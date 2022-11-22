ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ourquadcities.com

St. Ambrose to hold memorial service for Patrick Torrey

St. Ambrose University will host a university-wide prayer service in memory of Patrick Torrey on Monday, Nov. 28 at 7 p.m., in Christ the King Chapel, 518 W. Locust St., Davenport. The service will be open to the public. The 22-year SAU senior died suddenly on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022....
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Galesburg coffee business to serve Sandburg College

The Carl Sandburg College Board of Trustees on Monday approved a three-year food service contract with Innkeeper’s Coffee during its regular monthly meeting on the Main Campus in Galesburg. Innkeeper’s, which has a permanent location in downtown Galesburg (80 N. Seminary St.), will serve breakfast from 7:30-10 a.m. and...
GALESBURG, IL
tspr.org

90.7 FM down in Galesburg

Tri States Public Radio’s signal in Galesburg is down due to a network issue at Knox College. TSPR broadcasts NPR and local content on WVKC’s 90.7 FM on the Knox campus via the Internet, under an agreement approved in 2013. As the college responds to a system disruption...
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

From shopping to Thanksgiving Eve fun: Here are 5 things to do in Galesburg this week

Here are five things to do in Galesburg this week, courtesy Galesburg Tourism & Visitors Bureau. Calico Cat – A Gift Boutique is hosting their annual Ladies Night from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22 at their storefront on Seminary Street. This shopping experience features fun raffles for Brumate, CC Beanie, Christmas decorations and more. Plus, there will be contests and freebies! Santa will be in attendance with presents just for you! Come wearing your ugliest sweater and leave the kids home, this is an adult-only evening that will kick off the holiday shopping season. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/thecalicocatgiftshop.
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg firefighters battle two structure fires over the weekend, one of which was intentionally set

Galesburg firefighters this weekend responded and battled two structure fires. According to Fire Department Chief Randy Hovind, at around 8:44 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, 11 personnel from all three stations responded to the 1000-block of Garden Lane. Upon arrival, heavy smoke and fire was showing from the single-story structure. The Brooks Street station Crew entered the home with an attack line and extinguished the fire.
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Knox County property transfers for Nov. 17-20, 2022. See a list of home and other sales

The Knox County Assessment Office submits the following Illinois real estate transfer declaration transactions recorded in Knox County the week of Nov. 17-20, 2022. Only the primary name as listed on the submitted sales report is published. Additional owners’ names that would be on the full deed may not appear in this list. (This week’s list is abbreviated due to the holiday.)
KNOX COUNTY, IL
starvedrock.media

Princeton preps for new garbage collection process

The City of Princeton is preparing for changes in garbage collection and recycling. Mayor Joel Quiram said 65 and 90 gallon receptacles have arrived. They will be disbursed about two weeks before a new garbage/recycling process goes into effect. And, prior to that, residents will be able to dispose of their current trash/recycling receptacles.
PRINCETON, IL
Pen City Current

Two Homes for Iowa being moved into Fort Madison

FORT MADISON - City residents may have a seen a home being trucked in from the west side last week. That home is one of more than 50 that have been built in the past three years under the Homes for Iowa program, an offender-based effort that builds homes from the ground up.
FORT MADISON, IA
25newsnow.com

Peoria Police look for man who robbed a business near Northwoods Mall

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A man claiming he had a gun robbed a business of an undisclosed amount of money Friday evening, according to Peoria Police. A police spokesperson said a man claimed he had a gun and demanded money about 8 p.m. at the business in the 2300 block of West War Memorial Drive, near Northwoods Mall.
PEORIA, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

‘A legendary figure in Galesburg sports’: Radio voice of the Streaks to enter Hall of Fame

One of the “most important figures in Galesburg sports over the past two decades” has never made a basket, passed for a touchdown, hit a home run or won a race for the Silver Streaks. They have not logged a single minute of game time, let alone won a varsity letter, or made an all-conference or all-state team. Nor have they have they won or lost a game as a coach.
GALESBURG, IL
KWQC

One dead after Saturday evening motorcycle crash in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - One man is dead after police in Davenport responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Saturday. According to the Davenport Police Department, officers responded to a crash involving two motorcycles and a semi-truck at around 5:30 p.m. The two motorcycles were riding eastbound on Rockingham Road at...
DAVENPORT, IA
aroundptown.com

Tampico Family Needs Help After House Fire

A house fire in Tampico on Tuesday afternoon has left a family in need of clothing and other necessities. Tampico Police Chief, Mike Lewis said he received a dispatch call around1:20PM to investigate a possible structure fire at 210 S. Benton Street. Upon arrival he saw heavy smoke coming from a window on the first floor of the two story house. Lewis said no one was home at the time but he did get several pets to safety.
TAMPICO, IL
