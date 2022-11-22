On the first bitterly cold night of New York City’s winter, director Martin Scorsese and his friend and one-time collaborator Olivia Harrison warmed a Sunday night’s crowd at the 92nd Street Y in New York City. Together, they shared stories and reminiscences of George Harrison, days before the 21st anniversary of the Beatle’s passing, celebrating Genesis Publications’ release of her autobiographical writings on her late husband, “Came the Lightening: Twenty Poems for George.” Famously, Scorsese – who turned 80 earlier this week – is rock ‘n’ roll’s greatest cinematic enthusiast, from his gig as one of the many editors of 1970’s “Woodstock”...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO