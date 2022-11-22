Read full article on original website
Related
Pregame poll: USF fans say they want Deion Sanders as next Bulls coach
TAMPA — If Saturday’s pregame tailgaters at Raymond James Stadium constitute an accurate cross-section of the USF demographic, the preferred candidate for the Bulls’ coaching vacancy is glaring. Like neon. An overwhelming majority of those questioned in the south end zone parking lot prior to Saturday night’s...
iheart.com
UCONN Men Romp; NFL Winners: Cowboys, Vikings, Bills; Law Tops Foran
The UCONN Men's Basketball Team stormed past Oregon Thursday night 83-59. Tristen Newton had 23 points for the Huskies. UCONN will play Alabama Friday night. Dallas Cowboys 28 New York Giants 20 Giants QB Daniel Jones was 21 for 35 for 228 yards and a touchdown. Minnesota Vikings 33 New...
Iron Bowl 2022: Why Nick Saban’s Face Was Bloody
The legendary Alabama coach sported a noticeable cut under his eye during Saturday’s game.
iheart.com
Myles Garrett On Studying Tom Brady And Recalling 2019 Sack
On if he remembers sacking Buccaneers QB Tom Brady in 2019:. “I do. Got it off a spin. I was hoping I would get some more then. I didn’t think I was going to get another opportunity seeing as he retired for a little bit, but I guess he knew we were on his schedule, and he wanted to give me another chance.”
iheart.com
Thur Broadcast Foran/Law; NFL 3 Games Thur ; UCONN Men in Action
Thanksgiving means Football - Thursday's Broadcast - Foran(9-0) at Jonathan Law(8-1) 10:05am on 960AM, 96.9FM WELI & iheartradio; you can watch the game on the 960WELI.com Website. This game should be a dandy - both teams have qualified for the CIAC State Tournament. 41 teams have punched their tickets already...
Comments / 0