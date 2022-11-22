Families from all over eastern Wyoming converged on the Bud Love Wildlife Habitat Management Area on Saturday to participate in the seventh annual youth pheasant hunt. Every year the Wyoming Game and Fish Department releases the game birds into the management area for kids to hunt. This year Buffalo High School sophomore Hayden Jawors spent the morning trekking over hill and dale looking for the elusive birds but never managed to find one. Henry Shoup was a bit more lucky, bagging one rooster and two hens during his time out hunting with his dad.

BUFFALO, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO