The Hockey Writers
Pittsburgh Penguins GM Looking to Make a Trade
The Pittsburgh Penguins are open for business. According to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet, general manager (GM) Ron Hextall is seeing what’s out there on the trade market. The NHL as a whole usually becomes more active with trades after American Thanksgiving, so it’s likely we could see a move here in the coming weeks.
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From the Devils’ Loss to the Maple Leafs – 11/23/22
Bizarre, chaotic, and bonkers. These are some of the adjectives used to describe the events Wednesday night at Prudential Center when the New Jersey Devils hosted the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Devils’ 13-game winning streak has officially come to an end in a frustrating loss that involved overturned goals, questionable officiating, and fans taking matters into their own hands. Let’s break down three takeaways from the Devils’ loss to the Maple Leafs.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Senators, Maple Leafs, Ducks, Oilers, Penguins
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there are more specifics when it comes to how many teams the Ottawa Senators have had conversations with about trading for a defenseman. Meanwhile, the Toronto Maple Leafs have their hands somewhat tied based on the timing of multiple injuries on their blue line.
The Hockey Writers
3 Things Blue Jackets Fans Should Be Thankful For in 2022-23
The Columbus Blue Jackets haven’t had much go right so far in the 2022-23 season. But that doesn’t mean they don’t have anything to be thankful for. The truth is that despite all the injures, despite their early record and despite their hope for this season fading quickly, fans of the Blue Jackets have a lot to celebrate. As we approach the Thanksgiving holiday in the United States, now is the time to give thanks to those things that shine brightly for this team.
The Hockey Writers
7 Golden Knights’ Originals Driving Early Success
More than five years on, the 2017 Expansion Draft for the Vegas Golden Knights remains a popular talking point and with good reason. Thanks to the expert stewardship of then-general manager George McPhee through an unprecedented franchise-building opportunity, the draft served as a jumping-off point for the Golden Knights’ success – not only for the expansion Stanley Cup Final run but in all the years since.
The Hockey Writers
Devils Gameday Preview: Toronto Maple Leafs – 11/23/22
The New Jersey Devils keep finding ways to win, and they have tied their record for the longest win streak in team history with 13 straight victories. In order to break the record set in 2000-01, they will have to defeat the Toronto Maple Leafs at Prudential Center at 7:00 EST. New Jersey defeated the Maple Leafs during their historic winning streak, coming out on top 3-2 on Nov. 17, thanks to a Yegor Sharangovich overtime-winner.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings’ Hellberg Acquisition Starts Goalie Controversy
The Detroit Red Wings made headlines this week as the third team to claim Magnus Hellberg off the NHL waiver wire this season. After signing with the Seattle Kraken as a free agent, Hellberg has since been claimed by the Ottawa Senators, the Kraken, and now Detroit. After making his return to North America last Spring with the Red Wings, Hellberg has been a fringe NHL goalie who teams would clearly love to have in the AHL, but injuries and poor performances have made it so that there’s always a team that wants him.
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways from Bruins’ 3-2 Overtime Comeback Victory
The Boston Bruins played the Carolina Hurricanes for the first time this season on Friday, Nov. 25, marking the first time they had faced each other since Carolina eliminated Boston from the first round of the 2022 NHL Playoffs. It was a game that had certainly been circled on the calendar since the schedule came out, and they could not have picked a better matchup for the annual Black Friday matinee.
The Hockey Writers
4 Best Kraken Moments at the Quarter-Mark of 2022-23
In hockey, the US Thanksgiving mark of the season often represents a check-in point. It is used as a benchmark that compares past results to predict playoff teams. In the NHL’s salary cap era, 76.3 percent of teams who are in a playoff spot on US Thanksgiving go on to make the playoffs. To walk a superstitious line, it feels safe to avoid saying much more about that.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs Missed Big on Ryan Reaves Trade
The Toronto Maple Leafs need a strong, physical and intimidating player. The problem is that type of athlete is a rarity in today’s NHL. However, one of those tough-to-find gems was on the trade market, and for some reason, Toronto didn’t make it happen. Instead, the New York...
The Hockey Writers
Windsor Spitfires’ Weekly: 3 Takeaways from Sting & Rangers
Adversity is a part of sports, but it’s how you respond that matters in the long run. After an emotionally difficult loss to a long-time rival, the Windsor Spitfires knew the only direction was up. However, with a pair of road games last weekend, nothing was going to come easy.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Wild, Canadiens, Devils, Maple Leafs
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Minnesota Wild GM Bill Guerin discussed why he went out and traded for Ryan Reaves of the New York Rangers. Meanwhile, are the New Jersey Devils aggressively trying to acquire Josh Anderson from the Montreal Canadiens?. Finally, the Toronto Maple Leafs acquired Conor Timmins...
The Hockey Writers
5 Takeaways From Islanders’ 3-0 Win vs Oilers – 11/23/22
The New York Islanders might have put together their best win of the season as they shut out the Edmonton Oilers 3-0. The Oilers might not be the same team that reached the Western Conference Final last season but they are still one of the best teams in the league and possess more than enough talented players to take over a game. Building off the 3-2 comeback win against the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Islanders looked dominant to win their second game in a row.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers Don’t Need to Trade for Tough Bottom-6 Player
As the Edmonton Oilers struggle to win games and stay above .500, adding a player into the lineup that brings fighting as his biggest asset isn’t the right decision. Before Ryan Reaves was traded to the Minnesota Wild, the Oilers apparently had some interest there. Now there are rumours that they could be interested in a player like Wayne Simmonds.
The Hockey Writers
Don Granato Brings Light to Struggling Sabres
As the Buffalo Sabres enter yet another losing streak, fans are quick to place the blame on head coach Don Granato. However, when you consider everything going wrong, Granato appears to be one thing going right. Granato Has Relevant Experience. Granato has a long history of developing young talent. He...
The Hockey Writers
Canucks Should Consider Sending Podkolzin to the AHL
Based on his deployment so far this season, the Vancouver Canucks should consider sending Vasily Podkolzin down to the American Hockey League (AHL). The sophomore forward has struggled so far this season which has led to him being a healthy scratch multiple times already. A stint with the Abbotsford Canucks may be exactly what is needed for the young Russian to regain his confidence.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Simmonds, Timmins, Benn & Gio
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll take a look at the player news headed into the Minnesota Wild afternoon game today. With the team as injured as it is, there are a lot of player movements to know about. I suppose this happens to...
The Hockey Writers
Oilers and Penguins Could Make 1-for-1 Trade Hints NHL Scribe
Jonathan Willis certainly isn’t saying there’s a trade in the works, but the NHL journalist for The Athletic has connected the dots and suggested there might be a fit for both the Edmonton Oilers and Pittsburgh Penguins as trade partners. Noting that each team has a winger that is underperforming based on expectations, perhaps the two clubs could make a one-for-one trade that would benefit everyone involved.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers’ Defensive Struggles Show Value of Departed Duncan Keith
The Edmonton Oilers have issues scoring goals, they have issues in net, and they have issues keeping the puck out of their own net. When it comes to the last of those three problems, the absence of a veteran defender like Duncan Keith is becoming more and more evident by the game.
The Hockey Writers
2 Takeaways From the Blues’ 7-Game Winning Streak
The St. Louis Blues are riding high with a seven-game win streak. Their record has now gone from 3-8-0 to 10-8-0, putting them back into the mix. They are being labeled as one of the streakiest teams in recent NHL history. It’s not often that a team has three different streaks across an 18-game stretch, but that’s what this team has done.
