The Hockey Writers
3 Worst Goalie Acquisitions of 2022 Offseason
After relocating to another franchise, one won’t always be able to repeat the same performances that made them so attractive to their new city. Whether because the team they moved to is weaker than the one they left, they are facing natural and unavoidable regression, or they just can’t find the right fit within the organization’s surroundings or system. It’s not that professional athletes choose to be ineffective, but it happens.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings’ Hellberg Acquisition Starts Goalie Controversy
The Detroit Red Wings made headlines this week as the third team to claim Magnus Hellberg off the NHL waiver wire this season. After signing with the Seattle Kraken as a free agent, Hellberg has since been claimed by the Ottawa Senators, the Kraken, and now Detroit. After making his return to North America last Spring with the Red Wings, Hellberg has been a fringe NHL goalie who teams would clearly love to have in the AHL, but injuries and poor performances have made it so that there’s always a team that wants him.
The Hockey Writers
Blues Gameday Preview: Tampa Bay Lightning – 11/25/22
After rattling off seven-straight wins, the St. Louis Blues (10-9-0, 19 points) saw their winning ways end at the hands of the Buffalo Sabres with a final score of 6-2. For the Blues, their two goals were scored by Pavel Buchnevich (five) and Brayden Schenn (six). Goalie Jordan Binnington had a few goals he would like back, but the defenders playing in front of him were giving up too many high-danger chances and odd-man rushes for him to stand much of a chance in this one.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers Need to Target the Blackhawks’ Max Domi
The Edmonton Oilers lost some skill and toughness from their lineup when Evander Kane went down with an injury on Nov. 8. He’s likely out for a few months, and in his absence, the Oilers haven’t been able to gain traction and string together consecutive wins. It’s obvious they’ve just been too easy to play against too.
The Hockey Writers
Blackhawks Should Target 4 Bruins Players in Kane Trade
Last Saturday (Nov. 19), Boston Hockey Now writer Jimmy Murphy reported that an NHL executive told him that Chicago Blackhawks legend Patrick Kane “makes a lot of sense” for the Boston Bruins. Ultimately, it would be understandable if Bruins general manager (GM) Don Sweeney made a push for Kane, as Boston is aiming to win one last Stanley Cup for veterans Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci. Adding Kane to their top six could be exactly what cements them as the legitimate favorite for the Stanley Cup, as they would be acquiring another superstar to their already-excellent group.
The Hockey Writers
Minnesota Wild Roundtable: Thanksgiving Edition
It’s American Thanksgiving and while many families are gathered around their dinner tables enjoying family time, great food, and remembering everything they’re thankful for, the Minnesota Wild will be doing the same. While their season started out rough with three straight losses, things have turned a corner as of late.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings Weekly: The Playoff Race Continues
Welcome back to Red Wings Weekly! In this weekly column, we like to take a look at the Red Wings’ most-recent week of play, identify any players and/or trends that stood out, and then look ahead and find out what the next week may have in store for the team from Hockeytown. As always, feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section down below.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs Missed Big on Ryan Reaves Trade
The Toronto Maple Leafs need a strong, physical and intimidating player. The problem is that type of athlete is a rarity in today’s NHL. However, one of those tough-to-find gems was on the trade market, and for some reason, Toronto didn’t make it happen. Instead, the New York...
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs’ 2022-23 Trade Targets: Edmonton Oilers
Welcome to episode two of Maple Leafs’ 2022-23 Trade Targets. After an opening act along the sunny coast of California to examine trade targets on the Anaheim Ducks, we make our way to western Canada and zone in on the Edmonton Oilers. Maple Leafs (GM) general manager Kyle Dubas...
The Hockey Writers
Oilers’ Puljujarvi Needs Major Reset with New Team
Over the past few years, Jesse Puljujarvi has become an extremely polarizing player for the Edmonton Oilers fanbase. One half, which consists more of the analytic-minded folks, believe he is playing quite well despite his lack of offensive production a quarter way through the 2022-23 season, pointing to some of his advanced stats paired with what they believe is exceptional defensive play.
