Buckeye student-athletes balance faith off the fieldThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 8 Ohio State looks to ‘give it all we have’ in regular-season finale against No. 9 Minnesota, No. 3 WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
19-Year-Old Ohio Woman Texts Friend, "Open the Door." According to the Friend, She Never ArrivedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 4 Ohio State rolls Wright State 105-52The LanternColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 12 Buckeyes Fall at LIU, 3-2
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 12 Ohio State men’s hockey team lost a nonconference game at LIU, 3-2, Friday in East Meadow, N.Y. The Buckeyes (8-6-1) and Sharks (3-8-1) will close the weekend series at 8 p.m. Saturday, with the game streamed through ESPN+. Each team scored a...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ohio State Hosts North Alabama Sunday Afternoon for Girl Dad Day
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 4/6 Ohio State women’s basketball team (5-0) hosts North Alabama (3-2) on Sunday afternoon for girl dad day. Tip-off is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET in a game broadcast on B1G+. Ohio State moved up to No. 4 in Monday’s AP poll and...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Nonconference Series at LIU Next Up for the No. 12 Buckeyes
Gameday Links (video, stats) The No. 12-ranked Ohio State men’s hockey team plays a two-game nonconference series at Long Island University this weekend. The teams will meet at 7:45 p.m. Friday and 8 p.m. Saturday in Northwell Health Ice Center in East Meadow, N.Y. Both contests will be streamed...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
🗣️ BUCKEYES CHAT WITH THE ❌EDIA AHEAD OF ❌ATCHUP AGAINST TTUN
Ohio State players met with the media on Tuesday to discuss team progress ahead of the regular season finale against ❌ichigan. On what’s it like dealing with the loss last year against TTUN:. “It’s difficult. There’s not a lot you can say about it but we just got...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Gaziev Named B1G Swimmer of the Week
COLUMBUS, Ohio – For the second week in a row, Ruslan Gaziev has been named the Big Ten Swimmer of the Week, announced by the conference on Wednesday. Gaziev was instrumental in the Buckeyes’ victory at the Ohio State Fall Invitational over the weekend. Gaziev finished second in...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Mahalo! Sueing Scores Career-High 33 in win over No. 21 Texas Tech
LAHAINA, Hawaii – Justice Sueing scored a career-high 33 points and Ohio State rode its senior captain to an 80-73 victory over No. 21 Texas Tech in the fifth-place game of the Maui Invitational on Wednesday. The win lifts the Buckeyes to 5-1 on the young season while Texas...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
By The Numbers: Ohio State vs. Michigan
This is the 118th Ohio State/Michigan game and the longest running rivalry for each school. The Covid-19 pandemic caused this game to be cancelled in 2020, one of three such can-celled games for Ohio State that year. This week’s game is, thus, Michigan’s first game in Ohio Stadium since 2018.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Pass 100 in Wright State Win
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 4/6 Ohio State Buckeyes (5-0) beat Wright State (1-3) by a 105-52 margin on Wednesday afternoon on faculty/staff appreciation day. The Buckeyes scored 20 or more points in all four quarters and passed 100 points for the first time this season on a balanced scoring effort with six in double figures, including all five starters. Ohio State had its best shooting day of the season, making 55.7 percent from the floor and 46.2 percent from long range.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 1 Buckeyes Down No. 6 Colgate, 6-2
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 1 Ohio State women’s hockey team kicked off the holiday weekend with a 6-2 win over No. 6 Colgate Wednesday evening at the OSU Ice Rink. The Buckeyes (13-1-2, 12-1-1 WCHA) finished 1-0-1 against the Raiders (13-1-2, 4-1-0 ECAC) in the team’s first nonconference action of the season.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
OSU Wraps Up Regular Season at Home vs. Minnesota and Wisconsin
No. 8 Ohio State vs. No. 9 Minnesota, No. 3 Wisconsin. Venues: Covelli Center (Columbus, Ohio) Friday vs. No. 9 Minnesota (6 p.m. ET) | Live Stats | B1G+. Saturday vs. No. 3 Wisconsin (7 p.m. ET) | Live Stats | BTN. Rosters: Ohio State | Minnesota | Wisconsin. Game...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Football Ticket Advisory
The Ohio State Department of Athletics firmly encourages fans to protect themselves from potential ticket fraud leading into the game Saturday between No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Michigan. The Ohio State Athletics Ticket Office, Ticketmaster, and Buckeyes Ticket Exchange are the only authorized sources for tickets to Ohio...
