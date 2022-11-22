ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

‘Some people eat to live, while others live to eat’: More than 200 attend Poor People’s Dinner

By Jillian Delaney
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Staten Island Advance

Community benefits from Meals on Wheels (letter to the editor)

Meals on Wheels (MOW) is a very important program for seniors, veterans and those who are homebound. The meals provide the proper nutrition and are tasty. Fruits and vegetables are provided daily. MOW is a program that also flourishes because of charitable donations. The Staten Island community benefits greatly from this program. You can support MOW’S success by volunteering or donating a few dollars.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
CBS New York

Brooklyn mother serves Thanksgiving meal to New Yorkers on L train

NEW YORK -- A Brooklyn woman invited all of New York City to her Thanksgiving dinner this week, setting up a whole meal inside a subway car to feed strangers.CBS2's Hannah Kliger has more on the story behind the viral movement.Videos are circling online, many with more than 1 million views, showing strangers happily eating a Thanksgiving meal together on the L train."Multiple people mentioned, 'I'm not going to see my family this year. I'm not able to have a big gathering,' and they were really grateful," said Haylee Pentek of Williamsburg.Pentek was coming home from work on Tuesday night...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Harlem restaurant vandalized and robbed, community rallies to help keep it open

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Russell Jackson is fighting to keep his Harlem business on Frederick Douglass Boulevard afloat. His business was vandalized and robbed. Now his community is coming together to help save this much-loved restaurant. Like many other businesses in Harlem, Reverence struggled to stay open during COVID. But Jackson said because his Harlem community […]
MANHATTAN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island baby, 3 months, awaits liver transplant: ‘She is a gentle soul but in so much pain’

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Baby Aleia Widlund of Rosebank has been through more medically than most adults. She is three months old. The second daughter of Patrick and Tara Widlund, Aleia has biliary atresia, a rare liver disease that requires a liver transplant. Tara, a surgical technician, and Patrick, a Local 3 electrician, are also the parents of Freya, 18 months old.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island obituaries for Nov. 24 and 25, 2022

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Carol Marie Carroll, 88, passed away peacefully on Nov. 21,2022 surrounded by her family. Carol (nee Cosgrove) was born on June 23, 1934, in Brooklyn, to Helen and Norbert Cosgrove. She was a graduate of St John’s University where she met her husband of 65 years, Peter Carroll, SJU basketball team center. Carol joyfully dedicated herself to her family, was a community volunteer and woman of great faith and longtime parishioner of St. Charles Catholic Church in Oakwood. Read the full obit on SILive.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
boropark24.com

Toldos Avrohom Yitzchok Rebbe to Spend Shabbos in Boro Park

Chassidim of the Toldos Avrohom Yitzchok rebbe are excitedly preparing to spend Shabbos in Boro Park with their rebbe, who arrived in New York for his annual visit to be mechazek his chassidim. In addition, the rebbe’s grandchild is getting married on Sunday night. The rebbe landed on Monday...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NYPD: Teen stabbed at Staten Island Mall

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Black Friday shoppers hoping to score holiday deals were instead witness to a stabbing on Friday night at the Staten Island Mall in New Springville. Two 16-year-old boys were engaged in a dispute when one of the teens allegedly displayed a knife and stabbed the other in the abdomen, a spokesperson for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information told the Advance/SILive.com.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NYPD: Exposed Staten Island man, 23, tried to rape woman on NYC subway train

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police say a 23-year-old Staten Island man removed his pants and tried to rape a female straphanger last week in Manhattan. Chris Tapia, of New Street in Port Richmond, is charged with attempted rape, sexual abuse, forcible touching and public lewdness in connection with the Nov. 17 incident, which occurred at approximately 11:25 p.m. aboard a No. 4 train, according to a pair of written statements issued over the past week by the NYPD.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

CSI baseball team joins Teddy Atlas for foundation’s annual turkey giveaway

The Dr. Theodore A. Atlas Foundation’s annual turkey giveaway drew some much-needed helping hands over the weekend. Boxing Hall of Famer Teddy Atlas, of course, was joined by the College of Staten Island baseball team at the foundation’s West Brighton headquarters -- where they teamed up to package and deliver 1,500 turkeys and trimmings to Staten Islanders in need.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
65K+
Followers
42K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy