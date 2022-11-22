ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colts open as home favorites over Steelers in Week 12

By Kevin Hickey
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
The Indianapolis Colts (4-6-1) will open the new week as home favorites over the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-7) for the Week 12 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Playing on Monday night for the first time this season, the Colts will be in prime time for just the second time in 2022. They’ll be taking on the Steelers, who have struggled just as much as the Colts.

According to Tipico Sportsbook, the Colts will open Week 12 as three-point home favorites:

Moneyline Total Points

Pittsburgh Steelers (3-7)

O 38.5

-112

Indianapolis Colts (4-6-1) -3 —

U 38.5

-108

As of this writing, the moneyline from Tipico hasn’t been posted yet. We’ll update that once they release the numbers.

Even though the Colts have struggled this season and recently— losing four of their last five games—this is a matchup featuring two teams that are likely out of the playoff race.

The Colts being at home gives them a slight edge, but the putrid offense has been holding them back for the entire season. The Steelers will present another challenge for the offensive line, especially with T.J. Watt getting into a groove coming back from injury.

We’ll see if the Colts can get back on track with a win but if they don’t, it would likely be the final straw in what has been a lost season.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

