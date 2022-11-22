Read full article on original website
Related
Putin’s weapon stock ‘depleted’ as Russia ‘firing old nuclear missiles with warheads removed’
Vladimir Putin’s weapons arsenal is so “depleted” that Russia appears to be removing the nuclear warheads from ageing cruise missiles and firing the unarmed munitions at Ukraine, the UK has said. Aside from the impact caused by the speed of the missiles and the combustion of any unspent fuel, such weapons are unlikely to achieve reliable effects against Moscow’s intended targets, the Ministry of Defence said in an intelligence update. The Kremlin is almost certainly hoping that such missiles “will function as decoys and divert Ukrainian air defences”, London believes.Whatever Moscow’s intent, “this improvisation highlights the level of depletion...
Germany’s World Cup survival on the line against Spain
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — When the World Cup draw came out in April, one of the highlights of the group stage was Sunday’s Spain vs. Germany at Al Bayt Stadium. Eight months later, the game between the two former world champions and pre-tournament favorites gained even more prominence thanks to Germany’s surprising loss to Japan in its opener in Qatar. Another setback against Spain this weekend and Germany may be...
A major hedge fund fears 'hyperinflation' in some developing nations. This is why it could still affect America.
Elliot Management warned that some countries may face "hyperinflation". If that does happen, it could cause big problems for the US.
Taiwan votes on lower voting age, mayors, city councils
Lingering concerns about the threat posed by its giant neighbor China took a backseat in Taiwan's closely watched local elections as voters focus on other pressing issues closer to home such as air pollution and bad traffic
France vs Denmark predicted: How will World Cup fixture play out today?
France will look to make it two wins out of two at the World Cup when they take on Denmark in Group D.Olivier Giroud scored twice in the 4-1 win over Australia to move level with Thierry Henry’s all-time France record.The striker could take the record for his own if he scores his 52nd international goal, while Kylian Mbappe will also look to add to his record after getting off the mark.Denmark were held to a 0-0 draw by Tunisia in their opening match as Christian Eriksen made an emotional return to the major tournament stage.Here’s everything you need...
Japan aims for World Cup knockout stage against Costa Rica
Japan could reach the knockout round of 16 at the World Cup with a victory over Costa Rica in the second Group E match for both teams
What channel is France vs Denmark on? How to watch on TV and online
France meet Denmark in a World Cup clash in Group D.The defending champions got off to a winning start despite falling behind against Australia, eventually running out as 4-1 winners.Denmark were held to a frustrating 0-0 draw by Tunisia and the Euro 2020 semi-finalists will need to improve if they are to progress.Denmark beat France in Paris during the recent Nations League campaign but Les Bleus looked to be in form as Olivier Giroud and Kylian Mbappe starred in the win over Australia.Here’s everything you need to know.When is France vs Denmark?The match will kick off at 4pm GMT...
We can't ignore the human rights issues plaguing the World Cup and its host country, Qatar
Just because other countries commit human rights violations doesn't mean we should ignore those being committed in the name of sport in Qatar.
10 killed in apartment fire in northwest China's Xinjiang
Authorities say a fire in an apartment building in northwestern China's Xinjiang region has left 10 people dead and nine injured
Imran Khan to resume protests – this time taking on Pakistan’s military
After surviving an assassination attempt, many believe ex-PM could use his support to press army to back a return to power
Comments / 0