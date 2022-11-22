Read full article on original website
‘The most worthless of all fish’ survey results posted by Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The results of a common carp survey sent out to Kansas anglers are in. Kansas anglers were asked by the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks to answer several questions related to common carp in a recent survey. The results were released in a KDWP newsletter by Fisheries Biologist Nick Kramer, which […]
KWCH.com
Rain headed to Kansas Saturday evening
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A large storm system coming in from Texas will bring rain to Kansas Saturday afternoon and into the night. We shouldn’t have to worry about snow or icy roads in the area if you have post-Thanksgiving travel plans for Saturday. Clouds will start moving in...
Pratt Tribune
Kansas dairy industry gets boost from extension, research at K-State
MANHATTAN,Kan.When the Hilmar Cheese Company announced in May 2021 that it would be building a cheese and whey processing plant south of Dodge City, it marked another major success for the Kansas dairy industry. Hilmar’s facility, which is expected to be operational in 2024, will create 247 new jobs. The...
Kansas regulators want to slash Evergy’s energy efficiency plan
Regulators’ opposition could unravel a consensus plan to provide millions of dollars in energy efficiency programs to Evergy’s Kansas customers. Evergy, the largest electric utility in Kansas, came to agreement with consumer and environmental advocates on a variety of programs meant to lower energy demand and save customers close to $100 million over four years.
Customers say Kansas construction company owner took thousands, disappeared
Your business might have problems when your former customers have devoted an entire Facebook page to ripping you apart.
kggfradio.com
Drought Expected to Continue Through Winter Months in SE Kansas
The extended drought is expected to continue during the winter months for a majority of the Central and Southwestern U.S. For the third consecutive winter, warmer-than-average temperatures are expected along the Gulf Coast and Southern portions of the county, according to the Climate Prediction Center, a division of the National Weather Service.
Nearly $100 million in Kansas Lottery winnings wait to be claimed
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Nearly $100 million in lottery winnings remain unclaimed in Kansas. Millions of dollars worth of lottery winnings lay unclaimed in Kansas, according to the Kansas Lottery. Prizes ranging from just a few thousand to in the millions are still waiting for someone to claim them nearly a year after they were […]
NW Kan. farmer receives Kansas Leopold Conservation Award
Michael Thompson of Almena has been selected as the recipient of the 2022 Kansas Leopold Conservation Award. Given in honor of renowned conservationist Aldo Leopold, the award recognizes farmers, ranchers and forestland owners who inspire others with their dedication to land, water and wildlife resources in their care. In Kansas...
New York Times investigation shows how sports gambling industry exploited Kansas legislators
TOPEKA — A New York Times investigation into the gambling industry’s bare-knuckled lobbying efforts provides insight into concessions Kansas lawmakers provided when they legalized sports betting earlier this year. Among the revelations from the report, published Sunday as part of a series on “a relentless nationwide campaign” to expand sports betting: Kansas lawmakers slashed an […] The post New York Times investigation shows how sports gambling industry exploited Kansas legislators appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KanCare 101: How to apply for Medicaid benefits in Kansas
In any given month, about 450,000 Kansans rely on Medicaid to pay for health care. The program is paid for by the federal government with states providing a match and administering the program. As with any assistance program, it can be difficult to determine if you qualify. Who qualifies depends on many factors, only one of which is income.
KWCH.com
Great travel weather today; big changes coming our way
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Thanksgiving storm system will be coming into the central plains, which will start changing the weather as we approach the holiday. Travel conditions still look fairly good, but there are some things to be mindful of in the coming days. Some fog could develop in...
3 Great Steakhouses in Kansas
SteakPhoto byPhoto by Ömer Haktan Bulut on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
natureworldnews.com
Wild Turkeys from Maine are Wired to Adapt to Winter Weather, Study Says
According to a recent study, wild turkeys in Maine can easily adjust to changes in winter weather and rising temperatures. There are fewer resources available to turkeys during the winter, along with extremely cold temperatures. To increase their chances of survival, wild turkeys will alter their movements in bad winter weather, but as the climate continues to warm, their habits may change.
Western Kansas attorney named judge in 25th Judicial District
TOPEKA — Governor Laura Kelly this week appointed Rebecca Faurot of Scott City to the judgeship position in the 25th Judicial District. The position was created by the retirement of Judge Wendel Wurst. “Faurot is a level-headed and dedicated public servant,” Kelly said. “I am confident the 25th Judicial...
KAKE TV
Authorities warn Kansans about purchasing cars online
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - If you are in the market for a new or used car, you know it’s a tough market out there. It all dates back to the pandemic. We have a KAKE On Your Side warning from a Wichita woman who says you need to be careful when buying a car online.
Race for Kansas’ top House Democrat heats up
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Lawmakers are throwing their names in the hat to become the next top Democrat in the Kansas House. House Minority Agenda Chair, Representative Brandon Woodard from Lenexa, announced Wednesday that he will be running for House Minority Leader. Woodard became one of the state’s first two LGTBQ legislators elected to the House […]
kggfradio.com
Kansas Man Dies in Head-On Collision on U.S. 400
One man has died and another is seriously injured after a head-on crash on U.S. 400. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 33 year-old Dakota Jones of Weir, Kansas was headed east on the highway in the westbound lanes around 7:50 p.m. Monday night near McCune, Kansas. At the same time, Kenneth Messer of McCune was heading west in the correct lanes. Jones' truck hit Messer's car in a head-on collision.
Christmas parades in Kansas you won’t want to miss
Several Kansas towns are going all-in for the holidays this year with their parades.
KDHE: 3,000 new COVID cases, five additional deaths
TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 3,045 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Nov. 12 to Nov. 18, for a total of 897,813 cases. On Wednesday, the state reported 5 additional COVID-19 deaths, for a total of 9,657.
natureworldnews.com
New Yorkers Began Cleaning Up Snow From the Record-Breaking Heavy Lake-Effect Snowfall
Residents in New York began to clean up the accumulation of snow after a record-breaking heavy lake-effect snow, causing travel restrictions and delays. New Yorkers had now to worry about the aftermath of the massive snowfall that hit the state. The lack-effect snow brought heavy snow in the state that resulted in emergencies. Schools in the area were also temporarily closed as residents and crew began snow removal.
