ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ohiostatebuckeyes.com

No. 12 Buckeyes Fall at LIU, 3-2

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 12 Ohio State men’s hockey team lost a nonconference game at LIU, 3-2, Friday in East Meadow, N.Y. The Buckeyes (8-6-1) and Sharks (3-8-1) will close the weekend series at 8 p.m. Saturday, with the game streamed through ESPN+. Each team scored a...
COLUMBUS, OH
ohiostatebuckeyes.com

Ohio State Hosts North Alabama Sunday Afternoon for Girl Dad Day

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 4/6 Ohio State women’s basketball team (5-0) hosts North Alabama (3-2) on Sunday afternoon for girl dad day. Tip-off is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET in a game broadcast on B1G+. Ohio State moved up to No. 4 in Monday’s AP poll and...
COLUMBUS, OH
ohiostatebuckeyes.com

Nonconference Series at LIU Next Up for the No. 12 Buckeyes

Gameday Links (video, stats) The No. 12-ranked Ohio State men’s hockey team plays a two-game nonconference series at Long Island University this weekend. The teams will meet at 7:45 p.m. Friday and 8 p.m. Saturday in Northwell Health Ice Center in East Meadow, N.Y. Both contests will be streamed...
COLUMBUS, OH
ohiostatebuckeyes.com

Gaziev Named B1G Swimmer of the Week

COLUMBUS, Ohio – For the second week in a row, Ruslan Gaziev has been named the Big Ten Swimmer of the Week, announced by the conference on Wednesday. Gaziev was instrumental in the Buckeyes’ victory at the Ohio State Fall Invitational over the weekend. Gaziev finished second in...
COLUMBUS, OH
ohiostatebuckeyes.com

Mahalo! Sueing Scores Career-High 33 in win over No. 21 Texas Tech

LAHAINA, Hawaii – Justice Sueing scored a career-high 33 points and Ohio State rode its senior captain to an 80-73 victory over No. 21 Texas Tech in the fifth-place game of the Maui Invitational on Wednesday. The win lifts the Buckeyes to 5-1 on the young season while Texas...
COLUMBUS, OH
ohiostatebuckeyes.com

By The Numbers: Ohio State vs. Michigan

This is the 118th Ohio State/Michigan game and the longest running rivalry for each school. The Covid-19 pandemic caused this game to be cancelled in 2020, one of three such can-celled games for Ohio State that year. This week’s game is, thus, Michigan’s first game in Ohio Stadium since 2018.
COLUMBUS, OH
ohiostatebuckeyes.com

Buckeyes Pass 100 in Wright State Win

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 4/6 Ohio State Buckeyes (5-0) beat Wright State (1-3) by a 105-52 margin on Wednesday afternoon on faculty/staff appreciation day. The Buckeyes scored 20 or more points in all four quarters and passed 100 points for the first time this season on a balanced scoring effort with six in double figures, including all five starters. Ohio State had its best shooting day of the season, making 55.7 percent from the floor and 46.2 percent from long range.
COLUMBUS, OH
ohiostatebuckeyes.com

No. 1 Buckeyes Down No. 6 Colgate, 6-2

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 1 Ohio State women’s hockey team kicked off the holiday weekend with a 6-2 win over No. 6 Colgate Wednesday evening at the OSU Ice Rink. The Buckeyes (13-1-2, 12-1-1 WCHA) finished 1-0-1 against the Raiders (13-1-2, 4-1-0 ECAC) in the team’s first nonconference action of the season.
COLUMBUS, OH
ohiostatebuckeyes.com

OSU Wraps Up Regular Season at Home vs. Minnesota and Wisconsin

No. 8 Ohio State vs. No. 9 Minnesota, No. 3 Wisconsin. Venues: Covelli Center (Columbus, Ohio) Friday vs. No. 9 Minnesota (6 p.m. ET) | Live Stats | B1G+. Saturday vs. No. 3 Wisconsin (7 p.m. ET) | Live Stats | BTN. Rosters: Ohio State | Minnesota | Wisconsin. Game...
COLUMBUS, OH
ohiostatebuckeyes.com

Football Ticket Advisory

The Ohio State Department of Athletics firmly encourages fans to protect themselves from potential ticket fraud leading into the game Saturday between No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Michigan. The Ohio State Athletics Ticket Office, Ticketmaster, and Buckeyes Ticket Exchange are the only authorized sources for tickets to Ohio...
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy