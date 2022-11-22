ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gonzales, LA

pelicanpostonline.com

Prairieville’s DiCarlo appointed to Children’s Advisory Board

Cynthia F. DiCarlo of Prairieville has been appointed to the Children’s Cabinet Advisory Board. Dr. DiCarlo is a professor with Louisiana State University. She will serve at large. The Children’s Cabinet Advisory Board provides information and recommendations from the perspective of advocacy groups, service providers and parents.
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

Sitting Judge proposes project to address gun violence in Greater Baton Rouge

Over the past few weeks, Chief Judge Don Johnson has been proposing to a group of elected officials, community members, representatives of organizations, and the business community a pilot project dedicated to ensuring a safer Greater Baton Rouge which respects the constitutional rights of everyone arrested for a gun violence crime in our parish.
BATON ROUGE, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

APSO Arrest Report for the Week of November 16-22

Below is Ascension Sheriff’s arrest report for the week of November 16-22: Erica Mastrangelo, 33, 45214 Teddy Babin Rd, St. Amant was charged w/ (2 counts) Distribution or PWITD Methamphetamine, and Possession of Heroin;. Tamia Smith, 24, 3306 Harris Ln, Donaldsonville was charged w/ Domestic Abuse-Aggravated Assault (Child Endangerment);
DONALDSONVILLE, LA

