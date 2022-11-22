ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanSided

Projected College Football Playoff rankings after Michigan downs Ohio State

Michigan’s emphatic victory over Ohio State will shake up the College Football Playoff rankings and put the Wolverines in line for some first-place votes. Ohio State was a sizable favorite over Michigan despite sitting just one place ahead of them in the College Football Playoff rankings. The Wolverines proved it was a mistake to doubt them by wallopping their rivals.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Five takeaways as Minnesota Football beats Wisconsin again, 23-16

It's only fitting for Minnesota that in yet another close game in conference play this season, the one thing that changes the result on the scoreboard at the end of the game is a passing game that FINALLY finds lift-off in their last game of conference play. The Gophers throw their way to a second victory in Camp Randall in the PJ Fleck tenure, in a 23-16 win. Athan Kaliakmanis throws for 300+ yards for the first time in his career, Minnesota's defense makes enough plays when they need to, and this victory hopefully continues a theme of change for the Gopher offense into the offseason. Here are my five takeaways as Minnesota keeps the Axe for the second year in a row with another win over Wisconsin.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

What Jim Harbaugh Said After Blowout Win Over Ohio State

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh was all smiles during his postgame press conference after Saturday's blowout win over Ohio State. The Wolverines leader was understandably happy with his team after coming into Columbus and leaving with a 45-23 final score. Harbaugh wasn't surprised by Michigan's dominance in the biggest game...
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Everything Bill Self said after KU's loss to Tennessee

Kansas basketball dropped its first game of the season on Friday night, falling to Tennessee 64-50. The Jayhawks trailed wire-to-wire in the game and the Volunteers never looked like they were going to be beaten. KU struggled to score the ball offensively during the contest and shot 32 percent from the field. KU was also out-rebounded on the glass 45-27. Tennessee almost had more offensive rebounds (15) than KU had defensive rebounds (17) and the Volunteers finished with 16 second chance points. In the end, Jalen Wilson led KU in scoring 14 points. Joseph Yesufu also scored 14 points (a KU career high) as he stepped up in the place of an injured Bobby Pettiford.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

What Kansas State players said after their 47-27 win against Kansas

This is what Kansas State players said after their 47-27 win against Kansas on Saturday, November 26, 2022. On his emotions throughout the season... "It's definitely been something that we don't take for granted. And we've had these goals way back in January and to see it all kind of come to light, it's great and a blessing and a lot more work to be done. We're not going out there to just to participate, we're going there to actually win so now we got a lot of work coming ahead for this week but it's definitely great."
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

FSU Football Bowl Projections Tracker after regular season finale: Where will the Seminoles go bowling?

TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State sits at 9-3 on the season and is going to a bowl for the first time under head coach Mike Norvell and for the first time since the end of the 2019 season. The Seminoles were ranked No. 16 in last week's College Football Playoff Rankings. The Seminoles likely trend up in this week's release after another upset-laden weekend in college football.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

Blazing fast WR Anthony Evans flips to Georgia

Converse (Texas) Judson 247Sports four-star receiver Anthony Evans announced his commitment to Georgia on Friday afternoon choosing the Bulldogs over Oklahoma where he was previously committed since August. Evans is commit No. 21 for the Bulldogs in the class of 2023, adding to a haul ranked No. 2 nationally per...
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

How to Watch: No. 9 Oregon vs. No. 21 Oregon State

The No. 9 Oregon Ducks (9-2, 7-1) continue their quest for a perfect conference play as they travel to No. 21 Oregon State (8-3, 5-3) during rivalry week. Oregon State is coming in, winning two of its last three games. Quarterback Ben Gulbranson will lead the Beavers' offense on Saturday,...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

What Rick Barnes said about Tennessee's win over Kansas

Vols head basketball coach Rick Barnes met with the media following No. 22 Tennessee's 64-50 win over No. 3 Kansas on Friday night to win this Thanksgiving's Battle 4 Atlantis. Here's everything Barnes had to say about the play of the Vols following the big win. On the defensive performance:
LAWRENCE, KS
247Sports

How to Watch: Duke vs Purdue in PK Legacy Championship Game

Duke Basketball is in the championship game of the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament, facing off against Purdue after knocking off Oregon State and Xavier in back-to-back games over Thanksgiving and Black Friday. The Boilermakers took down Gonzaga in the other semifinals game on Friday afternoon to setup the eighth matchup between the two programs.
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

247Sports

