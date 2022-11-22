Read full article on original website
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell led the Boilermakers to a victory Saturday over rival Indiana just days after his oldest brother, Sean, died. The school tweeted a statement from O’Connell on Sunday that announced his brother’s death but did not detail the cause. O’Connell, a sixth-year senior, was 18 of 29 and threw for 290 yards and two touchdowns, leading the Boilermakers to a 30-16 victory that gave them the Big Ten West Division title. Purdue will face No. 2 Michigan in the Big Ten title game next weekend in Indianapolis. O’Connell did not speak with reporters following the game.
