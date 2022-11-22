Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tv20detroit.com
Metro Detroit bars embrace Thanksgiving Eve crowds
CLAWSON, Mich. (WXYZ) — As a small town local watering hole, Renshaw's Lounge in Clawson always attracts a crowd. “We're a local bar. We know everybody," employee Samantha Rink said. "It’s almost like 'Cheers' but Clawson.”. However employees know the night before Thanksgiving brings in a much bigger...
Tv20detroit.com
Metro Detroit businesses offer deals for Small Business Saturday
(WXYZ) — As shoppers gear up for Black Friday it's important to remember that tomorrow is Small Business Saturday. It's a holiday first observed on the Saturday after Thanksgiving in 2010. It was created to help encourage holiday shopping at brick-and-mortar stores that support the community, provide goods and services, and create jobs locally.
Tv20detroit.com
City plans to create an express shuttle from downtown Detroit to DTW airport
(WXYZ) — If you’ve been driving yourself to the airport, there soon may be another option to get you there. New funding in place is making a transit line from downtown Detroit to the airport a possibility. "I think it’s a great idea," Detroit resident Renee Richardson said....
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit organization saves food from going to waste to feed the hungry
DAVISBURG, Mich. (WXYZ) — It’s estimated, 40% of food in the U.S. is wasted. At the same time, 1 in 4 kids don’t know where their next meal is coming from. Chad Techner, executive director of Metro Food Rescue, said he’s trying to bridge that divide. His organization joined forces with Springfield Township Fire, Homeland Security, Village of Holly Fire and Groveland Township Fire to host a big Thanksgiving meal giveaway.
Tv20detroit.com
Has Black Friday lost its popularity?
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Stampedes of Black Friday shoppers, once commonplace Thanksgiving night, but not so much anymore. Since the pandemic, shopping trends have changed drastically with a lot of people opting for online. Some of the biggest names in retail now close their doors for the holiday. The...
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit Weather: Clouds early Friday, but it quickly turns into a nice day.
Tonight: Light rain showers end overnight. Low of 39°. Wind: W 5-15 mph. Friday: Early clouds, then brighter in the afternoon with a high of 49°. Wind: W 10-20 mph. Saturday: Mostly sunny and mild with a high of 53°. Sunday: A rainy day with around a...
Tv20detroit.com
Local woman donates kidney to stranger to help brother-in-law in paired exchange
(WXYZ) — As of November 1, nearly 2,000 people in Michigan are in need of a kidney transplant. This fall, that number became a little lower. That's because of Lindsey Dryden; she gave her kidney to a stranger. "I was scared; I remember being on the operating table crying,...
Tv20detroit.com
Hole in Miller Road Bridge shuts down traffic Friday
DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Motorists were not prepared Friday to have one of the main arteries near South Dearborn and the Ford River Rouge Complex cut off. “I’m lost. I don’t know where to go,” said a Canadian man who only identified himself by his first name.
Tv20detroit.com
Farmington Hills woman says she had to cancel her Thanksgiving due to city barricade
FARMINGTON HILLS — Farmington Hills resident, Linda Solomon tells 7 Action News she had to cancel her family's Thanksgiving gathering due to a cement barricade put in front of her house by the city. "You can see it’s about four feet wide, you can’t step over it safely," said...
Tv20detroit.com
No charges will be issued against Detroit officers in fatal shooting of Porter Burks, prosecutor's office says
DETROIT (WXYZ) — No charges will be issued against Detroit police officers in the shooting death of Porter Burks, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy announced Wednesday, saying the officers acted in self defense and the defense of others. “This is a truly tragic case. Mr. Burks had a long...
Tv20detroit.com
7 MSU players charged with assault in wake of Big House tunnel incident
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office has charged seven members of the Michigan State University football team in the wake of the incident in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium following this year's Michigan-Michigan State game. Six of the players have been charged with misdemeanors, while...
Tv20detroit.com
Stevenson elementary students donate to Ascension Providence Hospital, create holiday song
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — With Thanksgiving already upon us, the holiday season is one of the most wonderful times of the year and Christmas is right around the corner. Students at Stevenson Elementary School in Southfield are donating wrapping paper and tape to Ascension Providence Hospital in Southfield to help bring cheer to others in need.
Tv20detroit.com
Mom protests outside school after classmate allegedly groped 6-year-old
DETROIT (WXYZ) — A mom is raising her voice asking for action. She says a little boy has repeatedly inappropriately touched classmates in recent weeks and now it has happened to her daughter. She decided to protest outside the school until she is told what their school is doing...
Tv20detroit.com
Gas leak reported in Brighton, businesses being evacuated
(WXYZ) — A gas leak has been reported in Brighton Wednesday morning. Brighton Fire is currently on the scene of the gas main leak at Main Street and Grand River. We’re told local businesses are being evacuated. Consumers Energy is heading to the scene. Stay with wxyz.com for...
Tv20detroit.com
How stocking up on some groceries during Thanksgiving season can save you money
DETROIT (WXYZ) — When you talk about Thanksgiving dinner, you can see people light up at the thought of making their favorite dishes with family. “Ham, thighs. Tater salad. The whole nine yards,” said Willie Brown, Sav More shopper. "All her grandkids, once they find out we have...
Tv20detroit.com
Teachers leaving their profession at an alarming rate since the COVID-19 pandemic
DETROIT (WXYZ) — “Our classrooms are right down the hall,” said math teacher Keavin Smith. Inside Detroit’s Brenda Scott Academy, there are two educators defying the odds. WXYZ’s Ameera David asked, “How hard is it to be a teacher in 2022, two/three years out from the...
Tv20detroit.com
Monroe Public Schools cancels 2 bus routes next week, citing driver shortage
MONROE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Two Monroe Public Schools bus routes have been canceled for the upcoming week due to a shortage of employees, the district said. Bus Routes 70 and 75 have been canceled for the week of Nov. 28 through Dec. 2. The routes transports students at Monroe High School, Monroe Middle School, Custer Elementary School and Raisinville Elementary School.
