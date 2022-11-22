5 veteran QBs (Tom Brady!) the Jets can replace Zach Wilson with in 2023

From head coach Robert Saleh and the Jets’ star-studded defense, to some of their talented receivers, Gang Green seems prepared to finally pull the plug on the No. 2 overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft — Zach Wilson.

And I, for one, don’t blame anyone in New York for perhaps wanting to cut their losses on a quarterback who doesn’t even look like he belongs as a backup at the highest level of football.

Right now, through seven games, Wilson is 31st in passing yards (1,279 yards). He’s created four (4!) total touchdowns. On an Expected Points Added (EPA) and Completion Percentage Over Expected (CPOE) composite basis, the only starting quarterback who’s done less for his offense in 2022 is the Carolina Panthers’ Baker Mayfield — another former failed top QB pick. That is, how do I put this in a friendly way … not the kind of bad company you want to keep!

Naturally, as the Jets have a talented team ready to shine under the lights just about everywhere else aside from quarterback, Saleh’s revealing comments about Wilson’s job being up in the air opened the door. They left it cracked open for the near future, potentially even 2023, where they give up on their leader under center (or lack thereof) — clearly not capable of playing in the NFL — so they can still maximize a great roster.

As they consider benching Wilson now, let’s look at some of the Jets’ best potential quarterback options heading into next season and break down who would fare far better throwing passes while wearing their green helmet.

5

Jared Goff

Age: 28

Current team: Detroit Lions

Career highlights: Two-time Pro Bowler (2017-2018), 2018 NFC Champion (with Rams)

Jared Goff isn’t the kind of quarterback that will elevate the players around him. In fact, it’s probably fairer to say he needs a relatively perfect situation to thrive as a quarterback — which is what he more or less had during his initial stint with the Rams and Sean McVay.

But with plenty left in the tank as one of the younger potential veterans available; and lots of experience to boot — Goff could be attractive for teams seeking a quick veteran fill-in who has proven he can actually steer the car from time to time. With a gifted defense and a host of promising weapons on offense, the Jets would qualify as a squad where Goff would be in a similarly optimal position. Handing off to a (healthy) Breece Hall while throwing to Garrett Wilson and Elijah Moore is an enviable supporting cast of riches for many current starters.

There’s no guarantee the Lions will even let Goff go. The veteran technically has three years left on his contract. But that deal has a team out in the 2023 calendar year, and releasing Goff would incur just a $10 million dead cap hit. Plus, with two picks currently sitting in the top 10 in the 2023 NFL Draft, it seems all but certain Detroit will be on the hunt for its new franchise quarterback soon. The writing is on the Honolulu blue wall: Goff doesn’t seem long for his second franchise in pro football.

If a squad like the Jets wants to chase Goff — knowing he has his limitations but can still run a functional offense with the ideal support — he will likely be available. And, for someone who was a former No. 1 overall pick … at a discount!

4

Jimmy Garoppolo

Age: 31

Current team: San Francisco 49ers

Career highlights: Two-time Super Bowl champion (with the Patriots as a backup in 2014 and 2016)

Lest anyone forgets as he sits at the helm of the perennial dark horse contender 49ers, but San Francisco actually wanted to give up on Jimmy Garoppolo before the 2022 season. Before Trey Lance broke his ankle, the No. 3 overall pick of the 2021 NFL was set to lead one of the better teams in pro football.

Alas, it was the next man up for the red and gold in the Bay Area, and it’s Garoppolo, again, with the golden opportunity (no pun intended) to make up for his past transgressions. Oh, sorry, Garoppolo didn’t do anything heinous or cross any moral lines. I mean more in the sense of his “point guard, distributor” sensibilities as a quarterback holding back the ceiling of an otherwise complete San Francisco team. Again, there’s a reason Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch literally already moved on before the dangerous reality of football reared its ugly head.

All this to say: Barring some sort of unexpected setback with Lance’s ongoing recovery, he’ll be the 49ers’ starter in 2023. Regardless of whether Garoppolo “takes” (the loosest possible definition of takes) them on another deep run this January. And this time, after trying (and falling flat on their face in doing so), San Francisco doesn’t even have to worry about finding a trading partner for the veteran QB. It can simply let the pending unrestricted free agent walk.

What does this mean for a squad like the Jets? With New York offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur a part of the Shanahan coaching tree, Garoppolo can execute the same kind of offense he did in San Francisco seamlessly. He won’t personally light up the stat sheet, but he’ll successfully get the ball into the hands of New York’s talented playmakers and let them do all the work. Just like he did with the 49ers.

Garoppolo is an unthinkable 10-2 as a starter when he doesn’t throw a touchdown pass (yes, really). If he lands with a balanced squad like the Jets, where he’s already familiar with the offense: look for that “strange but true” mark to continue growing in scope in New York. They are undoubtedly good enough to play well with (carry?) a veteran, glorified point guard signal-caller.

3

Derek Carr

Age: 31

Current team: Las Vegas Raiders

Career highlights: Three-time Pro Bowler (2015-2017)

Derek Carr is a fine quarterback. He’s not a great quarterback, and he’s not one of the best face-of-the-league quarterbacks, but he’s fine.

Carr has never been a premier passer in his nearly nine years with the Raiders, but he’s always hovered in or around the top third. For a guy once drafted in the early second round, it’d be fair to say he’s well outperformed his past draft position. The 2022 season was supposed to be the year Carr ascended to the near top of the league. He had a loaded offense (BFF Davante Adams, a Pro Bowl-level slot receiver in Hunter Renfrow, and a Pro Bowl-level tight end in Darren Waller), but the 3-7 Raiders have fallen way short of the hype. Way, way short.

