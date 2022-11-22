ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

6 players fantasy football managers should pick up for 2023 dynasty, keeper leagues

By Charles Curtis
 3 days ago
For some, the dream is still alive in fantasy football in 2022. The playoffs are within reach, and you’re still trying to win a title. Maybe you’ve already mortgaged your future if you’re in a dynasty or keeper league.

But if you’re on the other end of that and you can start planning for 2023 and beyond? That’s what this list is for.

Let’s run through some players who could be on your waiver wire and who might have a bright future. And if your league has rules about how free agents are kept on rosters in future years, these guys could have serious value:

WR Jameson Williams, Detroit Lions

A first-round receiver on a team that could use someone to fill in as WR2 behind Amon-Ra St. Brown. A very intriguing prospect for sure now that he’s returning from injury after missing most of his rookie year so far.

RB Zamir White, Las Vegas Raiders

There was some buzz in training camp about the fourth-rounder, and then there wasn’t in the season as Josh Jacobs proved everyone wrong.

But Jacobs is approaching free agency after the Raiders didn’t pick up his fifth-year option. So if he leaves for elsewhere? White might be the starting back in Vegas.

WR Jahan Dotson, Washington Commanders

The first-rounder showed some flashes of serious talent earlier in the year and then cooled down. But maybe he’s the second receiver for the Commanders in Year 2 behind Terry McLaurin?

WR Calvin Ridley, Jacksonville Jaguars

Remember: He was suspended for all of 2022 for betting on NFL games. The Jags traded for him, and the hope for the franchise is that he’ll be a big factor in 2023. Pick him up and stash him to see if that happens.

