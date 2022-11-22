Read full article on original website
Man arrested in fatal Thanksgiving Day shooting in Bartholomew County
A 20-year-old Edinburgh man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting late Thanksgiving Day, officials say.
wevv.com
ISP: Woman charged with rape and public voyeurism in Daviess County
A woman is facing several felony charges after an investigation in Daviess County, Indiana, according to police. The Indiana State Police says 29-year-old Christelle Thelus was arrested Wednesday on felony charges of rape and public voyeurism, plus a misdemeanor charge of intimidation. ISP says Thelus's arrest follows an investigation that...
mdmh-bloomington.com
Catalytic converter thefts becoming an issue in Bloomington, with several Toyota Prius owners recently reporting thefts
Bloomington, Indiana – Catalytic converter thefts have become an issue in the city of Bloomington as well, with several thefts reported recently. What these recent thefts have in common is that the catalytic converters were stolen from the same make of vehicles but from a different year. The first...
WANE-TV
Indiana man arrested for driving drunk on the highway at 101 mph: ISP
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – An Indiana driver was arrested Monday evening after driving drunk and speeding on the highway in Clay County, according to Indiana State Police. A trooper was patrolling US 40 around 5:35 p.m. when he saw a Jeep speeding on the highway near CR 225 West. According to the release, the trooper used his radar and clocked the car driving at 101 mph.
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
Christelle Thelus, 29, of Washington, was arrested on counts of Rape, Public Voyeurism, and Intimidation. Bond was set at $100,000. Brendan Dillon, 39, of Washington, was arrested on two counts of intimidation. Bond was set at $50,000. Samuel Minick, 32, of Washington, was arrested for Failure to Appear. Bond was...
985theriver.com
Clay City man charged with attempted murder
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Clay City man has been charged with attempted murder following a shooting that left his father dead, and himself and his father’s ex-girlfriend shot. According to a release from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, The shooting occurred at approximately 1:53 a.m. on...
'It was already done' | New court docs reveal details on killing of 5-year-old found in suitcase in Indiana
WASHINGTON COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — A woman is facing new charges in connection to a little boy whose body was found in a suitcase in rural Washington County in April. Dawn Coleman is charged with murder, neglect of a dependent resulting in death and obstruction of justice. A Dec....
WTHI
Local man arrested on impaired driving charges after allegedly driving 101 MPH
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A local man faces impaired driving charges after police say he was driving 101 mph in Clay County on Monday. According to Indiana State Police, a trooper clocked a vehicle traveling at a speed of 101 mph along US 40 near County Road 225 West.
vincennespbs.org
Oaktown man arrested after fleeing scene
A Knox County man was jailed after fleeing the scene of a battery incident. Indiana State Police says a trooper stopped a vehicle in Vincennes driven by 47-year-old Lester Rhoads of Oaktown late Tuesday night. Rhoads was charged with Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated. His Blood Alcohol Content was reported...
953wiki.com
Woman arrested in case of 5-year-old boy found dead in suitcase moved to custody in southern Indiana
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. — One woman wanted in the case of a 5-year-old boy found dead in a suitcase is now in custody in southern Indiana. Dawn Coleman, 40, was arrested last month in San Francisco for her involvement in Cairo Jordan's death. He was found dead from an electrolyte imbalance in April but wasn’t identified until late October.
bloomingtonian.com
Firefighters fight barn fire Tuesday on West Indiana State Road 45
The Monroe Fire Protection District was assisted Tuesday by Center-Jackson Fire Territory, Beech Creek Township Fire Department, and Greene County while fighting a barn fire in the 9600 block of West Indiana State Road 45, according to a Facebook post by the MFD. Here is the text of the release:
Cayuga man sentenced to over 12 years in federal prison
CAYUGA, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)- A Cayuga man has been sentenced to 12 and a half years in federal prison, after pleading guilting to distribution and receipt of child sexual abuse material. According to court documents, Homeland Security Investigations special agents were conducting undercover chat operations on the social media application KIK. An adult male, later identified […]
wbiw.com
Bedford Police Department announced several personnel changes
BEDFORD – Several moves were made in the Bedford Police Department during the Bedford Board of Works meeting Monday afternoon. Major Danny Irwin, who has served the City of Bedford for more than 25 years, announced his retirement to Chief Terry Moore in a letter on August, 9th 2022. His last day on the force was November 11th, 2022.
Fire burns more than 100 acres at Brown County State Park Monday
Fire crews spent late Sunday into early Monday working to put out a brush fire at Brown County State Park that burned over 100 acres
wamwamfm.com
2 Vehicle Accident in Montgomery
A two-vehicle accident with children involved occurred yesterday evening at 6134 E 200 N in Montgomery. Air bags were deployed, but no injuries were reported. Fire departments were dispatched, then later disregarded, and the scene was cleaned up in approximately a half hour.
985theriver.com
It’s a winter wonderland at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Wabash Valley Fairgrounds hosted its Winter Wonderland on Friday. The afternoon event included an ice-skating rink and train rides for guests. Food, vendors, and all of the fun things about the winter months were available at this event. Fairgrounds Manager Jenny Hamilton said...
985theriver.com
Local businesses prepare to feed hundreds for Thanksgiving
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– As we near Thanksgiving, several organizations around the area are preparing hundreds of free meals for those looking for a place to enjoy a holiday dinner. In Sullivan, Joe’s Italian Foods is preparing for its 17th year serving community members. They will be open from...
wslmradio.com
Bedford Couple Arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine
On Thursday, November 10, 2022, the Indiana State Police Bloomington District ACES (Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Section) concluded a lengthy investigation by arresting two Bedford residents for possession of methamphetamine. Over the past few months, Troopers received multiple tips and information that Amber Eads, 40 years old of Bedford, and Jacob...
The 3rd richest person in Indiana
Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
