Police Say People Rammed Maryland Gun Store with Stolen Car and Stole Weapons
The Montgomery County Department of Police was working with the ATF after a group of five or six people ran a stolen car into a gun shop in Rockville, Md. then stole weapons from the business. Police Say People Rammed Maryland Gun Store with …. The Montgomery County Department of...
6 teens, including 13-year-old girl, among those facing vehicle-related charges in DC: MPD
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — Six teenagers, including a 13-year-old girl, have been charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle in D.C., the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said. MPD added that four other adults face similar charges. A list of those arrested, and which charges each faces, can be found...
Car Crash Leads To Stabbing In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A car crash led to a stabbing on Sunday afternoon in Southeast, D.C. The suspect and victim were involved in an accident on the 4200 Block of Southern Avenue shortly before 1:30 pm. The victim and the suspect then became engaged in a fight. While they were fighting, the suspect displayed his knife and then stabbed the victim. The suspect left the scene in his vehicle. The identity of the victim has not been released. The condition of the victim has also not been released at this time. A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspects and vehicle. The post Car Crash Leads To Stabbing In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police investigate double shooting in Northeast DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) were on the scene of a double shooting in Northeast Friday night. The shooting happened in the 5800 block of Field Pl. NE shortly before 8 p.m. An MPD spokesman said that two men were hurt. Both were conscious when emergency workers arrived. […]
Police Arrest Man Accused of Dollar Tree Robberies and Dunkin' Theft
The Montgomery County Department of Police said officers arrested a man who robbed a Dollar Tree in Germantown, Md. twice and stole money from a Dunkin' in the same area. Police Arrest Man Accused of Dollar Tree Robberies …. The Montgomery County Department of Police said officers arrested a man...
Man shot dead in Southwest DC apartment
WASHINGTON — A man was found dead in a Southwest D.C. apartment early Friday morning and police are still working to find who is responsible. Just before 3 a.m., Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 4000 block of South Capitol Street Southwest for a report of gunshots in an apartment building. Police said when officers arrived at the scene, they found a man shot in the head and back.
MPD: 42-year-old man struck, killed in Northeast DC
WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed in Northeast D.C. early Thursday morning. Around 4 a.m., officers say a white car was traveling westbound on East Capitol Street, Northeast, when they struck a man, who had fallen into the crosswalk in the intersection of 58th Street and East Capitol Street.
16-year-old Boy Shot in Greenbelt, Maryland
The Greenbelt Police Department tweeted that the shooting happened on Nov. 24, 2022 at Mathew Street and Ora Glenn Drive. The tweet said that the boy's injuries weren't life-threatening. 16-year-old Boy Shot in Greenbelt, Maryland. The Greenbelt Police Department tweeted that the shooting happened on Nov. 24, 2022 at Mathew...
Man pinned between cars in Northeast DC dies at hospital
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A man who was on foot in Northeast Friday afternoon died after he was pinned between two vehicles. DC Fire and EMS tweeted about the situation at 2:40 p.m. The tweet said the person was pinned temporarily in the 900 block of K St. NE. Medics took him to the […]
Teenager hospitalized following shooting in Greenbelt
A teenage boy was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Greenbelt, Maryland. It happened near Mathew Street and Ora Glen Drive on Thursday just after 2 p.m. Greenbelt Police said the 16-year-old has injuries that were not life-threatening. NBC Washington reported that the boy was walking a dog...
23-Year-Old Shot In The Head in Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A 23-year-old man was shot in the head multiple times in Southeast Baltimore early yesterday morning. The incident happened on the 100 Block of North Lakewood Avenue. At approximately 3 am, neighbors heard gunshots. Police responded to the scene and discovered the victim suffering from gunshot wounds to his head. The victim was brought to a local hospital where he remains in grave condition. The identity of the victim is unknown at this time. The police interviewed neighbors, and they had seen a vehicle that was leaving the scene but could not identify the type of vehicle. The post 23-Year-Old Shot In The Head in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
Customer Assaults Another Person With Chair At Wendy's In Washington DC [Video]
A Washington, D.C. man is being sought by the police after he assaulted another person inside a Wendy's outlet Monday. The incident was caught on camera. The Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District asked for help from the public to identify and locate the suspect, who reportedly picked up a chair and assaulted the victim with it, before fleeing from the scene. The incident occurred on Georgia Avenue, Northwest Washington, D.C.
Teen hurt after shooting near DC high school hosting Turkey Bowl football game
WASHINGTON - A teenager is recovering after being hurt in a Thanksgiving Day shooting near a Northeast, D.C. high school that was hosting a Turkey Bowl football game at the time. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the incident happened in the unit block of 17th Street near East Capitol...
Helicopter Coming in for Landing on Interstate 95 in Prince William County
A helicopter landed on I-95 in the Occoquan area of Prince William County, Va. to medevac someone after a crash happened there. Helicopter Coming in for Landing on Interstate 95 …. A helicopter landed on I-95 in the Occoquan area of Prince William County, Va. to medevac someone after a...
Two teens shot in separate incidents on Thanksgiving day
A 16-year-old boy was shot in Greenbelt, Maryland around 2 p.m. A 15-year-old boy was shot near the DC Turkey Bowl game in NE.
4 injured in shooting at Prince George's County shopping center
Police were investigating a quadruple shooting in a Prince George's County shopping center on Wednesday evening. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/maryland/4-injured-in-shooting-at-prince-georges-county-shopping-center/. 4 injured in shooting at Prince George’s County shopping …. Police were investigating a quadruple shooting in a Prince George's County shopping center on Wednesday evening. Read more here:...
Teenage boy shot in NE DC on Thanksgiving Day; second shooting under investigation: Police
WASHINGTON (7News) — A 15-year-old boy was shot outside in D.C. on Thanksgiving Day as the traditional Turkey Bowl high school football championship was going on a block away. Police said the shooting happened about 1:24 p.m. at the intersection of East Capitol Street and 17th Street, which is...
'Things haven't been quite the same' | Friend remembers military couple killed after recent conviction of gunman
SPRINGFIELD, Va. — Edward McDaniel would have just been retired this time last year. Instead, friends are remembering his life on the same month his killer was convicted. "He was very much looking toward retirement with his wife when this tragic event occurred," friend Chad Manske said. A jury...
Post office robbed in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Members of the United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) were at a post office in Southeast Tuesday after someone robbed it. Postal inspectors said the robbery took place around 2:40 p.m. at the USPS location in the 600 block of Pennsylvania Ave. SE. The person who robbed it was approximately […]
Maryland Woman Who Lost Condo in Explosion: Thanksgiving Has ‘Whole New Meaning'
Many residents who lost their homes in an explosion in Gaithersburg, Maryland, last week are trying to figure out their next steps amid a season that is supposed to be filled with joy and gratitude. A fiery blast destroyed a building and injured 10 people at the Potomac Oaks condominium...
