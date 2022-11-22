Read full article on original website
Convicted Drug Dealer Arrested for Aggravated Assault & Other Charges on Saturday Booking Report
SAN ANGELO – Law enforcement officers arrested eight individuals in Tom Green County Saturday and early Sunday morning including one man for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and several other charges. Cesar Cortez, 23, was arrested by Tom Green County Sheriff's Deputies for the Aggravated Assault charge. He...
Family Violence Arrests Top Black Friday Booking Report
SAN ANGELO – Four of the six individuals booked in San Angelo Friday were arrested for charges of domestic violence. San Angelo LIVE! makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record.
Driver Arrested for DWI Following Sunday Morning Rollover Crash
SAN ANGELO, TX — San Angelo Police booked Jesse Galvan, 34, into the Tom Green County Detention Center at 4:05 a.m. Galvan was the driver of the Ram Truck that was in a single vehicle rollover crash at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning. According to police, Galvan was driving...
San Angelo Man Indicted for Intentionally Crashing His Car Into Another Vehicle
SAN ANGELO – A San Angelo man was indicted by a Tom Green County grand jury in August for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after ramming his vehicle intentionally into another. According to court documents, a San Angelo police officer responded to the 2100 block of Field Street...
WATCH: Early Morning Rollover Crash Blocks Major Downtown San Angelo Street
According to San Angelo Police Public Information Officer Richard Espinoza, officers arrived and extracted the 34-year-old male from the truck with minor injuries. The subject had not been transported for the hospital and was on scene with officers while they conducted the investigation. Officer Espinoza said the vehicle was southbound...
Real Estate: The Ultimate in Country Living
SAN ANGELO, TX — On these approximate 5 acres in Christoval is everything you could possibly want to enjoy country living. This beautiful home has a Lovely open floor plan with large gas cooktop and griddle, plus large living area, beautiful fireplace, and a man cave/den with bar. Additionally...
Flooding Hampers Travel with 2 More Inches of Rain Likely Across West Texas Friday
SAN ANGELO – About 3/4 of an inch of rain fell between 2 a.m. and 8 a.m. Friday morning in the San Angelo area on average with an additional two inches likely as temperatures remain steady in the mid 40s. Meteorologists with the National Weather Service office in San...
Flood Advisory in Effect Friday Afternoon for the Concho Valley
SAN ANGELO – The National Weather Service office in San Angelo has issued a Flood Advisory for the Concho Valley for Friday afternoon as waves of heavy rain continue to fall over already saturated ground causing flooding. According to the NWS, 2 to 3 inches of rain has fallen...
NWS: Record Rainfall Friday Didn't Slow the Extreme Drought
SAN ANGELO – The rainfall Friday shattered the record for Nov. 25 but did little to lessen the ongoing extreme drought as the city has received just over half the average amount of rain so far in 2022. The National Weather Service office in San Angelo recorded 1.9 inches...
Angelo State Smothers Bemidji State Behind the Rams' Back-Breaking Defense
SAN ANGELO, TX — The Angelo State Rams (11-0) hosted their first playoff game against the Bemidji State Beavers (10-2) in round two of the 2022 NCAA Div II Football Championship tournament on Saturday, Nov. 26, at 1st Community Credit Union Field at LeGrand Stadium at 1 p.m. The Rams are the No.1 seed in their region and earned a bye last week. Angelo State’s defense put on another stellar performance holding the Beavers to just seven points. The Rams won today 33-7. Angelo State got into trouble early when Pitts muffed a punt from the Beavers at the Rams’ 10-yard line. Bemidji State recovered and only took two plays to score a touchdown. The Beavers led with 7:28 remaining in the 1st quarter, 7-0.
