Kentucky Governor's Order Protects Medical Marijuana Users From Prosecution for Possession
The 37 states that allow medical use of marijuana do not include Kentucky, where polling suggests that 90 percent of residents favor that policy. Because state legislators have not delivered a reform that the vast majority of voters say they want, Gov. Andy Beshear this week issued a conditional pardon aimed at protecting people who use marijuana for medical purposes from prosecution for simple possession.
Alabama Execution Called Off Because Officials Couldn't Insert Needle
For the second time in three months, Alabama officials halted an execution because corrections officials couldn't find a vein into which they could inject the lethal drugs. The prisoner, Kenneth Eugene Smith, 57, was scheduled to be executed Thursday night after his appeals to the Supreme Court were rejected. As the Associated Press notes, part of Smith's appeals involved Alabama's recent problems actually executing prisoners with intravenous drugs. In September, the execution of Alan Miller, also 57, was halted for the same reason—the Alabama Department of Corrections' execution team was not able to secure IV access in time by the midnight deadline.
Oregon Governor Pardons 45,000 Marijuana Offenders
Democratic Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced yesterday she will pardon 45,000 people convicted of simple possession of marijuana, in one of the largest uses of the pardon power by a governor to wipe weed offenses off the books. Brown's office says the pardons will remove 47,144 convictions for possession of...
Magistrate Judge "Openly Scoffed" at Former Press Secretary Jen Psaki's "Efforts to Escape a Deposition"
Psaki's lawyers argued that the deposition would be an "undue burden" on her, in part because it would take her away from her family for several days and interfere with her new job at MSNBC. But during a series of prickly exchanges with Psaki's lead attorney, Jeannie Rhee, [U.S. Magistrate Judge Ivan] Davis said the filings in the case didn't demonstrate any unusual impact she was likely to suffer.
The legal history of bans on firearms and Bowie knives before 1900
Bowie knives are back in constitutional law news these days, after a very long absence. The U.S. Supreme Court's Bruen decision instructs lower courts to look to U.S. legal history to see what sorts of restrictions on Second Amendment rights are consistent with the mainstream American legal tradition. According to the Court, the legal history of the Founding Era is the most important, the late nineteenth century much less so, and the twentieth century too late to create a tradition that contradicts the text of the Second Amendment.
A Pivotal Pick for the Ohio Supreme Court
All three Republican candidates for the Ohio Supreme Court won their races on election day this year. Justice Patrick DeWine and Patrick Fischer each won reelection and Justice Sharon Kennedy defeated Justice Jennifer Brunner in the race to replace outgoing Chief Justice Maureen O'Connor. None of the races was partcularly close; all three races were decided by double digit margins.
Mandatory Life Sentences for Juvenile Homicide Offenders are Unconstitutional, Rules Tennessee Supreme Court
Tennessee's Supreme Court ruled Friday that the state's 51-year minimum sentence for juvenile homicide offenders violates the Eighth Amendment's protection against "cruel and unusual" punishment. With the ruling, such lengthy sentences for juvenile homicide offenders are effectively ended in the United States, as Tennessee was the last remaining state to require that such offenders serve at least 50 years before being eligible for parole.
Court Rules Against The Gateway Pundit's Request for Press Pass
TGP is an online news and opinion publication. Founded in 2004, TGP has developed a large readership and now averages more than two- and-a-half million readers daily. It describes itself as "a trusted news source for the stories and views that are largely untold or ignored by traditional news outlets." Mr. Conradson is a reporter with TGP who covers Arizona politics. Neither TGP nor Mr. Conradson are shy about their libertarian conservative political leanings. Mr. Conradson testified that his favorite political party is the Republican Party "but I wear that on my sleeve." He noted that his readers understand his political views: "everybody who reads my work knows that I am very transparent about it."
A Federal Court Blocks Florida's Stop WOKE Act. Again.
On Thursday, a federal court decided that Florida cannot try to control what opinions public college professors can espouse in class—a decisive victory for opponents of the state's Individual Freedom Act, commonly known as the "Stop WOKE Act." A lawsuit filed by the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression...
Short Circuit: A Roundup of Recent Federal Court Decisions
Please enjoy the latest edition of Short Circuit, a weekly feature written by a bunch of people at the Institute for Justice. Friends, the feds are proposing a new, clear-as-mud rule requiring new corporate entities to identify all owners who exercise "substantial influence over important decisions." It is believed that this will help the gov't catch out drug dealers and money launderers using shell companies to hide their misdeeds, but—we promise you—the bad guys will just shift their tactics. The actual effect of the rule will be to require law-abiding small business owners to file millions of unnecessary reports, creating a honeypot of sensitive information that hackers can exploit. IJ Senior Attorney Robert Everett Johnson has more at USA Today.
National Injunction vs. Vacatur: The Tension Intensifies
Two days ago I wrote about the brewing battle between (1) one district court's national injunction against the lifting of Title 42 and (2) another district court's purported vacatur of Title 42. Later that day there was another development. Judge Sullivan of the United States District Court for the District of Columbia issued this minute order in the docket:
Expired Involuntary Commitment Order Can Be Reviewed Because of Collateral Effect on Gun Rights
The case is In the Matter of D.K.; it was decided by the Wisconsin Supreme Court in 2020, but I hadn't noticed it then, and just learned about it because of a new decision that cited it. From Justice Annette Kingsland Ziegler's majority opinion:. [T]he County had to prove by...
Biden Administration Asks Supreme Court to Lift Injunction Blocking their Massive Loan Forgiveness Program
Today the Biden Administration filed an application urging the Supreme Court to lift a lower court preliminary injunction blocking implementation of the president's massive student loan forgiveness program, which would cancel some $400 billion in student loan debt. I wrote about the lower court decision here. The Supreme Court's resolution of the Administration's request may well prefigure the justices' views on how the student loan litigation should be resolved overall. If the justices lift the lower court injunction, it could be a signal a majority of the Court believes that the plaintiffs don't have standing to challenge the loan forgiveness program, that the program is legal, or some combination of both. If, on the other hand, the Court rules against the Biden Administration, that may well indicate a majority of the justices oppose Biden's position on both standing and the merits.
Sixth Circuit Concludes ARPA Condition on COVID Relief Violates Spending Clause
Today the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit issued opinions in two cases chalenging the constitutionality of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA), undre which the federal government provided financial relief to states on the condition that the funds not be used to finance tax cuts. In one of the cases, Ohio v. Yellen, the court concluded the claims were moot. In the other, Kentucky v. Yellen, the court concluded that at least one of the plaintiff states had standing, and that the relevant provisions of ARPA are unconstitutional.
Court Blocks Florida Stop WOKE Act's Limits on What and How Public University Professor Can Teach
The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression reports:. Today a federal court halted enforcement of key parts of Florida's "Stop WOKE Act" in the state's public universities, declaring that the law violates the First Amendment rights of students and faculty. The court ruled that the "positively dystopian" act "officially bans...
"What's Missing in the Argument: An Indian Affairs Clause"
I was chatting with Prof. Lorianne Updike Toler (Northern Illinois), and she mentioned some thoughts of hers on this subject, based on her recent University of Chicago Law Review article, The Missing Indian Affairs Clause. I encouraged her to write up a blog post, and she kindly passed along the following:
What's Next for Chase Oliver, the Libertarian Who Forced a Runoff in the Georgia Senate Race?
Chase Oliver is having a moment. Last week, he scored more than 2 percent of the vote in Georgia's closely watched Senate race—enough to force a runoff between Sen. Raphael Warnock (D–Ga.) and Trump-backed Republican challenger Herschel Walker because neither candidate received more than 50 percent. That threw Oliver briefly into the national spotlight and made him a target for partisans on both sides who leveled accusations of spoiling the race for their preferred candidate. He got an interview on CNN, a segment on Fox Business' Kennedy, a neat profile from Vice, and an interview with Rolling Stone. Not bad for a guy who didn't win.
Verdict Against Auburn University in Economics Professor's First Amendment Retaliation Lawsuit
In Stern v. Roberts, a jury just held that Auburn University had retaliated against Prof. Michael Stern, a tenured economics professor, based on his speech; the jury awarded $145K in compensatory damages and $500K in punitive damages. Here are the factual allegations from the earlier opinion denying summary judgment:. In...
