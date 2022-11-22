Bryce Young and Alabama’s offensive line remember the Iron Bowl as one of the toughest matchups from last season. Young was uncomfortable throughout the game as Auburn consistently pressured him. The Crimson Tide’s offensive front could not protect its quarterback as Young got sacked seven times. He endured his worst completion percentage (49) of his career and could not get into a rhythm until the final drive of the game. Young connected with receiver Ja’Corey Brooks for a 28-yard game-tying touchdown in the fourth quarter; however, things were difficult before the 97-yard drive in 12 plays at Auburn, Ala.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO