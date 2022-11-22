Read full article on original website
Related
The Hockey Writers
Pittsburgh Penguins GM Looking to Make a Trade
The Pittsburgh Penguins are open for business. According to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet, general manager (GM) Ron Hextall is seeing what’s out there on the trade market. The NHL as a whole usually becomes more active with trades after American Thanksgiving, so it’s likely we could see a move here in the coming weeks.
markerzone.com
RYAN REAVES IS NOW A MEMBER OF THE MINNESOTA WILD
Amid rumours that the New York Rangers were looking to deal him, tough guy Ryan Reaves has been traded. According to reports, he's going to the Minnesota Wild. The return is a fifth-round draft pick. Reaves has played in 12 games with the Rangers so far in 2022-23. He's recorded...
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From the Devils’ Loss to the Maple Leafs – 11/23/22
Bizarre, chaotic, and bonkers. These are some of the adjectives used to describe the events Wednesday night at Prudential Center when the New Jersey Devils hosted the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Devils’ 13-game winning streak has officially come to an end in a frustrating loss that involved overturned goals, questionable officiating, and fans taking matters into their own hands. Let’s break down three takeaways from the Devils’ loss to the Maple Leafs.
FOX Sports
Avalanche take on the Predators after Rantanen's 2-goal performance
Colorado Avalanche (8-5-1, second in the Central Division) vs. Nashville Predators (7-8-1, sixth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche visit the Nashville Predators after Mikko Rantanen's two-goal game against the Vancouver Canucks in the Avalanche's 4-3 loss. Nashville is 3-3-0 against the Central Division and 7-8-1 overall....
Could Cale Makar Become One of the Best NHL D-men Ever?
Cale Makar became the fastest defenseman to reach 200 points in NHL history. Could he ever be mentioned with Bobby Orr and Paul Coffey as a top D-man ever?
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Senators, Maple Leafs, Ducks, Oilers, Penguins
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there are more specifics when it comes to how many teams the Ottawa Senators have had conversations with about trading for a defenseman. Meanwhile, the Toronto Maple Leafs have their hands somewhat tied based on the timing of multiple injuries on their blue line.
The Hockey Writers
3 Things Blue Jackets Fans Should Be Thankful For in 2022-23
The Columbus Blue Jackets haven’t had much go right so far in the 2022-23 season. But that doesn’t mean they don’t have anything to be thankful for. The truth is that despite all the injures, despite their early record and despite their hope for this season fading quickly, fans of the Blue Jackets have a lot to celebrate. As we approach the Thanksgiving holiday in the United States, now is the time to give thanks to those things that shine brightly for this team.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Simmonds, Timmins, Benn & Gio
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll take a look at the player news headed into the Minnesota Wild afternoon game today. With the team as injured as it is, there are a lot of player movements to know about. I suppose this happens to...
FOX Sports
Coyotes visit the Red Wings after Crouse's 2-goal game
Arizona Coyotes (6-8-1, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (7-5-4, third in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes visit the Detroit Red Wings after Lawson Crouse scored two goals in the Coyotes' 4-0 win over the Carolina Hurricanes. Detroit has a 6-2-2 record in home...
The Hockey Writers
4 Best Kraken Moments at the Quarter-Mark of 2022-23
In hockey, the US Thanksgiving mark of the season often represents a check-in point. It is used as a benchmark that compares past results to predict playoff teams. In the NHL’s salary cap era, 76.3 percent of teams who are in a playoff spot on US Thanksgiving go on to make the playoffs. To walk a superstitious line, it feels safe to avoid saying much more about that.
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways from Bruins’ 3-2 Overtime Comeback Victory
The Boston Bruins played the Carolina Hurricanes for the first time this season on Friday, Nov. 25, marking the first time they had faced each other since Carolina eliminated Boston from the first round of the 2022 NHL Playoffs. It was a game that had certainly been circled on the calendar since the schedule came out, and they could not have picked a better matchup for the annual Black Friday matinee.
Bear scores winner, Canucks rally, surprise Avalanche 4-3
DENVER (AP) — Ethan Bear snapped a tie with 8 minutes to go, and the Vancouver Canucks beat the injury-plagued Colorado Avalanche 4-3 on Wednesday night. Trailing by a goal entering the third, Sheldon Dries tied it for Vancouver before Bear ripped a shot past Pavel Francouz on a 4-on-4 moments after Colorado's Cale Makar was called for interference.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Wild, Canadiens, Devils, Maple Leafs
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Minnesota Wild GM Bill Guerin discussed why he went out and traded for Ryan Reaves of the New York Rangers. Meanwhile, are the New Jersey Devils aggressively trying to acquire Josh Anderson from the Montreal Canadiens?. Finally, the Toronto Maple Leafs acquired Conor Timmins...
The Hockey Writers
5 Takeaways From Islanders’ 3-0 Win vs Oilers – 11/23/22
The New York Islanders might have put together their best win of the season as they shut out the Edmonton Oilers 3-0. The Oilers might not be the same team that reached the Western Conference Final last season but they are still one of the best teams in the league and possess more than enough talented players to take over a game. Building off the 3-2 comeback win against the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Islanders looked dominant to win their second game in a row.
The Hockey Writers
3 Winnipeg Jets That Have Improved under Bowness
The Winnipeg Jets may or may not be an improved team under Rick Bowness, as they remain an inconsistent bunch even more so after their 6-1 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday (Nov. 23). They are facing a mountain of adversity, with Nikolaj Ehlers and Mason Appleton projected to miss an extended period of time. Through 18 games, he has the team playing at a good enough level to be in a playoff position with an 11-6-1 record.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers and Penguins Could Make 1-for-1 Trade Hints NHL Scribe
Jonathan Willis certainly isn’t saying there’s a trade in the works, but the NHL journalist for The Athletic has connected the dots and suggested there might be a fit for both the Edmonton Oilers and Pittsburgh Penguins as trade partners. Noting that each team has a winger that is underperforming based on expectations, perhaps the two clubs could make a one-for-one trade that would benefit everyone involved.
The Hockey Writers
Winnipeg Jets’ Bottom-6 Has Been Better Than Advertised
So far, the Winnipeg Jets’ 2022-23 season has gone better than advertised: they are tied for second in the Central Division with an 11-5-1 record, Connor Hellebuyck has seemingly returned to Vezina Trophy form, and Josh Morrissey has emerged as a Norris Trophy candidate. However, the team’s biggest surprise...
The Hockey Writers
Senators’ News & Rumors: Sanderson, Talbot, Tkachuk
After their latest loss, the Ottawa Senators find themselves five points adrift at the bottom of the Atlantic Division with a painful record of 6-12-1. While few expected them to overcome the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday (Nov. 23), the nature of their 4-1 defeat felt all too familiar. “It’s...
Comments / 0