Many on the outside looking in think first-year head coach Josh McDaniels is to blame for Las Vegas’ foibles. And understandably so, given his past non-Tom Brady, non-Bill Belichick NFL coaching career. But owner Mark Davis doesn’t seem to agree. It’s readily apparent if Las Vegas doesn’t enjoy a historic turnaround down the stretch run, that Carr — a veteran QB with 200-plus touchdown passes in his early 30s and a $34 million cap hit next season — will have a new home in 2023 (his contract has a team out, too) after the Raiders make him fall on their uninspiring sword.

Let’s be clear: Quarterbacks of Carr’s caliber rarely hit free agency regardless of whether they’re on the decline. A quarterback-starved team like the Jets should consider themselves lucky to potentially add a passer with four 4,000-yard campaigns and multiple Pro Bowl years onto what, again, might be the best team he’s ever played on in his career. Yes, he gets a de-facto do-over, but I’m willing to call the Jets a better organization than the Raiders if they’re willing to admit Wilson is a probable bust before they waste a talented core. So, in essence, Las Vegas could get a deserved do-over of its own with Carr.

Carr won’t be signing any sort of deal with over $65 million guaranteed that the Raiders once rewarded him with. But he will still be expensive. An actual proven leader, he will be worth the price tag if the Jets want to soar into the air at 35,000 feet again.

2

Aaron Rodgers

Age: 38

Current team: Green Bay Packers

Career highlights: 10-time Pro Bowler (2009, 2011-2012, 2014-2016, 2018-2021), four-time MVP (2011, 2014, 2020-2021), Super Bowl champion (2010)

We are now in a place where it’s fair to consider the Packers will pull out all the possible stops to try and escape Aaron Rodgers’ enormous contract that lasts until 2026. As the former MVP shows clear signs of regression toward the end of his career, there is no feasible way Green Bay will enjoy seeing his cap hit rise to as much as $59 million within two seasons.

As such, it isn’t out of the realm of possibility that the Packers and GM Brian Gutekunst look for dancing partners in a blockbuster trade of Rodgers this offseason before they ruin a team in real need of a true rebuild. A team like the Jets would be (or should be?) willing to foot the bill of Rodgers’ anchor of a contract for a season or two if it means potentially competitive winter football.

Would New York be getting the quarterback who once won four MVPs and threw for at least 40 touchdowns in three separate seasons? Probably not. Even if Rodgers is unhealthy as an excuse, he’s also in his late 30s and has taken a heck of a lot more punishment than some of his older peers. This is what a decline at the finish line looks like: An old quarterback, in a poor situation, who can’t get over ailments that seem to keep stacking on without mercy.

But the Jets don’t need a superstar First-Team All-Pro. They just need a guy who can make some big-time throws and produce at even a fraction of the prolific pace he once reached with regularity. And Rodgers, for all his faults as he nears 40, can still show game-long flashes of such brilliance.

I would not be shocked to see New York GM Joe Douglas come desperately dialing the Packers’ front office to see what’s up with Rodgers come 2023. He would be silly not to. If a creative trade for Rodgers costs mortgaging much of the Jets’ future, so be it. Douglas meticulously constructed a solid team in all three phases for over three years. Letting Zach Wilson torpedo that effort without getting bold and aggressive with solutions would be malpractice. Douglas is obligated to see him and his colleagues’ work through and squeeze out as much as possible in the form of hopeful playoff berths and playoff victories and (potentially) more.

1

Tom Brady

Age: 45

Current team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Career highlights: 15-time Pro Bowler (2001, 2004, 2005, 2007, 2009-2018, 2021), three-time MVP (2007, 2010, 2017), seven-time Super Bowl champion (2001, 2003-2004, 2014, 2016, 2018, 2020)

After walking back his retirement, the future First-Ballot Hall of Famer returned to Tampa Bay hoping to recapture Super Bowl glory once more. But a Buccaneers squad with more clear persistent flaws than expected has been an unexpected obstacle in Brady’s quest for lucky title No. 8. The Tampa Bay organization and faithful probably pray that Brady continues to play and take his talents to St. Pete Beach.

But I don’t see it. That is, if Brady returns in 2023, anyway. (Remember: He wants to play forever.) I see yet another late-career quarterback who — despite accomplishing everything, with nothing to prove to anyone anywhere — can’t walk away from football for the life of him. I see a quarterback on the hunt for the best possible team option at another championship. And that isn’t the Buccaneers, whose issues run deeper than one quick offseason fix. Because, most importantly, as an unrestricted free agent, Brady will assuredly have his pick of the litter.

And Brady should consider the New York franchise he tormented for much of his playing career with the Patriots. In a division with Josh Allen in Buffalo and Tua Tagovailoa in Miami, it might be tough sledding for Brady to overcome stiffer odds. But if he wants to continue playing, if he still thinks the Monstars haven’t stolen his talents at his ripe age of 45, then the Jets will undoubtedly be one of the top choices on his list.

The only questions for New York in a potential Brady acquisition should be: “How much?” and “for how long?” If there were ever a moment to give a quarterback a blank check(book), it would be the Jets in convincing Brady to wear their green and white and help them contend for a championship ASAP.

Tom Brady … in a Jets uniform. It’s a distinct possibility. Don’t you love how this silly game can sometimes come full circle in the most hilarious ways?