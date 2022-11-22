Read full article on original website
WATCH: Bark Nation delivers Thanksgiving treats to pups at Muskegon Twp. shelter
MUSKEGON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Four-legged residents at a Muskegon Township animal shelter enjoyed a Thanksgiving meal of their own!. Dogs at Pound Buddies Animal Shelter were treated to KONGs stuffed with dog-friendly Thanksgiving food Thursday, courtesy of Bark Nation. The shelter posted a video to TikTok showing their adorable...
B2 Outlet Stores opens new location in Hastings
B2 Outlet Stores opened a brand new store in Hastings, bringing the benefits of finding great deals and supporting a local non-profit to Southwest Michigan. Todd took a trip to their new location to get a preview of their grand opening. To find the B2 Outlet Store nearest to you,...
The rivalry continues: Michigan, Ohio governors place wagers day before The Game
LANSING, Mich. — The rivalry continues!. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Ohio Gov. MikeDeWine have locked in their wagers as University of Michigan (U of M) and Ohio State University (OSU) face off in “The Game” on Saturday. "In the 118-year history of The Game, this weekend’s...
Fight prediabetes with these tips from Dr. Bitner
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Prediabetes can be a bit confusing— Do you have diabetes if you're pre-diabetic? Can you turn it around? Will you be on medication the rest of your life?. FOX 17's Women's Health Expert Dr. Diana Bitner says with a little help from your doctor,...
GRPD: 2 shot, in stable but serious condition
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police are investigating a shooting that sent a man and a woman to the hospital Wednesday morning. They are said to be in serious but stable condition. The initial call came in around 4:45 a.m. for shots heard near the Park Place Apartment...
Block party celebrates U.S. vs. England in FIFA World Cup
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The U.S. takes on England— and the Garage Bar & Grill has the perfect way to watch. Friday, November 25th, head over for their FIFA World Cup Block Party!. With no cover— plus 17 screens with indoor and outdoor viewing— there's not a bad...
WGHN says it won’t accept 'bullying' by city after being pulled from airwaves
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A Grand Haven radio station released a public statement Wednesday, two days after the city cut off their transmitter’s power supply. The city of Grand Haven claims WGHN 92.1 didn’t pay their dues by providing enough content to meet their contract’s demands.
US-131 opens after crash causes shut-down in Montcalm County
MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich. — A section of US-131 closed due to a crash in Montcalm County Wednesday afternoon. The highway was open to traffic at 6:30 pm., two hours after it was shut down. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) said the closure affects the southbound lanes after Kendalville...
Mother charged months after baby's death in Holland
HOLLAND, Mich. — A mother is facing charges more than three months after her child died following a near-drowning in a Holland bathtub. The child was rushed to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Aug. 9 after the incident occurred at Holland Women’s Mission, according to the city of Holland. The infant died two weeks later.
Deputies seek missing man from Leighton Township
LEIGHTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies request the public’s assistance in locating a missing person out of Leighton Township. The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office says 42-year-old Avel T. Martinez has been missing since Monday. We’re told Martinez’s spouse noted he had recently been going through a bout of...
Ottawa County elections division selected as finalist in federal support program
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Ottawa County’s elections division has been selected as a finalist in the first Centers for Election Excellence initiative. The five-year U.S. Alliance for Election Excellence program, which just launched this year, gathers the nation’s nonpartisan election officials, designers and others to recognize and support election procedures in the country, according to the Ottawa County government.
Man arrested, charged with assault following reports of inappropriate touching in Ottawa Co.
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The man accused of inappropriately touching women in Ottawa County has been taken into custody. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) says the first incident involved a 41-year-old woman and her 18-year-old daughter at a Coopersville store on Oct. 26. The second reportedly took place in Grand Haven Township two days later involving a 19-year-old, deputies say.
