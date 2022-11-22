COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 4/6 Ohio State Buckeyes (5-0) beat Wright State (1-3) by a 105-52 margin on Wednesday afternoon on faculty/staff appreciation day. The Buckeyes scored 20 or more points in all four quarters and passed 100 points for the first time this season on a balanced scoring effort with six in double figures, including all five starters. Ohio State had its best shooting day of the season, making 55.7 percent from the floor and 46.2 percent from long range.

