaped by spatial discrimination abilities, as they vary across cultures and contexts.
Tolerogenic nanoparticles induce type II collagen–specific regulatory T cells and ameliorate osteoarthritis
Local inflammation in the joint is considered to contribute to osteoarthritis (OA) progression. Here, we describe an immunomodulating nanoparticle for OA treatment. Intradermal injection of lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) loaded with type II collagen (Col II) and rapamycin (LNP-Col II-R) into OA mice effectively induced Col II–specific anti-inflammatory regulatory T cells, substantially increased anti-inflammatory cytokine expression, and reduced inflammatory immune cells and proinflammatory cytokine expression in the joints. Consequently, LNP-Col II-R injection inhibited chondrocyte apoptosis and cartilage matrix degradation and relieved pain, while injection of LNPs loaded with a control peptide and rapamycin did not induce these events. Adoptive transfer of CD4+CD25+ T cells isolated from LNP-Col II-R–injected mice suggested that Tregs induced by LNP-Col II-R injection were likely responsible for the therapeutic effects. Collectively, this study suggests nanoparticle-mediated immunomodulation in the joint as a simple and effective treatment for OA.
