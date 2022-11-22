Read full article on original website
Carl Sandburg College approves food service contract with Innkeeper’s Coffee
The Board of Trustees for Carl Sandburg College on Monday approved a three-year contract with Innkeeper’s Fresh Roasted Coffee to provide food service at the community college’s main campus. Innkeepers, who have a permanent location on Seminary Street in downtown Galesburg, will serve breakfast from 7:30 until 10...
St. Ambrose to hold memorial service for Patrick Torrey
St. Ambrose University will host a university-wide prayer service in memory of Patrick Torrey on Monday, Nov. 28 at 7 p.m., in Christ the King Chapel, 518 W. Locust St., Davenport. The service will be open to the public. The 22-year SAU senior died suddenly on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022....
Galesburg coffee business to serve Sandburg College
The Carl Sandburg College Board of Trustees on Monday approved a three-year food service contract with Innkeeper’s Coffee during its regular monthly meeting on the Main Campus in Galesburg. Innkeeper’s, which has a permanent location in downtown Galesburg (80 N. Seminary St.), will serve breakfast from 7:30-10 a.m. and...
Knox County Board approves nearly $1.5M ARPA grant funding for Hunger Collaborative Project
Knox County Board members this week approved the granting of nearly $1.5 million from the American Rescue Plan Act to the Galesburg Community Foundation for their Hunger Collaborative Project. The coalition of 27 non-profit organizations would look deeper than just feeding the hungry in trying to find the root causes...
Rock Island Lights Up With Winter Nights Winter Lights
11.18 – 12.11 WED – SUN | 5-9 PM. *Open: New Year’s Eve and the night of New Year’s Day. *Closed: Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and Christmas. Botanical Center members and FunBundle members will enjoy free admission Wednesday nights during the exhibit. Memberships can be purchased on qcgardens.com.
Knox County hunters have successful first weekend of firearm deer hunting season
Hunters in Knox County had a very successful first weekend of the firearm deer hunting season. According to preliminary numbers released by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources this week, Knox County hunters bagged 737 head of deer in the first three days of the firearm season. That’s up from 720 last year and 686 in 2020.
Rock Island, November 26 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Rock Island. The Dyett High School basketball team will have a game with Rock Island High School on November 25, 2022, 17:30:00. The Waukegan High School basketball team will have a game with Rock Island High School on November 26, 2022, 10:00:00.
‘Fearless, ultra-demanding’: Students remember Galesburg band director Sally Rynott
A longtime former Galesburg High School band director described as a brilliant musician with a fierce personality is being remembered for her life-altering impact on hundreds of former students. Sally Rynott, affectionately known as “Sgt. Sal” for her intense leadership style, died Monday, Nov. 21 at Southeast Iowa Regional Hospice...
Heather Acerra running for Galesburg City Council in Ward 5
Heather Acerra, a local businesswoman who co-founded building toy company Lux Blox, will run for Galesburg City Council in April. Acerra made the announcement Wednesday, setting up a contest between her and Ward 5 incumbent Jaclyn Smith-Esters, although there is still time for other candidates to pick up signatures. Acerra...
90.7 FM down in Galesburg
Tri States Public Radio’s signal in Galesburg is down due to a network issue at Knox College. TSPR broadcasts NPR and local content on WVKC’s 90.7 FM on the Knox campus via the Internet, under an agreement approved in 2013. As the college responds to a system disruption...
From shopping to Thanksgiving Eve fun: Here are 5 things to do in Galesburg this week
Here are five things to do in Galesburg this week, courtesy Galesburg Tourism & Visitors Bureau. Calico Cat – A Gift Boutique is hosting their annual Ladies Night from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22 at their storefront on Seminary Street. This shopping experience features fun raffles for Brumate, CC Beanie, Christmas decorations and more. Plus, there will be contests and freebies! Santa will be in attendance with presents just for you! Come wearing your ugliest sweater and leave the kids home, this is an adult-only evening that will kick off the holiday shopping season. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/thecalicocatgiftshop.
Galesburg firefighters battle two structure fires over the weekend, one of which was intentionally set
Galesburg firefighters this weekend responded and battled two structure fires. According to Fire Department Chief Randy Hovind, at around 8:44 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, 11 personnel from all three stations responded to the 1000-block of Garden Lane. Upon arrival, heavy smoke and fire was showing from the single-story structure. The Brooks Street station Crew entered the home with an attack line and extinguished the fire.
Knox County property transfers for Nov. 17-20, 2022. See a list of home and other sales
The Knox County Assessment Office submits the following Illinois real estate transfer declaration transactions recorded in Knox County the week of Nov. 17-20, 2022. Only the primary name as listed on the submitted sales report is published. Additional owners’ names that would be on the full deed may not appear in this list. (This week’s list is abbreviated due to the holiday.)
Princeton preps for new garbage collection process
The City of Princeton is preparing for changes in garbage collection and recycling. Mayor Joel Quiram said 65 and 90 gallon receptacles have arrived. They will be disbursed about two weeks before a new garbage/recycling process goes into effect. And, prior to that, residents will be able to dispose of their current trash/recycling receptacles.
Galesburg Rescue Mission exceeds Sharathon goal, provides update on relocation
The 39th annual Harvest Time Sharathon was a success. Darrell Grimm, interim director of the Galesburg Rescue Mission & Women’s Shelter, reports $51,365 in donations were pledged during Saturday’s event hosted by WGIL Radio. Grimm tells WGIL, “Our goal was $50,000, so we’re thrilled to exceed our goal.”...
Two Homes for Iowa being moved into Fort Madison
FORT MADISON - City residents may have a seen a home being trucked in from the west side last week. That home is one of more than 50 that have been built in the past three years under the Homes for Iowa program, an offender-based effort that builds homes from the ground up.
Peoria Police look for man who robbed a business near Northwoods Mall
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A man claiming he had a gun robbed a business of an undisclosed amount of money Friday evening, according to Peoria Police. A police spokesperson said a man claimed he had a gun and demanded money about 8 p.m. at the business in the 2300 block of West War Memorial Drive, near Northwoods Mall.
‘A legendary figure in Galesburg sports’: Radio voice of the Streaks to enter Hall of Fame
One of the “most important figures in Galesburg sports over the past two decades” has never made a basket, passed for a touchdown, hit a home run or won a race for the Silver Streaks. They have not logged a single minute of game time, let alone won a varsity letter, or made an all-conference or all-state team. Nor have they have they won or lost a game as a coach.
One dead after Saturday evening motorcycle crash in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - One man is dead after police in Davenport responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Saturday. According to the Davenport Police Department, officers responded to a crash involving two motorcycles and a semi-truck at around 5:30 p.m. The two motorcycles were riding eastbound on Rockingham Road at...
Tampico Family Needs Help After House Fire
A house fire in Tampico on Tuesday afternoon has left a family in need of clothing and other necessities. Tampico Police Chief, Mike Lewis said he received a dispatch call around1:20PM to investigate a possible structure fire at 210 S. Benton Street. Upon arrival he saw heavy smoke coming from a window on the first floor of the two story house. Lewis said no one was home at the time but he did get several pets to safety.
