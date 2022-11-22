Colts open as home favorites over Steelers in Week 12

The Indianapolis Colts (4-6-1) will open the new week as home favorites over the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-7) for the Week 12 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Playing on Monday night for the first time this season, the Colts will be in prime time for just the second time in 2022. They’ll be taking on the Steelers, who have struggled just as much as the Colts.

According to Tipico Sportsbook, the Colts will open Week 12 as three-point home favorites:

Moneyline Total Points

Pittsburgh Steelers (3-7) —

O 38.5

-112

Indianapolis Colts (4-6-1) -3 —

U 38.5

-108

As of this writing, the moneyline from Tipico hasn’t been posted yet. We’ll update that once they release the numbers.

Even though the Colts have struggled this season and recently— losing four of their last five games—this is a matchup featuring two teams that are likely out of the playoff race.

The Colts being at home gives them a slight edge, but the putrid offense has been holding them back for the entire season. The Steelers will present another challenge for the offensive line, especially with T.J. Watt getting into a groove coming back from injury.

We’ll see if the Colts can get back on track with a win but if they don’t, it would likely be the final straw in what has been a lost season.

