It's only fitting for Minnesota that in yet another close game in conference play this season, the one thing that changes the result on the scoreboard at the end of the game is a passing game that FINALLY finds lift-off in their last game of conference play. The Gophers throw their way to a second victory in Camp Randall in the PJ Fleck tenure, in a 23-16 win. Athan Kaliakmanis throws for 300+ yards for the first time in his career, Minnesota's defense makes enough plays when they need to, and this victory hopefully continues a theme of change for the Gopher offense into the offseason. Here are my five takeaways as Minnesota keeps the Axe for the second year in a row with another win over Wisconsin.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 14 HOURS AGO