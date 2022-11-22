Read full article on original website
Rian Johnson Celebrates 'Glass Onion' Theatrical Release With Behind the Scenes Images
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is finally in theaters and with it comes the push for everyone to see the movie while they can. Bringing us back into the world of Daniel Craig's Benoit Blanc, the sequel takes us on an adventure with Miles Bron (Edward Norton) as he plans a murder mystery party for his friends where they have to solve his death. However, thanks to so many conflicts within their friend group, what was meant to be a fun party swiftly turns into an actual murder mystery.
Kevin Bacon Is Trapped in a Snow Globe in the New 'Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special' Poster
Actor Kevin Bacon just made his MCU debut as himself in Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special and fans couldn't be happier. The studio isn’t leaving any stone unturned in spreading some more holiday joy to the fans either, in a new poster revealed by Marvel Studios, Bacon is seen in a snow globe while Drax and Mantis look at him curiously. The poster is full of colors and hints at the special's plot as the duo decides to make Bacon a present for Peter Quill aka Star-Lord, who is missing Gamora very much, during this time of the year.
'Bones And All' Is a Certified Fresh Feast On Rotten Tomatoes
Legendary director Luca Guadagnino's latest boundary-breaking release Bones And All has officially been declared "certified fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes. The cannibalistic romance stars Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell as Lee and Maren, who are outcast teenagers navigating the intensity of first love in a world they don't fit into. That is all whilst they simultaneously grapple with a mutual thirst for human consumption, something that brings them closer together and sees them literally pull other people apart.
'Dylan's New Nightmare' Images Reveal First Look at Freddy Kreuger in 'Nightmare on Elm Street' Fan-Made Movie
Womp Stomp Films, an independent film company based in Los Angeles that has made both original and fan films, gives fans a first look at the upcoming Dylan's New Nightmare, a fan-made Nightmare on Elm Street film, through a Bloody Disgusting exclusive. The company is widely known for their work on the Never Hike Alone series — unofficial fan films that pay tribute to Friday the 13th, and The Spirit of Haddonfield — an unofficial short fan film that pays tribute to the character of Michael Myers and the Halloween franchise.
'Wednesday' Cast React to Jenna Ortega's Iconic Dance in New Video
This Thanksgiving weekend many horror fans have been thankful for the release of the long awaited Netflix series Wednesday. The Addams Family adaptation starring Jenna Ortega in the death loving title role has taken the genre world by storm. However, since the series released this past Wednesday, fans can’t stop talking about the amazing dance sequence at the end of episode 4. Now Netflix has released a behind-the-scenes video of the cast reacting to that now-iconic scene.
‘Nanny’ Review: Nikyatu Jusu’s Devastating Debut Uncovers the Horrors of the American Dream
Of all the films that premiered back at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, Nanny is the one that is both more ambitious in its poetic presentation and equally humble in its narrative aspirations. This is by no means a detriment as it is actually fundamental to what makes it stand out in the memory. The experience is built around dancing between different genres in order to tell a story that observes how the everyday indignities of life can lead to even more unexpected pain and tragedy. Telling the story of a nanny trying to raise money to bring her son to America, this feature debut from writer-director Nikyatu Jusu plays both as an emotional drama and an enduringly evocative horror. Though it works better in its individual moments, there is still something stunning about how it will frequently submerge us in a more subtle and sinister sense of looming dread that soon becomes emotionally shattering.
New ‘Indiana Jones 5’ Images Show Harrison Ford and Phoebe Waller-Bridge on The Adventure of a Lifetime
New images for Indiana Jones 5 feature teases that Harrison Ford and Phoebe Waller-Bridge will get into some spelunking together for the highly-anticipated sequel. Featured in the latest issue of Empire Magazine, the new images also show how Indy will be thrown in the middle of the action for Indiana Jones 5, despite his age in the universe.
'Magic Mike's Last Dance' Ends With 30-Minute Dance Sequence
The Magic Mike franchise is one that has befuddled and delighted audiences since its inception back in 2012. The film brought Channing Tatum back into the dancing world as Mike, a handyman and carpenter who by day makes ends meet where he can. At night, he's a dancer at an all-male strip club, which highlights the joy that (mainly) bachelorette parties have in the club and thus the franchise was born.
'The Mean One': Unofficial The Grinch Horror Film Sets December Release With Frightening New Poster
There's just over a month left until Christmas and the Grinch is getting ready to go slashing through the snow in the unofficial slasher parody The Mean One. Atlas Film Distribution revealed that the absurd horror flick featuring Art the Clown himself, David Howard Thornton (Terrifier), as the classic Dr. Seuss character will arrive with plenty of time to rack up some kills before the big day. Along with the release of a chilling new poster, the film is now set to reach theaters on December 9.
How ‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ Sets Up 'GOTG' Vol. 3
Editor's Note: This article contains spoilers for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is a nifty little Christmas-time romp that offers plenty of laughs, some Yuletide cheer, and even a well-earned emotional beat or two. But if you're paying close enough attention, it also slyly sets up and expands upon some story threads that writer/director James Gunn is expected to continue exploring in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the third and final film in the trilogy, when it releases next year.
New ‘Andor’ Images Explore All the ‘Star Wars’ Easter Eggs in Luthen’s Shop
Andor has plenty of Easter Eggs that connect the series back to the world of Star Wars, particularly back to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story where we met Diego Luna's Cassian Andor in the first place. But there also seems to be another set of Easter Eggs that we may not have seen! And that comes from Luthen Rael's store that Mon Mothma goes to visit frequently in order to check in with Luthen about the Rebellion under the guise of buying something from his shop.
How Jasmine Became the Only Disney Princess Who Wasn't the Lead of Her Story
The Disney Princess franchise focuses on royal women, but the club is exclusive, including only 13 characters from Disney's entire catalog. The franchise has strict rules regarding who can be considered. Even so, some deserving candidates are left out. Most Disney Princesses are the leads in their films, but there is one notable exception: Jasmine (Linda Larkin). Aladdin comes from the Disney Renaissance, a period from 1989 to1999 when Disney reinvented itself. Her contemporaries are more active than the earlier princesses. In this time frame, Disney attempted to make the women more powerful, with Belle's sacrifice for her father or Mulan's courage in battle. This trend of the Renaissance princesses allowed them to take more of the focus as the princesses were more independent characters. Jasmine fits the description perfectly, despite her smaller allotment of screen time. She unquestionably fits into the Disney Princess lineup because she sets herself apart in the time she gets.
'Andor': Tony Gilroy Explains Why B2EMO’s Puppeteer Got to Voice the Droid
[This article contains spoilers for Andor's Season 1 finale]Before K-2SO (Alan Tudyk) came into Cassian Andor's (Diego Luna) life, there was another droid fretting over the man's questionable decisions. In the 3-episode premiere of Tony Gilroy's critically acclaimed series Andor audiences got to meet B2EMO, a highly stressed out, and bright red salvage assist unit who has been part of the Andor family for many years. Ahead of Andor's jaw-dropping season finale, Collider's own Steve Weintraub had the opportunity to speak with Tony Gilroy about a wide variety of Andor-related topics, including the scene-stealing droid B2EMO and the man who brought him to life.
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Crosses $300 Million at the Domestic Box Office
Ahead of the Thanksgiving weekend, people were still heading out to the theaters to see Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. As Disney is setting up for a dominant holiday performance, the film garnered another $9.5 million on Tuesday, propelling it past the $300 million mark at the domestic box office to $303.7 million. It's now the seventh film to pass that mark this year, following in the footsteps of the global juggernauts including Top Gun Maverick, Doctor Stranger in the Multiverse of Madness, and Minions: The Rise of Gru.
What Happened to the 'Casablanca' Sequel Warner Bros. Wanted to Make?
Casablanca is not the kind of movie one would think spawns a franchise, or even a sequel, and why would you? After all, the film ends with Rick Blaine (Humphery Bogart) forcing Ilsa Lund (Ingrid Bergman) to get on a plane and leave him so she can avoid being captured by the Nazis. The narrative is all wrapped up in a bow, perfectly finished with all the key characters having gone through a satisfying transformation. Nothing about this conclusion screams "sequel." And yet, there were attempts to get a follow-up made. Shortly after its initial release, there was word of a Casablanca sequel, though it would never see the light of day.
What Are Tyler's True Intentions With Wednesday Addams? Hunter Doohan Explains
Editors Note: This article contains major spoilers for Season 1 of Wednesday. Netflix’s latest spooky offering Wednesday is full of layered mysteries, wacky twists, and unexpected turns. As our protagonist, played by Jenna Ortega, comes to Nevermore Academy she unearths new secrets about her family and new school, while also rising up to the challenge of making new friends and confronting her own emotions. While navigating a whole new life there’s also her budding relationship with Tyler, who later turns out to be the monster going on a killing spree in the woods. In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, actor Hunter Doohan, who played the multi-faceted character, talks about his audition process and Tyler’s true intentions toward Wednesday.
'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery': Edward Norton & Janelle Monáe Share Favorite Moments From Rian Johnson's Script
In 2019, writer and director Rian Johnson wowed audiences with his star-studded whodunnit, Knives Out, starring Daniel Craig as the southern aristocratic Detective Benoit Blanc, earning the filmmaker his first Oscar nomination for Best Original Screenplay. Now, the duo return in an all-new modern mystery, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, that features an entirely different ensemble cast tasked with solving a puzzling faux murder. That is, until someone does, in fact, wind up dead. When tech billionaire Miles Bron (played by Edward Norton) invites his merry band of wealthy friends to his Greek island, Benoit Blanc returns to get to the bottom of this peculiar puzzle. The list of suspects ranges from Bron’s former business partner Andi Brand (Janelle Monáe) to his invited guests, including Kate Hudson, Dave Bautista, Kathryn Hahn, and Leslie Odom Jr.
Irene Cara, Oscar-winning singer of title tracks to 'Flashdance,' 'Fame' dies at 63, rep says
Singer-actress Irene Cara has died at age 63 in her Florida home, her publicist confirmed to Eyewitness News.
'The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special': All the Easter Eggs You Might Have Missed
Warning! The following contains spoilers for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. As a standalone special clocking in under 45 minutes, you'd think there wouldn't be a ton of room for Easter eggs in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, which released today on Disney+. But writer/director James Gunn and company still manage to tuck in a number of Marvel references, sly jokes, and hidden cameos amongst all the festive chaos. Here's a list of all the eggs we found scattered throughout the special.
'Stepmom' Is a Perfect Thanksgiving Reminder to Cherish Every Moment
Back in 1998, Chris Columbus’ film Stepmom hit the scene, and while it may not be a film about Thanksgiving it’s a perfect film to watch ahead of the holiday. The setting alone with its vibrant orange and yellow leaves and cozy bundle-up feeling checks off all the boxes to satisfy the autumnal aesthetic. But it’s not just the visual aspect that makes Stepmom a must-watch for Thanksgiving, it’s the story within it.