The Hockey Writers
3 Goalies Canadiens Should Target in 2025
This season, the Montreal Canadiens do not have a valid number-one goalie, which is fine because they don’t need one during a rebuild. They also don’t have prospects ready to jump into that role anytime soon. Frederik Dichow and Jakub Dobes could surprise people and be on the team by 2025, but that is wishful thinking at this point. By 2025, the Habs should be at least a playoff team if the rebuild goes correctly, but to be a contender, they will need a solid starting goaltender. Here is a look at three goalies that could be Montreal’s starters when they are ready for the big jump to Lord Stanley.
The Hockey Writers
Canadiens Still in Playoff Hunt at Quarter Mark for Better or Worse
It’s fitting the Montreal Canadiens passed the 2022-23 quarter mark with a game a game against the Chicago Blackhawks, who are in full-on tank mode. Winning 3-2 in a shootout on Nov. 25, the Canadiens are now a relatively impressive 11-9-1, just outside of the Eastern Conference playoff picture.
The Hockey Writers
Canadiens Won by Losing Kotkaniemi
It’s been nearly 18 months since Jesperi Kotkaniemi chose to sign an offer sheet with the Carolina Hurricanes. Since then, there has been speculation as to why he would choose to leave, and if the Montreal Canadiens, then under the helm of former general manager (GM) Marc Bergevin, made the right choice in not matching.
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways from Bruins’ 3-2 Overtime Comeback Victory
The Boston Bruins played the Carolina Hurricanes for the first time this season on Friday, Nov. 25, marking the first time they had faced each other since Carolina eliminated Boston from the first round of the 2022 NHL Playoffs. It was a game that had certainly been circled on the calendar since the schedule came out, and they could not have picked a better matchup for the annual Black Friday matinee.
The Hockey Writers
5 Takeaways From Islanders’ 3-0 Win vs Oilers – 11/23/22
The New York Islanders might have put together their best win of the season as they shut out the Edmonton Oilers 3-0. The Oilers might not be the same team that reached the Western Conference Final last season but they are still one of the best teams in the league and possess more than enough talented players to take over a game. Building off the 3-2 comeback win against the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Islanders looked dominant to win their second game in a row.
The Hockey Writers
Blue Jackets and Blues Have Opportunity for Perfect Trade
The Columbus Blue Jackets and St. Louis Blues are teams who are in very different positions to start the season. The Blue Jackets are one of the front runners for the Connor Bedard sweepstakes while the Blues look to battle for a playoff spot later into the season. One thing they do have in common though is each team has a player who has underperformed or fallen out of favor and could benefit from a change of scenery. Emil Bemstrom was recently sent down by the Blue Jackets and Logan Brown hasn’t been able to become a regular in the Blues’ lineup but is also currently injured.
The Hockey Writers
4 Best Kraken Moments at the Quarter-Mark of 2022-23
In hockey, the US Thanksgiving mark of the season often represents a check-in point. It is used as a benchmark that compares past results to predict playoff teams. In the NHL’s salary cap era, 76.3 percent of teams who are in a playoff spot on US Thanksgiving go on to make the playoffs. To walk a superstitious line, it feels safe to avoid saying much more about that.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Simmonds, Timmins, Benn & Gio
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll take a look at the player news headed into the Minnesota Wild afternoon game today. With the team as injured as it is, there are a lot of player movements to know about. I suppose this happens to...
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Kallgren, Sid vs. Auston & Marner
The Toronto Maple Leafs went into Minnesota and beat the Wild by a score of 4-3 yesterday. While that is great news, the team’s work is not over for the weekend. Tonight, they meet the red-hot Pittsburgh Penguins for the third time in November. The Penguins won the first...
The Hockey Writers
Devils Gameday Preview: Buffalo Sabres – 11/25/22
The New Jersey Devils’ win streak came to an end in a 2-1 loss following a wild night at Prudential Center on Nov. 21 against the Toronto Maple Leafs. They will now look to rebound against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center at 8:00 pm. The Devils are 16-4-0 on the season, good for 32 points and first place in the Metropolitan Division. The Sabres, meanwhile, are 9-11-0 and have 18 points, putting them seventh in the Atlantic Division.
