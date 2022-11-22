ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Shore News Network

Car Crash Leads To Stabbing In D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A car crash led to a stabbing on Sunday afternoon in Southeast, D.C. The suspect and victim were involved in an accident on the 4200 Block of Southern Avenue shortly before 1:30 pm. The victim and the suspect then became engaged in a fight. While they were fighting, the suspect displayed his knife and then stabbed the victim. The suspect left the scene in his vehicle. The identity of the victim has not been released. The condition of the victim has also not been released at this time. A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspects and vehicle. The post Car Crash Leads To Stabbing In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Police investigate double shooting in Northeast DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) were on the scene of a double shooting in Northeast Friday night. The shooting happened in the 5800 block of Field Pl. NE shortly before 8 p.m. An MPD spokesman said that two men were hurt. Both were conscious when emergency workers arrived. […]
WASHINGTON, DC
dcnewsnow.com

Police Arrest Man Accused of Dollar Tree Robberies and Dunkin' Theft

The Montgomery County Department of Police said officers arrested a man who robbed a Dollar Tree in Germantown, Md. twice and stole money from a Dunkin' in the same area. Police Arrest Man Accused of Dollar Tree Robberies …. The Montgomery County Department of Police said officers arrested a man...
GERMANTOWN, MD
WUSA9

Man shot dead in Southwest DC apartment

WASHINGTON — A man was found dead in a Southwest D.C. apartment early Friday morning and police are still working to find who is responsible. Just before 3 a.m., Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 4000 block of South Capitol Street Southwest for a report of gunshots in an apartment building. Police said when officers arrived at the scene, they found a man shot in the head and back.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA

MPD: 42-year-old man struck, killed in Northeast DC

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed in Northeast D.C. early Thursday morning. Around 4 a.m., officers say a white car was traveling westbound on East Capitol Street, Northeast, when they struck a man, who had fallen into the crosswalk in the intersection of 58th Street and East Capitol Street.
WASHINGTON, DC
dcnewsnow.com

16-year-old Boy Shot in Greenbelt, Maryland

The Greenbelt Police Department tweeted that the shooting happened on Nov. 24, 2022 at Mathew Street and Ora Glenn Drive. The tweet said that the boy's injuries weren't life-threatening. 16-year-old Boy Shot in Greenbelt, Maryland. The Greenbelt Police Department tweeted that the shooting happened on Nov. 24, 2022 at Mathew...
GREENBELT, MD
WTOP

Teenager hospitalized following shooting in Greenbelt

A teenage boy was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Greenbelt, Maryland. It happened near Mathew Street and Ora Glen Drive on Thursday just after 2 p.m. Greenbelt Police said the 16-year-old has injuries that were not life-threatening. NBC Washington reported that the boy was walking a dog...
GREENBELT, MD
Shore News Network

23-Year-Old Shot In The Head in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A 23-year-old man was shot in the head multiple times in Southeast Baltimore early yesterday morning. The incident happened on the 100 Block of North Lakewood Avenue. At approximately 3 am, neighbors heard gunshots. Police responded to the scene and discovered the victim suffering from gunshot wounds to his head. The victim was brought to a local hospital where he remains in grave condition. The identity of the victim is unknown at this time. The police interviewed neighbors, and they had seen a vehicle that was leaving the scene but could not identify the type of vehicle. The post 23-Year-Old Shot In The Head in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
International Business Times

Customer Assaults Another Person With Chair At Wendy's In Washington DC [Video]

A Washington, D.C. man is being sought by the police after he assaulted another person inside a Wendy's outlet Monday. The incident was caught on camera. The Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District asked for help from the public to identify and locate the suspect, who reportedly picked up a chair and assaulted the victim with it, before fleeing from the scene. The incident occurred on Georgia Avenue, Northwest Washington, D.C.
WASHINGTON, DC
dcnewsnow.com

4 injured in shooting at Prince George's County shopping center

Police were investigating a quadruple shooting in a Prince George's County shopping center on Wednesday evening. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/maryland/4-injured-in-shooting-at-prince-georges-county-shopping-center/. 4 injured in shooting at Prince George’s County shopping …. Police were investigating a quadruple shooting in a Prince George's County shopping center on Wednesday evening. Read more here:...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

Post office robbed in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Members of the United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) were at a post office in Southeast Tuesday after someone robbed it. Postal inspectors said the robbery took place around 2:40 p.m. at the USPS location in the 600 block of Pennsylvania Ave. SE. The person who robbed it was approximately […]
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy