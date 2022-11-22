Read full article on original website
Projected College Football Playoff rankings after Michigan downs Ohio State
Michigan’s emphatic victory over Ohio State will shake up the College Football Playoff rankings and put the Wolverines in line for some first-place votes. Ohio State was a sizable favorite over Michigan despite sitting just one place ahead of them in the College Football Playoff rankings. The Wolverines proved it was a mistake to doubt them by wallopping their rivals.
Harbaugh Holds Michigan Players Back During Near-Brawl With Ohio State
The heated rivals expectedly got into during a stoppage in play on Saturday.
Five takeaways as Minnesota Football beats Wisconsin again, 23-16
It's only fitting for Minnesota that in yet another close game in conference play this season, the one thing that changes the result on the scoreboard at the end of the game is a passing game that FINALLY finds lift-off in their last game of conference play. The Gophers throw their way to a second victory in Camp Randall in the PJ Fleck tenure, in a 23-16 win. Athan Kaliakmanis throws for 300+ yards for the first time in his career, Minnesota's defense makes enough plays when they need to, and this victory hopefully continues a theme of change for the Gopher offense into the offseason. Here are my five takeaways as Minnesota keeps the Axe for the second year in a row with another win over Wisconsin.
What Jim Harbaugh Said After Blowout Win Over Ohio State
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh was all smiles during his postgame press conference after Saturday's blowout win over Ohio State. The Wolverines leader was understandably happy with his team after coming into Columbus and leaving with a 45-23 final score. Harbaugh wasn't surprised by Michigan's dominance in the biggest game...
College Football World Reacts To Disturbing Sucker Punch Video
An ugly scene out of Corvallis on Saturday night following the Oregon Ducks blown lead in the Civil War. After the game, Ducks linebacker DJ Johnson appeared to punch an Oregon State fan in the back of the head after something was said in passing. Johnson had to be pulled...
Everything Bill Self said after KU's loss to Tennessee
Kansas basketball dropped its first game of the season on Friday night, falling to Tennessee 64-50. The Jayhawks trailed wire-to-wire in the game and the Volunteers never looked like they were going to be beaten. KU struggled to score the ball offensively during the contest and shot 32 percent from the field. KU was also out-rebounded on the glass 45-27. Tennessee almost had more offensive rebounds (15) than KU had defensive rebounds (17) and the Volunteers finished with 16 second chance points. In the end, Jalen Wilson led KU in scoring 14 points. Joseph Yesufu also scored 14 points (a KU career high) as he stepped up in the place of an injured Bobby Pettiford.
Five-Star ATH Matayo Uiagalelei talks new school emerging and commitment timeframe
Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco athlete Matayo Uiagalelei had a big game on both sides of the ball for the Braves and updated us on where his recruitment is at. We’ve said it multiple times but Uiagalelei is a top five prospects as an edge rusher and a tight end and he showed it in Bosco’s huge win over Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei on Friday.
What Kansas State players said after their 47-27 win against Kansas
This is what Kansas State players said after their 47-27 win against Kansas on Saturday, November 26, 2022. On his emotions throughout the season... "It's definitely been something that we don't take for granted. And we've had these goals way back in January and to see it all kind of come to light, it's great and a blessing and a lot more work to be done. We're not going out there to just to participate, we're going there to actually win so now we got a lot of work coming ahead for this week but it's definitely great."
Oregon State rallies past Oregon inspiring recruits in attendance
Fans rushed the field in Corvallis early Saturday evening as No. 21 Oregon State rallied from a 31-10 deficit to knock off No. 9 Oregon 38-34. The Beavers have their first nine-win season since 2012 with an opportunity to win 10 for the first time since 2006. Guys in the...
saturdaytradition.com
Fans, media react to Iowa's disastrous showing with B1G West on the line
Well, this is not how Iowa fans had hoped that the regular season finale would go. Iowa struggled against Nebraska in the first half and the fans and media let the Hawkeyes have it on social media. An offense that has already had problems this season didn’t get much help....
FSU Football Bowl Projections Tracker after regular season finale: Where will the Seminoles go bowling?
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State sits at 9-3 on the season and is going to a bowl for the first time under head coach Mike Norvell and for the first time since the end of the 2019 season. The Seminoles were ranked No. 16 in last week's College Football Playoff Rankings. The Seminoles likely trend up in this week's release after another upset-laden weekend in college football.
Strength and conditioning coach Jamil Walker fired at Arkansas
Arkansas strength and conditioning coach Jamil Walker has been fired, sources confirmed to HawgSports.com Saturday morning. Walker received a pay raise that increased his salary to $425,000 per year last March and was under contract through February of 2024. He joined Sam Pittman's staff in 2019 and came with him...
Blazing fast WR Anthony Evans flips to Georgia
Converse (Texas) Judson 247Sports four-star receiver Anthony Evans announced his commitment to Georgia on Friday afternoon choosing the Bulldogs over Oklahoma where he was previously committed since August. Evans is commit No. 21 for the Bulldogs in the class of 2023, adding to a haul ranked No. 2 nationally per...
Twitter erupts after Iowa State upsets No. 1 UNC basketball in shocking fashion
Iowa State pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the 2022 college basketball season after taking down no. 1 UNC basketball during Friday’s showdown at the Phil Knight Invitational tournament. Naturally, it sent the whole Twitterverse buzzing. The Iowa State Cyclones have Caleb Grill to thank for the...
Kirk Herbstreit Has Message For Michigan After Blowout Win
As much as it may pain Kirk Herbstreit, an Ohio State alum, to give Michigan their props, he was ready to eat a slice of humble pie after his alma mater was trounced by the Wolverines. Taking to Twitter, Herbstreit congratulated Michigan on their win. He praised head coach Jim...
College Football Analyst: 'Almost Impossible' For Nebraska To Compete For Big Ten Titles
Much has been made over the difficulty Nebraska has had as a football program over the past decade. But as the Cornhuskers prepare to begin a new era of football (which is expected to be under the leadership of Matt Rhule), one analyst believes that they're going nowhere fast. In...
How to Watch: No. 9 Oregon vs. No. 21 Oregon State
The No. 9 Oregon Ducks (9-2, 7-1) continue their quest for a perfect conference play as they travel to No. 21 Oregon State (8-3, 5-3) during rivalry week. Oregon State is coming in, winning two of its last three games. Quarterback Ben Gulbranson will lead the Beavers' offense on Saturday,...
What Rick Barnes said about Tennessee's win over Kansas
Vols head basketball coach Rick Barnes met with the media following No. 22 Tennessee's 64-50 win over No. 3 Kansas on Friday night to win this Thanksgiving's Battle 4 Atlantis. Here's everything Barnes had to say about the play of the Vols following the big win. On the defensive performance:
Look: 2 College Basketball Players Ejected After Slapping Each Other
Two players were ejected during Saturday's college basketball matchup between Bryant and Syracuse. Syracuse guard Judah Mintz was frustrated with a call and took his anger out with a light slap to the face of Bryant's Doug Edert. After a moment of shock and confusion, Edert responded with a harder slap of his own.
How to Watch: Duke vs Purdue in PK Legacy Championship Game
Duke Basketball is in the championship game of the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament, facing off against Purdue after knocking off Oregon State and Xavier in back-to-back games over Thanksgiving and Black Friday. The Boilermakers took down Gonzaga in the other semifinals game on Friday afternoon to setup the eighth matchup between the two programs.
