Rockford, IL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WIFR

Be a Santa to a senior this holiday season

NORTHERN ILLINOIS (WIFR) - Be a Santa to a Senior is back this holiday season, and gift trees are up across the area now through December 19. Be a Santa to a Senior is a great way to spread holiday cheer with those who may be feeling isolated this time of year.
STEPHENSON COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com

Lena-Winslow claims a sixth state championship in football

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Olson Funeral and Service held their third annual Holiday remembrance service at the Luminara walk at the Nicholas Conservatory. The service brought together members of the community in a chance to honor their loved ones during the holidays. The event was held a day before the Luminaria walk which will be open to the public starting November 26th.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

The Stateline's most popular Thanksgiving side dish

While mashed potatoes is the most popular Thanksgiving side dish in Illinois, Stateline residents prefer something else. See what the Rockford-area prefers. The Stateline’s most popular Thanksgiving side dish. While mashed potatoes is the most popular Thanksgiving side dish in Illinois, Stateline residents prefer something else. See what the...
ROCKFORD, IL
StatelineKids

Where to See Christmas Lights in the Stateline

Grab a cup of hot cocoa, load the kids in the car, and go check out these 2022 Christmas light displays in the Rockford area. Several of these lights shows are ones where you get out and walk around, some are drive-thru, and others are impressive neighborhood decorations. Here are the Christmas light displays you should take the time to see this year!
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Street closures for Stoll on State

All of Downtown Rockford will transform into a winter wonderland on Saturday for Stroll on State, which means many roads will be closed to traffic. All of Downtown Rockford will transform into a winter wonderland on Saturday for Stroll on State, which means many roads will be closed to traffic.
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner: And Another Home Invasion on the East Side

Lived in a haunted house? Saw a mysterious creature?. If you are searching for a specific incident. My opinion on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has been currently provided to Rockford Scanner:. Sources are reporting a home invasion. Again, we sat on this hoping...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Earth-shaking ‘boom’ heard in Boone County Thursday night

(WIFR) - A loud noise shook up Boone County residents Thanksgiving night; some are looking for answers. The ground-shaking “boom” was heard just after 6 p.m. Thursday by residents from Capron, Marengo, Belvidere and even as far north as Sharon, Wis. Those who heard the noise are speculating...
BOONE COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Disability Parking stings planned for Black Friday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Secretary of State Police will be conducting disability parking stings in Peoria this Black Friday. According to an Illinois press release, Secretary of State Jesse White announced that the Secretary of State Police will be conducting parking stings at shopping malls across the state to enforce the Illinois Parking Program for Persons with Disabilities.
PEORIA, IL
MyStateline.com

Illinois officer shot in line of duty returns home

An Illinois police officer shot and critically injured in the line of duty last December returned home Wednesday night after nearly a year of recovery and physical therapy. Illinois officer shot in line of duty returns home. An Illinois police officer shot and critically injured in the line of duty...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

First-Time homebuyer thankful to land dream home before Thanksgiving

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Between cooking Thanksgiving dinner, shopping for presents and hanging lights, it may seem like finding your dream home is too good to be true. According to the Northwest Illinois Alliance of Realtors:. Housing inventory across the Rockford region fell more than 20% between September 2021 and...
ROCKFORD, IL
cbs2iowa.com

2 brothers, 6 and 4, die after fall into Illinois pond

PALATINE, Ill. (AP) — Authorities and relatives say two young brothers died after they fell into an icy pond while visiting their grandmother in a Chicago suburb. Police said that hours after Palatine firefighters pulled the boys from the pond Wednesday afternoon both youths died at local hospitals. The...
PALATINE, IL
Q985

Mrs. Fisher’s Potato Chips’ Hot Bag Sale Is This Week In Illinois

"Shopping local" is a frequent phrase you'll hear throughout your city but there may be occasions when you're not sure what your looking for is considered "local." When it comes to food there are usually plenty of options, but what if you're looking for chips? This is a no-brainer if you're in or near northern Illinois. Mrs. Fisher's should be top of mind.
ROCKFORD, IL
ourquadcities.com

UPDATE: Endangered missing Illinois woman found

UPDATE: (November 23, 2022 – 9:40 p.m.) Sabrina A. Pauly has been located. The Illinois State Police has activated an Endangered Missing Person Advisory. The Wauconda Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating Sabrina A. Pauly. Pauly, 58, is described as a white female, 5’8″ and 350 pounds. Pauly has blonde hair and blue eyes. According to reports, Pauly last had contact with her family on November 20. She may be in the area of Mount Olympus Resort in Wisconsin Dells. Pauly was last seen driving a white 2018 Ford C-Max with Illinois license plate CH18724. Pauly has a condition that places her in danger.
WAUCONDA, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Large smoke plume rises from Safford Road fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Firefighters from multiple local agencies worked to contain a fire at a property on Safford Road on Wednesday morning. Multiple firefighters were summoned to the scene in the 6800 block of Safford Road around 11:04 a.m. Winnebago, Blackhawk, and Rockford fire departments were called to the scene. DEVELOPING…
ROCKFORD, IL

