Victim Hospitalized, Shooting Suspect in Custody in Allagash, Maine
A 34-year-old St. Agatha man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting early Tuesday morning that left a Van Buren man in critical condition. Shortly after 5:45 a.m., the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office was called to 189 Dickie Road in Allagash where an individual was reported to have been shot, according to Sheriff Shawn Gillen.
fiddleheadfocus.com
Caribou Criminal Docket, March 2022
CARIBOU, Maine – The following cases were heard under the Aroostook Criminal Docket at the Caribou Courthouse in March. Aaron C. Dyer, 37, Presque Isle: Unlawful possession of scheduled drug, $500 fine. Stephen Bergeron, 53, Limestone: possession of sexually explicit material of a minor under 12, dismissed. Danielle R....
fiddleheadfocus.com
Teen injured in crash that knocked down utility pole
FORT KENT, Maine — A 16-year-old driver was hospitalized after his vehicle struck a utility pole on Route 1 in Fort Kent late Saturday evening. Also known as Frenchville Road, Route 1 was temporarily closed to traffic while crews removed the utility pole from the roadway. The driver, who...
mainepublic.org
Conservation Fund purchases more than 6,000 acres in Aroostook County
A conservation group announced Wednesday that it has purchased more than 6,000 acres in Aroostook County that will soon become a state wildlife management area. Tom Duffus of the Conservation Fund says the Reed Deadwater/Juniper Brook property is adjacent to more than 30,000 acres of conservation land. It features 3,000 acres of deer wintering area, and habitat for wood turtles, wading birds, waterfowl and brook trout. Macwahoc Stream, which runs through the land, is also home to rare Tomah mayflies and brook floater mussels.
WMTW
Maine man charged after starving dog found locked in vacant home
CARIBOU, Maine — A Caribou man has been charged days after a dog was found locked inside a vacant home that was recently sold. Caribou police say Matthew Guzman, 31, turned himself in Monday night. He was charged with animal cruelty, a misdemeanor that carries up to 364 days in jail. He could also be banned from having any animals in the future and be forced to pay a fine.
fiddleheadfocus.com
Last chance for deer hunting
The last three days of November and the first three of December combine to form this year’s week of muzzleloader season for whitetail deer in Aroostook County. Over a dozen southern zones also get the following week to tag a deer, and many local sports travel to take advantage of that few extra days.
fiddleheadfocus.com
COVID-inspired Thanksgiving project continues to grow
EAGLE LAKE, Maine — While many once successful endeavors were stymied or destroyed by the emergence of COVID, one giving project in northern Maine founded during the pandemic continues to grow. The Eagle Lake non-profit All Things Become New provided approximately 500 free Thanksgiving meals this year to anyone...
fiddleheadfocus.com
Fort Kent Christmas tree all set for lighting ceremony
FORT KENT, Maine — All that is needed is an audience of merrymakers when the Fort Kent Christmas tree will proudly display its beauty during a lighting ceremony on Saturday. The public works department and Lions Club members teamed up Wednesday to string 35 sets of LED lights around the giant tree, which stands on the lawn of the Fort Kent Public Library.
wagmtv.com
Still time to sign up for HEAP
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine (WAGM) - As we face the potential of near record breaking low temperatures overnight Wednesday night, many are still worrying about how they will afford to heat their homes. One program available to help is the HEAP program or Home Energy Assistance Program. Darren Woods, the Director...
