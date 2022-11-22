Read full article on original website
12-year anniversary of the Caledonia, Illinois TornadoLimitless Production Group LLCCaledonia, IL
Fireworks cause a large grass fire and a young boy was run over by a trailer during a Holiday event in IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCLoves Park, IL
Update in the officer-involved shooting in Rockton, IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCRockton, IL
Popular discount retail store opens another new location in IllinoisKristen WaltersFreeport, IL
Woman starts family after giving up over-exercise and disordered eating: "Focus on nourishment, rest, and fun"Amy ChristieRockford, IL
Black Friday in Rockford: Where to find deals at locally owned stores
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It’s no secret that most of the long Black Friday lines will form outside national chain stores as shoppers jostle to get an early jump on their holiday shopping. Stores like Target, Macy’s, and Kohl’s won’t be without big crowds on Nov. 25. But, Rockford also has s vibrant local business community […]
WIFR
Be a Santa to a senior this holiday season
NORTHERN ILLINOIS (WIFR) - Be a Santa to a Senior is back this holiday season, and gift trees are up across the area now through December 19. Be a Santa to a Senior is a great way to spread holiday cheer with those who may be feeling isolated this time of year.
MyStateline.com
Lena-Winslow claims a sixth state championship in football
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Olson Funeral and Service held their third annual Holiday remembrance service at the Luminara walk at the Nicholas Conservatory. The service brought together members of the community in a chance to honor their loved ones during the holidays. The event was held a day before the Luminaria walk which will be open to the public starting November 26th.
rockrivercurrent.com
Candy Cloud in Rockford launches franchise program, hopes to open next storefronts in 2023
ROCKFORD — Candy Cloud’s owners want their store to be a nationwide name, and they’re starting by franchising locally. Owners Alex and Paityn Edwards began accepting franchise applications in October and are now looking for franchisees in cities such as Madison and Milwaukee. “We’re looking to have...
To The Mysterious Illinois Man Who Disturbed Me In My Sleep, Why?
You've probably seen Ring Doorbell footage of strangers knocking on peoples' front doors at all hours of the night - even if they're harmless intentions, it's a very terrifying experience. I would know. It happened to me just a few nights ago. It was around 11:30pm on a Wednesday, I...
MyStateline.com
The Stateline's most popular Thanksgiving side dish
While mashed potatoes is the most popular Thanksgiving side dish in Illinois, Stateline residents prefer something else. See what the Rockford-area prefers. The Stateline’s most popular Thanksgiving side dish. While mashed potatoes is the most popular Thanksgiving side dish in Illinois, Stateline residents prefer something else. See what the...
Where to See Christmas Lights in the Stateline
Grab a cup of hot cocoa, load the kids in the car, and go check out these 2022 Christmas light displays in the Rockford area. Several of these lights shows are ones where you get out and walk around, some are drive-thru, and others are impressive neighborhood decorations. Here are the Christmas light displays you should take the time to see this year!
Head-on crash near Williams Tree Farm in Rockton
ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — Two cars crashed head-on near Williams Tree Farm on Friday. The crash happened just before 2 p.m. in the 4660 block of Yale Bridge Road. The conditions of the occupants of each vehicle are currently unknown.
MyStateline.com
Street closures for Stoll on State
All of Downtown Rockford will transform into a winter wonderland on Saturday for Stroll on State, which means many roads will be closed to traffic. All of Downtown Rockford will transform into a winter wonderland on Saturday for Stroll on State, which means many roads will be closed to traffic.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner: And Another Home Invasion on the East Side
Lived in a haunted house? Saw a mysterious creature?. If you are searching for a specific incident. My opinion on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has been currently provided to Rockford Scanner:. Sources are reporting a home invasion. Again, we sat on this hoping...
WIFR
Earth-shaking ‘boom’ heard in Boone County Thursday night
(WIFR) - A loud noise shook up Boone County residents Thanksgiving night; some are looking for answers. The ground-shaking “boom” was heard just after 6 p.m. Thursday by residents from Capron, Marengo, Belvidere and even as far north as Sharon, Wis. Those who heard the noise are speculating...
Central Illinois Proud
Disability Parking stings planned for Black Friday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Secretary of State Police will be conducting disability parking stings in Peoria this Black Friday. According to an Illinois press release, Secretary of State Jesse White announced that the Secretary of State Police will be conducting parking stings at shopping malls across the state to enforce the Illinois Parking Program for Persons with Disabilities.
MyStateline.com
Illinois officer shot in line of duty returns home
An Illinois police officer shot and critically injured in the line of duty last December returned home Wednesday night after nearly a year of recovery and physical therapy. Illinois officer shot in line of duty returns home. An Illinois police officer shot and critically injured in the line of duty...
WIFR
First-Time homebuyer thankful to land dream home before Thanksgiving
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Between cooking Thanksgiving dinner, shopping for presents and hanging lights, it may seem like finding your dream home is too good to be true. According to the Northwest Illinois Alliance of Realtors:. Housing inventory across the Rockford region fell more than 20% between September 2021 and...
Garage sale held for late Rockford Speedway owner
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The family of the late owner of the Rockford Speedway is holding a garage sale on Friday. It will take place at Loves Park’s Forest Hills Lodge. Jody Deery passed away back in June. She was a big collector of nativity scenes. She would open up her house every year so […]
cbs2iowa.com
2 brothers, 6 and 4, die after fall into Illinois pond
PALATINE, Ill. (AP) — Authorities and relatives say two young brothers died after they fell into an icy pond while visiting their grandmother in a Chicago suburb. Police said that hours after Palatine firefighters pulled the boys from the pond Wednesday afternoon both youths died at local hospitals. The...
fox32chicago.com
Illinois man robbed two banks while on court-supervised release for robbing two other banks
ROCKFORD, Ill. - An Illinois man has been convicted of robbing two banks last year. Demontrion Deshan Phillips, 28, stole $5,930 in a robbery of Midland States Bank, located at 1700 N. Alpine Rd in Rockford, on April 7, 2021. Phillips also stole $4,408 in a robbery of Midland States Bank, located at 600 S. State St. in Belvidere, on May 3, 2021.
Mrs. Fisher’s Potato Chips’ Hot Bag Sale Is This Week In Illinois
"Shopping local" is a frequent phrase you'll hear throughout your city but there may be occasions when you're not sure what your looking for is considered "local." When it comes to food there are usually plenty of options, but what if you're looking for chips? This is a no-brainer if you're in or near northern Illinois. Mrs. Fisher's should be top of mind.
ourquadcities.com
UPDATE: Endangered missing Illinois woman found
UPDATE: (November 23, 2022 – 9:40 p.m.) Sabrina A. Pauly has been located. The Illinois State Police has activated an Endangered Missing Person Advisory. The Wauconda Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating Sabrina A. Pauly. Pauly, 58, is described as a white female, 5’8″ and 350 pounds. Pauly has blonde hair and blue eyes. According to reports, Pauly last had contact with her family on November 20. She may be in the area of Mount Olympus Resort in Wisconsin Dells. Pauly was last seen driving a white 2018 Ford C-Max with Illinois license plate CH18724. Pauly has a condition that places her in danger.
Large smoke plume rises from Safford Road fire
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Firefighters from multiple local agencies worked to contain a fire at a property on Safford Road on Wednesday morning. Multiple firefighters were summoned to the scene in the 6800 block of Safford Road around 11:04 a.m. Winnebago, Blackhawk, and Rockford fire departments were called to the scene. DEVELOPING…
