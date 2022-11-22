Read full article on original website
Authorities searching for missing Stone Co. woman
STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Stone County authorities are asking for help finding a missing woman. Gena Johnson was last seen at the Dollar General in McHenry around 5 p.m. wearing black pants with a black shirt with large flowers printed on it. Johnson is described as roughly 5′9″ tall,...
D’Iberville once again a hot spot for Black Friday shoppers
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - D’Iberville is once again among the hot spots for people getting a jump start on turning great buys into great gifts. There’s nothing like a flood of cars to signal the official start of the holiday shopping season at the Promenade - the heavy motor traffic turning into heavy foot traffic at places like Academy Sports.
Multiple events postponed, canceled due to inclement weather
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Several events this weekend on the Coast are being moved to another time or canceled altogether due to Saturday’s heavy rain. McHenry Christmas Crafts Show in McHenry - postponed to Sunday, 10-4 p.m. at McDaniel’s General Merchandise. Bacchus Bash 2022 in Pass Christian -...
