True Turns 10
Solange Knowles opened True, her bold and luminous 2012 EP, with a question that is both deceptively simple and heartbreakingly naive: “Tell me the truth boy, am I losing you for good?” It’s a rhetorical question, one that feels strange to hear spoken aloud. If someone is in the process of falling out of love with you, it’s perhaps unrealistic to expect them to be so open about those feelings in real time. But the question is emblematic of the sort of truth Solange is searching for on this record: honest even to the point of being unreasonable, a demand for a deeper truth within herself and everyone around her.
Phrenology Turns 20
“You gotta believe, I think like a artist/ But my bills through the roof can’t do numbers like the Roots.” That was Jay-Z, freestyling over the beat from 50 Cent’s “If I Can’t,” on 2003’s The S. Carter Collection, a great mixtape released to promote a line of Reebok sneakers. Jay had made points like that one before — explaining, over and over, that the pressures of stardom kept him from expressing his true depth. It’s the same point that Jay made on The Black Album a few months later, when he claimed that if skills sold, truth be told, he’d probably be lyrically Talib Kweli. But I always wondered about the specificity of that Roots namecheck — a beautiful little backhanded compliment from arguably the world’s biggest rap star.
Zayn Covers Jimi Hendrix For The Rock Legend’s 80th Birthday
Former One Direction member Zayn has shared a Jimi Hendrix cover for the rock legend’s 80th birthday, which would have been this Sunday. Zayn sang over the original instrumental for “Angel,” a Hendrix track that was released in 1971 on his first posthumous album The Cry Of Love. “Being asked to collaborate to celebrate @jimihendrix 80th birthday was such an unexpected and huge honour,” Zayn wrote on Twitter. “I have so much respect and admiration for Jimi, his music and fans. ‘Angel’ is out now – hope you love the track as much as I do. Happy 80th Jimi.”
Rozi Plain – “Help”
Rozi Plain’s new album PRIZE will be upon us before we know it. In the meantime she’s shared a new single. “Help” is a dusk-shaded metropolitan pop song lit by Plain’s holographic vocal, flashes of classy brass, and some appealing digital textures. A note about it from Rozi:
The Number Ones: Twista’s “Slow Jamz” (Feat. Kanye West & Jamie Foxx)
In The Number Ones, I’m reviewing every single #1 single in the history of the Billboard Hot 100, starting with the chart’s beginning, in 1958, and working my way up into the present. At least where rap music was concerned, Chicago was a backwater. That seems insane, but...
They Might Not Allow Tony Shhnow On This Airplane, But He’s Taking Off Anyway
Tony Shhnow is concerned that the TSA will not allow him on a plane with his chain. This chain, which looks like it was made in the fictional country of Wakanda, has a pointed metal tip around the pristine gold that covers it. As he prepares to fly to an unnamed destination, Shhnow is showing me the chain over Zoom. “They got to let me in with this, mane,” he says, flashing a playful grin. Right now, this chain is the biggest worry Shhnow has.
