California State

Comments

Priscilla Ann Torrez Mercado
3d ago

Still haven’t received mine nor have my sons or daughter and we all filled and had direct deposit and we all work this is a slap in everybody’s face if they decide not to give it to us but those people who are on welfare got there’s first smh

Reply(8)
25
Tom b-Eezy
3d ago

To anyone expecting it via direct deposit I highly recommend checking your mail. I was supposed to and expecting direct deposit but received a debit card instead so check your mail before some thieves do. I heard they are out there trying to steal them from people's mails.

Reply
11
Midge Zucker
3d ago

Seniors who don't have to file taxes but still have to pay higher gas and food prices don't get any relief!!!!!

Reply(2)
8
Comments / 0

