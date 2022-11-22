ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 numbers show how huge of a World Cup upset Saudi Arabia's win over Argentina was

By Charles Curtis
 4 days ago
If you’re waking up on Tuesday and you’re a soccer fan, your jaw must be on the floor.

Because Argentina — with all-time legend Lionel Messi — a team considered among the favorites to win in Qatar at the 2022 World Cup … just lost to Saudi Arabia, 2-1. The second-lowest ranked team in the tourney just WON!

I am no huge soccer fan. But even as someone who pays attention minimally during the World Cup, I couldn’t believe this one.

There were some Argentina goals called off due to offside calls — three (!!!!) to be exact. So, sure, blame it on VAR.

But it’s over. And there were two numbers that stood out in that unbelievable loss.

The first is: The number 36. As in, Argentina had won 36 international matches in a row from 2019 … until Tuesday. That was one win away from tying Italy’s 2018 to 2021 run. Oof.

The other is: +1800. That was the moneyline bet you could make on Saudi Arabia before the game. As in, if you bet $100, you could have won $1,800. That’s an upset of epic proportions.

WOW!

