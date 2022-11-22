A conservation group announced Wednesday that it has purchased more than 6,000 acres in Aroostook County that will soon become a state wildlife management area. Tom Duffus of the Conservation Fund says the Reed Deadwater/Juniper Brook property is adjacent to more than 30,000 acres of conservation land. It features 3,000 acres of deer wintering area, and habitat for wood turtles, wading birds, waterfowl and brook trout. Macwahoc Stream, which runs through the land, is also home to rare Tomah mayflies and brook floater mussels.

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO