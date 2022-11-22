Read full article on original website
polk.edu
Polk State will be closed Wednesday through Sunday for Thanksgiving
Polk State College will be closed Wednesday, November 23, through Sunday, November 27, 2022, for Thanksgiving break. Classes will not be held Saturday, November 26. The College and collegiate high schools will reopen on Monday, November 28. College staff will be monitoring emails to the addresses below throughout the week...
WINKNEWS.com
Florida teacher who thought student debt was paid 20 years ago gets nearly $1M bill from UF
For almost a decade, the government took hundreds of dollars each month out of the paychecks of a Florida woman named Michelle to recoup old student loans that were unpaid and overdue. The process, called garnishment, is legal, and the U.S. Department of Education can order it for someone’s wages, tax returns and Social Security to force repayment on defaulted loans.
plantcityobserver.com
Marshall Middle Magnet Becomes IB World School
After a lengthy three-year process the Plant City school earns the lofty certification. It’s been a lengthy three-year process but Marshall Middle Magnet School, located at 18 South Maryland Avenue in Plant City, is now a fully-authorized International Baccalaureate World School for the Middle Years Programme (MYP) for sixth through eighth grade students.
Polk County's Top 10 Boys Basketball Players
Kervin Knaggs, 6-1, Sr., PG/SG, Auburndale: He averaged 14 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists this past season. He shot 50 percent from the field and 65 percent from the free-throw line. He finished the season with 126 points, 34 rebounds, 21 steals and 28 assists. “He is a complete leader ...
5 Great Burger Places in Florida
Burgers and fries on a white platePhoto byPhoto by Jiroe (Matia Rengel) on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of five amazing burger places in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food every day of the week.
fox35orlando.com
Orlando Free Fall death: Florida leaders announce six-figure fine after Tyre Sampson's deadly fall
State fines owner of Orlando Freefall ride following Tyre Sampson's deadly fall. Florida leaders have requested a six-figure fine – one of the largest the Department of Agriculture has ever sought – against Slingshot Group, the owner of the Orlando FreeFall drop tower ride at ICON Park, after 14-year-old Tyre Sampson fell off the ride in March 2022 and died.
observernews.net
Riverview’s Pebble Park opens with tour that speaks to its highlights
Among the visitors to Pebble Park in Riverview for its ribbon-cutting tour was Stacy White, who due to term limits clocked his final day as a Hillsborough County Commissioner on Nov. 21. White, whose District 4 seat includes the greater Riverview community, stepped down from public service after four years...
mynews13.com
FEMA extends deadline to apply for Ian aid in 12 Central Florida and Bay Area counties
BRANDON, Fla. — At the request of the state of Florida, residents whose property was damaged during Hurricane Ian have additional time to apply for federal disaster assistance. What You Need To Know. FEMA has extended the deadline to apply for federal Hurricane Ian disaster aid. Among the counties...
footballscoop.com
South Florida has won and lost double-digit games in the past 8 years; the latest on who might get the Bulls back on track
Though it almost seems hard to believe, University of South Florida football has had back-to-back double-digit wins seasons and back-to-back double-digit losses campaigns – all within the past eight years. It’s been that kind of feast or famine for the Bulls, but it’s also a not-too-distant reminder of the...
The heat is on: 2023 Lakeland firefighter calendar benefits SPCA Florida
LAKELAND, Fla. — The Lakeland Fire Department has come out with the perfect Christmas present for anyone who is a fan of firefighters and pets. The fire department teamed up with SPCA Florida to release their 2023 Rescued Pets Calendar just in time for the holiday season. Each month...
Agency Promotions Announced, Including Selections for Assistant Chief and Captain
The promotion ceremony is to be held on Friday, December 2, 2022,. The Lakeland Police Department is proud to announce that Captain Marvin Tarver and Lieutenant Cheryl Kimball have been selected as the department’s newest Assistant Chief and Captain, respectively. Upon assuming the role of Assistant Chief, Tarver will command the Neighborhood Services Bureau, which includes the Uniform Patrol Division. In the new role of Captain, Kimball will lead the Community Services Section, which is comprised of the School and College Resource Officers, Police Athletic League, Neighborhood Liaison Officers, Victims Assistance, and Crime Prevention teams. In total, the agency has three Assistant Chiefs and five Captain positions. Captain Tarver and Lieutenant Kimball will begin serving in their new roles on December 4, 2022.
Pre-Trial Hearing for Suspended Hillsborough Prosecutor
Judge may decide whether Governor DeSantis must testify
Multi-million dollar lottery jackpot sold at Florida 7-Eleven
One lucky Florida Lottery player will go home with 2 million more reasons to smile after they hit the jackpot playing the Jackpot Triple Play.
plantcityobserver.com
Groundbreaking Ceremony Ushers In Caboose Junction RV Park Construction
Willaford family to build train-themed RV park on 20-acre parcel north of Interstate-Four. What do you do if you have a passion for trains and more than 20 acres of vacant land? If you’re Plant City residents Robert and Felice Willaford, you construct a train-themed RV park. Its slogan: If you like trains, you’ll love Caboose Junction.
Bay News 9
Accident leads to life lesson for Springstead head coach
HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — Old photos bring back lots of memories for Shannon Herod, coach of the Springstead High School cheer team. “I look at that like, who thought this was a good idea?" she said while looking at her old cheering photos. She says most of the memories...
neighborhoodnewsonline.net
The Brunchery Serving Breakfast & Lunch In Wesley Chapel & New Tampa!
Since opening the second local location (the other is on Bruce B. Downs Blvd. in New Tampa) of The Brunchery Breakfast & Lunch on S.R. 56 in March of this year, owner Alket (Al) Marku says he is thrilled with the way the Wesley Chapel community has already embraced the former long-time location of Wolf’s Den.
WESH
Authorities searching for woman who went missing from Polk County in 2016
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement continues to search for a missing woman out of Polk County. Twenty-nine-year-old Samantha Fiddler disappeared on Nov. 19, 2016, the same day she was released from Polk County Jail on a trespassing charge from Brevard County. Mark Brutnell, the...
County Funds Affordable Housing in Riverview
House keys.Photo byCourtesy of Maria Ziegler. Hillsborough County commissioners recently voted to approve $6.2 million toward an affordable apartment complex in Riverview. The state’s Housing Initiative Program will also kick in an additional $1.5 million for the 116-unit complex. The housing will benefit people whose income is 50% below the county’s median income. With Florida becoming a more desirable place to live and housing prices increasing, the county is trying to keep apace with the need for more equitable housing.
The Top 3 Richest Neighborhoods in Orlando
A lovely home in Lake Nona (Orlando, Florida)Photo byPhoto by Eric Ardito on UnsplashonUnsplash. I absolutely love my apartment. I do not know how I got so lucky to live in a place everyone thinks is a bougie hotel for the past year. But honestly, as a 34-year-old woman, I can't help but dream of a ballin' house sometimes. And while it's going to be a long-term goal for me to reach a status where I can afford to live in one of the nicest (aka richest) neighborhoods in Orlando. But in the meantime, it doesn't hurt to gather a little information. So without further ado, here are the top three richest Orlando neighborhoods so we can daydream together.
Tampa residents taking caution after string of US mass shootings
With growing violence across the nation, some people in Tampa Bay are urging friends and family to be extra cautious in big crowds this holiday season.
