‘Some people eat to live, while others live to eat’: More than 200 attend Poor People’s Dinner

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2-year-old and Dad Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attack, Allegedlyjustpene50New York City, NY
New York Prioritizes Supporting Migrants Over Its Own ResidentsTom HandyNew York City, NY
Bronx apartments available from $397 a month at new affordable complexBeth TorresBronx, NY
The richest woman in New York is giving away millionsAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Attempted Kidnapping on NYC Subway: NYPD Need HelpBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Related
Community benefits from Meals on Wheels (letter to the editor)
Meals on Wheels (MOW) is a very important program for seniors, veterans and those who are homebound. The meals provide the proper nutrition and are tasty. Fruits and vegetables are provided daily. MOW is a program that also flourishes because of charitable donations. The Staten Island community benefits greatly from this program. You can support MOW’S success by volunteering or donating a few dollars.
Christmas tree lightings to inspire holiday spirit and a good appetite for DIY restaurant tour
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Tree lightings at the center of towns or in prominent locations like Borough Hall or Empire Outlets afford revelers to try new eateries. In a section like Annadale, for instance, the restaurant options are rich and all within walking distance of each other — and the anticipated tree lighting.
Brooklyn mother serves Thanksgiving meal to New Yorkers on L train
NEW YORK -- A Brooklyn woman invited all of New York City to her Thanksgiving dinner this week, setting up a whole meal inside a subway car to feed strangers.CBS2's Hannah Kliger has more on the story behind the viral movement.Videos are circling online, many with more than 1 million views, showing strangers happily eating a Thanksgiving meal together on the L train."Multiple people mentioned, 'I'm not going to see my family this year. I'm not able to have a big gathering,' and they were really grateful," said Haylee Pentek of Williamsburg.Pentek was coming home from work on Tuesday night...
Harlem restaurant vandalized and robbed, community rallies to help keep it open
HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Russell Jackson is fighting to keep his Harlem business on Frederick Douglass Boulevard afloat. His business was vandalized and robbed. Now his community is coming together to help save this much-loved restaurant. Like many other businesses in Harlem, Reverence struggled to stay open during COVID. But Jackson said because his Harlem community […]
bkreader.com
Bed-Stuy State Rep Jibari Brisport Says ‘Birds Are Our Friends,’ Hosts ‘ThanksVegan’ Giveaway at Restoration Plaza
On Wednesday at noon, State Senator Jabari Brisport will be hosting a vegan roast giveaway in Bed-Stuy at Restoration Plaza. Dubbed ‘ThanksVegan,’ the senator is teaming up with PETA and Humane […] Click here to view original web page at patch.com.
A few holiday tips for eating on a budget as ShopRite donates 1,700 gift cards to Staten Island food pantries
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The Mannix Family Supermarkets and ShopRite recently donated over 1,700 ShopRite gift cards to 36 borough food pantries and community organizations. The gift was presented at a celebration in the mid-Island store — 2656 Hylan Blvd., New Dorp. Assemblyman Michael Tannousis joined store owner...
Queens mom of 5 gets new heart, celebrates 1st Thanksgiving since life-saving surgery
FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens (PIX11) — A Queens mom has a lot to be grateful for this holiday: she was given the gift of a new heart. Shanel Blake, 39, had a life-saving heart transplant this summer. Now, she’s planning a holiday with her family and grateful to be alive. It’s been a long journey to recovery […]
Staten Island baby, 3 months, awaits liver transplant: ‘She is a gentle soul but in so much pain’
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Baby Aleia Widlund of Rosebank has been through more medically than most adults. She is three months old. The second daughter of Patrick and Tara Widlund, Aleia has biliary atresia, a rare liver disease that requires a liver transplant. Tara, a surgical technician, and Patrick, a Local 3 electrician, are also the parents of Freya, 18 months old.
Staten Island’s Best Dressed: The engagement party of Nicole Colandrea and Pasquale Montemarano at Baci Ristorante, Dongan Hills
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Featured in this week’s Best Dressed are photos from the elegant engagement party of Nicole Colandrea and Pasquale Montemarano on Nov. 5, 2022, at Baci Restaurant, Dongan Hills. “What made our engagement so memorable and special was family and friends traveled from so far...
