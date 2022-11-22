ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sebastian County, AR

UPDATE: AMBER Alert inactivated for missing Sebastian County teen

By Jacob Smith, Justin Trobaugh
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bl7EJ_0jJyFL2300

BARLING, Ark. ( KNWA/KFTA ) — UPDATE: Police have inactivated the AMBER Alert for Madison Baker after she was safely recovered.

Baker, 14, was returned to her family Tuesday morning by a neighbor who reportedly found her wandering the area.

After helping the family be reunited, the neighbor voluntarily went in for questioning by police before being released.

Baker was seen embracing her family before walking inside her home with them.

A short time later, the family was seen getting into a police vehicle and driving away.

BARLING, Ark. ( KNWA/KFTA ) — The Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 14-year-old girl who went missing out of Barling.

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, Madison Baker went missing from the 13th Street and D Street area around 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 21.

Baker is 5 ft. 4 in. and weighs 140 lbs. She was last seen wearing a red and black Northside High School softball jacket, gray Mickey Mouse pajama bottoms, and white Nike shoes. She could also be wearing a red and black Northside High School softball jacket.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TPPZd_0jJyFL2300
Madison Baker was last seen wearing a gray Northside Grizzlies pullover, gray Mickey Mouse pajama bottoms and white shoes.
Courtesy: Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office

If anyone has any information on Baker’s whereabouts, contact the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office at 479-783-1051.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KHBS

Law enforcement releases new details in 14-year-old girl's disappearance

BARLING, Ark. — A 14-year-old Barling girl who went missing on her way to a babysitting job Monday afternoon was found by a neighbor the next morning, according to Philip Pevehouse, with the Sebastian County Sheriff's Department. Police declined to publicly say what may have happened. "I think we...
BARLING, AR
KOKI FOX 23

One dead, two injured in Cherokee County crash

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Okla. — A man died and two others were injured after a crash in Cherokee County Friday night, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said Angel Vasquez, 29, of San Bernardino, Calif. was driving westbound on US 62, five miles east of Tahlequah when he crossed the center line and hit a truck driving eastbound.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, OK
KHBS

Salvation Army of Northwest Arkansas serves Thanksgiving meals

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Salvation Army of Northwest Arkansas served up Thanksgiving meals for people in need in Fayetteville and Bentonville Thursday. Hundreds of people, like Christopher David, got a warm meal and had a place to gather as a community to celebrate Thanksgiving. "I think it’s beautiful. It’s...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

35 Arkansas United Methodist churches disaffiliate from denomination

VAN BUREN, Ark. — A total of 35 Arkansas churches disaffiliated from the United Methodist denomination on Nov. 19, clearing the way for them to break away. "We believe marriage is between one man and one woman. All people are of great sacred worth but the practice of homosexuality is incompatible with Christian teaching," said Wes Hilliard, lead pastor of Heritage Methodist Church in Van Buren, which voted to disaffiliate.
VAN BUREN, AR
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy