Denmark 0-0 Tunisia: Christian Eriksen and Co are frustrated by plucky African outfit in their opening game with Andreas Cornelius hitting the post from just yards out... as Euro 2020 semi-finalists are denied a late penalty by VAR

By Rob Draper
 5 days ago

Denmark might have Christian Eriksen back but Tunisia had 30,000 extraordinary supporters in the Education City Stadium and each one of them will feel they played their part in a famous draw, which leaves them with a chance of reaching the second round, which would be their greatest World Cup performance.

For when the late drama came, the roar that accompanied the crucial decision pretty much shook the stadium and will have awoken the sleepiest part of Doha. Here, these fans seemed to saying to their hosts, is what passionate World Cup support looks like.

They looked like they were going home heartbroken when, well into extra time, Mexican ref Cesar Ramos, was called to the TV screens to review a handball by Yassine Meriah from an Eriksen corner. Usually you know how this ends and all around the stadium there was an aghast silence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fbyih_0jJy8RR900
Tunisia players support fans after the game after battling to secure a deserved point
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f2Dug_0jJy8RR900
Denmark were frustratingly held by the north African side in their World Cup opener in Qatar

And yet, for once, Ramos had the confidence to ignore a crazy VAR call: Meriah’s arms were tight into is torso, he hadn’t enlarged his body and had handled entirely accidentally. The cacophony that accompanied the correct decision felt like the winning of the World Cup itself.

Unfortunate to lose the Euro semi final to England, Denmark came into this World Cup hopeful of surpassing the 1998 team, which reached the quarter finals, their best ever performance.

There was some resonance in the sight of Eriksen orchestrating play in this, Denmark’s opening game of a major tournament, when it is but 18 months ago that we feared we had watched him die on the pitch at Euro 2020 in their opening game there. Though we are now well used to the sight, it nonetheless remains astonishing.

Tunisia, by contrast, had scrambled to qualify and came to Qatar marginal outsiders. And yet we hadn’t reckoned on the effect of those 30,000 fans who taken over Education City stadium.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dSBrB_0jJy8RR900
Andreas Cornelius failed to score Denmark's best chance, failing to head in from close range
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TS4k9_0jJy8RR900
Denmark looked like they would be awarded a penalty deep in stoppage time after a review
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zAciJ_0jJy8RR900
But referee Cesar Ramos decided against overruling his original call of no penalty for handball

MATCH FACTS AND PLAYER RATINGS

Denmark (4-3-3): Schmeichel 8; Andersen 6, Kjaer 6 (Jensen 65 6.5), Christensen 7; Kristensen, 6 Delaney 6 (Damsgaard 45 5), Hojberg 6, Maehle 6.5; Skov Olsen 5 (Cornelius 65 5), Dolberg 5 (Lindstrom 65 6) Eriksen 8

Booked: Kristensen, Jensen

Tunisia (3-4-3): Dahmen 8; Talbi 7 Meriah 7, Bronn 6; Drager 7 (Sassi 88), Skhiri 7, Laidouni 7 (Kechrida 88), Abdi 6.5; Ben Slimane 7 (Sliti 67 6), Jebali 7 (Khenissi 82), Msakni 8.5 (Hannibal 82)

Booked: Khenissi

This felt like a World Cup match, the stadium alive with intensity, the Danes whistled whenever they had possession and the Tunisians roared every time they approaches the Danish half.

You could see the impact it was having in the second minute when Aissa Laudini came sliding in, full throttle on Eriksen and just about nicked the ball to avoid what might have been a difficult VAR review.

Having made the tackle, he jumped to his feet, clenched his fists and gestured to the crowd, imploring even greater support. Naturally, they roared back. We were two minutes in and the tone was set: Tunisia weren’t here to lie down.

Denmark looked timid and unsure, their passing game from the back a precarious affair as they were pressed relentlessly. And the principal threat was coming from Issam Jebali, who plays for Odense in Denmark.

The stadium erupted on 24 minutes when he ran onto a long pass over the top of Denmark’s back three and slid the ball past Kasper Schmiechel. His timing was off though, unnecessarily trying to steal a yard from Denmark’s high line and run himself offside.

On 43 minutes, he was in again, reacting sharpest to Youssef Msakni’s deflected shot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X25EP_0jJy8RR900
Christian Eriksen (right) was playing his first major tournament game for Denmark since collapsing on the field at Euro 2020 last summer
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=155zYP_0jJy8RR900
Tunisia thought they had taken the lead through Issam Jebali, only to have his goal ruled out for offside during his first half
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AGXI0_0jJy8RR900
Andreas Skov Olsen also had a goal ruled out for Denmark at the start of the second half
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JvIWk_0jJy8RR900
Skov Olsen reacts as the goal is correctly ruled out for offside at the Education City Stadium

This time he seemed to have executed the perfect finish, lifting the ball over Schmeichel, before the keeper’s big hand reached out very late to tip the ball wide. On 55 minutes, the Danish high line was caught out yet again, as Jebali raced through but allowed Christensen to catch him and then deflect wide as he tried to square the ball.

Amidst all of this Eriksen was attempting to impose some order on the game and was pulled back into midfield from a wide attacking position when Thomas Delaney was forced off with injury just before half time.

Andreas Skov Olsen did have the ball in the net on 55 minutes but Mikkel Damsgard had run offside in the build up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QtJ6C_0jJy8RR900
Tunisia fans and players appeal for a handball against Denmark, waved away by the referee
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dwGtm_0jJy8RR900
Kasper Schmeichel made a superb save to deny Issam Jebali's chip in the first half

Keeper Aymen Dahmen dived to produce a superb save, touching away Eriksen’s shot on 69 minutes.

From the corner, Andreas Christensen headed the ball across goal and incredibly, with the ball just requiring aa touch to guide it over the line Andreas Cornelius overcomplicated the opportunity, stooping to head it and somehow hitting the post.

Two minutes later Denmark survived the screams of the stadium when Joachim Andersen handled in the box, but referee Cesar Ramos rejected the calls for a penalty.

14:38

Denmark 0-0 Tunisia

76min: Tunisia are not shutting up shop either. They look like they are preparing Manchester United player Hannibal Mejbri (on loan at Birmingham) much to the delight of the Tunisian fans.

14:31

Denmark 0-0 Tunisia

70min: How are Denmark not ahead!? A corner to the back post is headed back across goal by Andreas Christensen, but before the ball bounces off the net, Cornelius somehow fails to head home from a yard out (below).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JpGre_0jJy8RR900

14:23

Denmark 0-0 Tunisia

60min: An hour gone and despite both teams having had the ball in the net it remains goalless.

By the way, we only had one 0-0 draw at the last World Cup and that came in the third round of group stages. We could be set for our first shutout on day three in Qatar.

14:13

Denmark 0-0 Tunisia

51min: Aissa Laidouni has been a big player for Tunisia today and he has the world at his feet as he runs clear on goal from the halfway line.

The trouble is it looks like the world is on his shoulders too as he lacks the pace to pull clear and it allows Andreas Christensen to get back and block his attempted squared pass into the box.

14:09

Denmark 0-0 Tunisia

48min: What can we expect from Denmark in this half? They were quite poor in the first period despite their growing threat on the ball. It was Tunisia who played the better stuff and created the superior chances.

So far the Danes are bossing possession but not much else.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MvP7I_0jJy8RR900

13:20

Denmark 0-0 Tunisia

18min: There may now be the customary empty seats inside the ground but make no mistake, most of the supporters that are here are Tunisian. Whenever Denmark get some (slow) possession they are jeered and every Tunisian challenge going in is met with a huge cheer. At the very least it's a cracking atmosphere.

13:13

Denmark 0-0 Tunisia

12min: And that is not too far away from the opening goal!

Mohamed Drager's shot takes a deflection off Christensen before curling wide of the post and from the corner skipper Youssef Msakni glances a header just over the crossbar

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZMcpY_0jJy8RR900

13:11

Denmark 0-0 Tunisia

9min: Maybe Tunisia have been inspired by Saudi Arabia's victory over Argentina because they have been by far the more confident of the two sides so far. Denmark look a little uncertain on the ball - the defensive centre-backs in particular looking unsure of how to get the ball moving forward.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0070jG_0jJy8RR900

13:04

Denmark 0-0 Tunisia

3min: Tunisia not going easy on Christian Eriksen... the playmaker gets the ball on the right and straight away he is met with a robust sliding tackle from Aissa Laidouni (below) who leaps to his feet and celebrates like he has scored as he whips up support from a crowd of whom the majority are Tunisian fans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SDhXs_0jJy8RR900

13:01

KICK-OFF: Denmark get us going

Here is a reminder of the team news before kick-off:

Denmark: Schmeichel, Andersen, Kjaer, Andreas Christensen, Kristensen, Delaney, Eriksen, Hojbjerg, Maehle, Skov Olsen, Dolberg.

Subs: Nelsson, Jensen, Braithwaite, Damsgaard, Norgaard, Oliver Christensen, Stryger Larsen, Wass, Wind, Poulsen, Cornelius, Ronnow, Skov, Lindstrom, Bah.

Tunisia: Dahmen, Talbi, Meriah, Bronn, Drager, Skhiri, Laidouni, Abdi, Ben Slimane, Msakni, Jebali.

Subs: Mathlouthi, Ifa, Ghandri, Mejbri, Khazri, Khenissi, Maaloul, Sassi, Ben Romdhane, Chaaleli, Jaziri, Kechrida, Ben Said, Sliti, Hassen.

Referee: Cesar Arturo Ramos Palazuelos (Mexico)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gamgl_0jJy8RR900https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zpsSc_0jJy8RR900

11:30

11:10

How is Denmark's record at the World Cup?

Like Tunisia, they have also featured five times previously - but they have been able to make more of a mark. Only once in 2010 have they failed to get out of the group stage.

Their best run was at France '98 where after getting to the last-16 and defeating Nigeria they were seen off 3-2 in a cracking match with Brazil in the their sole quarter-final appearance.

Last time out in Russia, they reached the last-16 but after beating Peru in their opening game they drew their next three, including against eventual winners France, before being dumped out on penalties by Croatia who went on to face France in the final.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04BPMc_0jJy8RR900

10:55

Still at least there is no England in the way this time...

Tunisia's last World Cup saw them drawn in a group with England where they looked to be holding on for a credible and surprise draw only for Harry Kane to score a last gasp winner.

That came 20 years after they also opened up against the Three Lions where they were beaten 2-0 thanks to goals from Alan Shearer and Paul Scholes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P33Iu_0jJy8RR900https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FV1Yi_0jJy8RR900

10:09

PETE JENSON: Denmark striker Martin Braithwaite was one of those players who walked around the perimeter of the Parken Stadium to accompany heart-attack victim Christian Eriksen off the pitch last year at Euro 2020.

Click below for more

PETE JENSON: Denmark's Martin Braithwaite was one of the players who walked around Parken Stadium to accompany heart-attack victim Christian Eriksen off the pitch last year.

The England Iran match was effectively nearly two hours long yesterday with all the multiple delays and it wasn't the only one with Wales and USA also seeing lots of additional time.

An couple of anomalies? Perhaps, not it's all part of measures to cut time wasting.

More than an hour extra has been added on across the opening fixtures of the Qatar tournament, at an average of a sizeable eight minutes per half.

09:42

09:20

CRAIG HOPE: When Christian Eriksen takes to the field at Education City Stadium for Denmark’s Group D opener with Tunisia on Tuesday, for those of us in this country at least, there will be a normality to it. We have become used to seeing him play again. In his homeland, it will not feel so ordinary.

Sivebaek: Eriksen's recovery from cardiac arrest is a 'MIRACLE'

When Christian Eriksen takes to the field at Education City Stadium for Denmark's Group D opener with Tunisia on Tuesday, for those of us in this country at least, there will be a normality to it.

Comments / 0