Check out Staten Island’s upcoming events: Annadale Tree Lighting on Sunday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It’s Thanksgiving weekend and though lots of folks are on a long weekend away, Staten Island is definitely not sleeping. And while the holiday weekend isn’t overflowing with as many options as usual, there’s still lots to do with the whole family.
What’s inside that Staten Island building with the elk on the roof? | Then and Now
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- That building on Richmond Avenue near the Arthur Kill Road intersection, with the elk on the roof, was built in the late 1800s. The stone and clapboard mansion at 3250 Richmond Ave. has been the site of Elks Lodge No. 841 since 1960. The group was...
Deli on Staten Island’s South Shore robbed by man with gun Thanksgiving night: NYPD
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A masked bandit struck an Annadale deli Thursday night, making off with more than $500 in cash, according to police. The suspect reportedly entered Hylan View Bagels and Deli, located at 4727 Hylan Blvd., just after 9:30 p.m. He displayed a silver firearm at the register, an NYPD spokeswoman said Friday.
Staten Island obituaries for Nov. 24 and 25, 2022
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Carol Marie Carroll, 88, passed away peacefully on Nov. 21,2022 surrounded by her family. Carol (nee Cosgrove) was born on June 23, 1934, in Brooklyn, to Helen and Norbert Cosgrove. She was a graduate of St John’s University where she met her husband of 65 years, Peter Carroll, SJU basketball team center. Carol joyfully dedicated herself to her family, was a community volunteer and woman of great faith and longtime parishioner of St. Charles Catholic Church in Oakwood. Read the full obit on SILive.
boropark24.com
Toldos Avrohom Yitzchok Rebbe to Spend Shabbos in Boro Park
Chassidim of the Toldos Avrohom Yitzchok rebbe are excitedly preparing to spend Shabbos in Boro Park with their rebbe, who arrived in New York for his annual visit to be mechazek his chassidim. In addition, the rebbe’s grandchild is getting married on Sunday night. The rebbe landed on Monday...
NYPD: Teen stabbed at Staten Island Mall
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Black Friday shoppers hoping to score holiday deals were instead witness to a stabbing on Friday night at the Staten Island Mall in New Springville. Two 16-year-old boys were engaged in a dispute when one of the teens allegedly displayed a knife and stabbed the other in the abdomen, a spokesperson for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information told the Advance/SILive.com.
Worker, 27, dies in fall from Staten Island ShopRite building
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 27-year-old male succumbed to his injuries Wednesday afternoon after a fall or jump from a building in New Dorp, police said. On Wednesday, at approximately 2:35 p.m., police responded to a 911 call of an aided individual at 2656 Hylan Blvd., a spokesperson for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information told the Advance/SILive.com.
Fat Joe gives back to Bronx families for Thanksgiving
Bronx rapper Fat Joe is giving back to the borough where he was raised to make sure that families have food on the table for Thanksgiving.
Need a holiday gift idea? Here’s how to easily buy an authentic piece of Staten Island.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- When Dom Provenzano and Gabriella Pappalardo were tasked with designing a T-shirt and sweatshirt logo that would proudly represent all of Staten Island’s many neighborhoods, the duo came up with a classic design. “We were going to focus on individual neighborhoods, highlighting each one on...
NYPD: Exposed Staten Island man, 23, tried to rape woman on NYC subway train
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police say a 23-year-old Staten Island man removed his pants and tried to rape a female straphanger last week in Manhattan. Chris Tapia, of New Street in Port Richmond, is charged with attempted rape, sexual abuse, forcible touching and public lewdness in connection with the Nov. 17 incident, which occurred at approximately 11:25 p.m. aboard a No. 4 train, according to a pair of written statements issued over the past week by the NYPD.
CSI baseball team joins Teddy Atlas for foundation’s annual turkey giveaway
The Dr. Theodore A. Atlas Foundation’s annual turkey giveaway drew some much-needed helping hands over the weekend. Boxing Hall of Famer Teddy Atlas, of course, was joined by the College of Staten Island baseball team at the foundation’s West Brighton headquarters -- where they teamed up to package and deliver 1,500 turkeys and trimmings to Staten Islanders in need.
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
65K+
Followers
42K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 1