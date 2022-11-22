WASHINGTON, D.C. – A car crash led to a stabbing on Sunday afternoon in Southeast, D.C. The suspect and victim were involved in an accident on the 4200 Block of Southern Avenue shortly before 1:30 pm. The victim and the suspect then became engaged in a fight. While they were fighting, the suspect displayed his knife and then stabbed the victim. The suspect left the scene in his vehicle. The identity of the victim has not been released. The condition of the victim has also not been released at this time. A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspects and vehicle. The post Car Crash Leads To Stabbing In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 15 HOURS AGO