State Police, Ellis Family Market donate Thanksgiving dinners
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - 40 local families now have a full dinner to serve this Thanksgiving thanks to State Police and local business. Maine State Police Troop F, along with Ellis Family Market in Patten, delivered 40 baskets to families across northern Penobscot and Southern Aroostook counties. This is a...
Iconic Maine Diner Will Reopen Under New Ownership
If you have spent much time in the small towns of Northern Maine, you know the people of that area love their local businesses. Once a business, no matter the type, proves itself to the residents, those residents are fiercely loyal. This is true for everything from grocery stores, to mechanics, to restaurants.
Houlton Criminal Docket, March 2022
HOULTON, Maine – The following cases were heard under the Aroostook Criminal Docket at the Houlton Courthouse in March. Miranda Mooney, 27, Penobsquis, New Brunswick: Possession of hypodermic apparatuses, dismissed. Stephen Schoenmaker, 37, Moncton, New Brunswick: Possession of hypodermic apparatuses, dismissed. Ronald L. Bradeen, 61, Amity: Theft by deception,...
Maine State Police Troop F Report, Oct. 31-Nov. 6, 2022
HOULTON, Maine — The Maine State Police Troop F barracks in Houlton responded to a number of calls for service during the period of Oct. 31-Nov. 6, including the following. CONNOR — Tr. Roy was driving through Connor and came across a two-vehicle crash. An investigation was conducted showing one vehicle was stopped for a school bus and was rear-ended by another car. Further investigation revealed the driver that struck the vehicle had been consuming alcohol. Tr. Roy conducted Field Sobriety Testing and determined the man was not impaired. The man admitted to throwing some of the beer in the ditch before Troopers could arrive. Tr. Roy issued the man a summons for driver consuming liquor in a motor vehicle on a public way, operator possessing an open alcoholic container on a public-way and littering from a motor vehicle.
Suspect in Custody After Shooting in Allagash
ALLAGASH, Maine (WAGM) - On November 22nd at approximately 5:47 AM the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an individual being shot at 189 Dickie Road in Allagash, ME. Deputies responded to the residence in Allagash and discovered a 27 year old Van Buren man had sustained life threatening injuries due to a gun shot wound. The male was transported to Northern Maine Medical Center and later life flighted to Eastern Maine Medical Center. At approximately 9:19 AM the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office arrested Shane Michaud, 34 of St. Agatha from a residence in St. Francis. Michaud was transported to the Aroostook County Jail and has been charged with Attempted Murder and Elevated Aggravated Assault. The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Maine State Wardens Service, US Border Patrol, Fort Kent Police Department, and the Maine State Police.
Teen injured in crash that knocked down utility pole
FORT KENT, Maine — A 16-year-old driver was hospitalized after his vehicle struck a utility pole on Route 1 in Fort Kent late Saturday evening. Also known as Frenchville Road, Route 1 was temporarily closed to traffic while crews removed the utility pole from the roadway. The driver, who...
