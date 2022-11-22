Read full article on original website
Jen's Dead To Me Season 3 Quotes Prove She's Still The Queen Of Snark
Dead to Me couldn’t go out without giving fans one more heaping helping of Jen Harding snark. The comeback queen filled Season 3 with the wittiest, most hilarious quotes, even as her situation was pretty bleak. Here are her best ones.
Wait, Has Wednesday Addams Always Had Superpowers?
The Addams Family franchise has always been home to macabre mysteries, supernatural scares, and pitch-black pithiness, so it may be surprising for some fans to learn that the dark and twisted family has never actually had superhuman abilities... until now. The Netflix series Wednesday reimagines the Addams’ dour daughter in a lot of inventive new ways, most notably by giving her mysterious psychic abilities. Even Wednesday herself doesn’t fully understand her powers, but throughout the course of the show, so much is revealed about the importance of Wednesday’s visions.
Emma Myers Wants Wenclair Shippers To Know: “They Were Roommates”
In Elite Daily’s series At The Moment, celebs dish on their current projects, pop culture hot takes, and everything taking over their group chats. Below, Emma Myers discusses her role in Netflix’s Wednesday, her friendship with Jenna Ortega, and what movie she’d love to star in. Emma...
Kate (Finally) Apologized To Logan For Calling Him Poor
Kate Gallivan and Logan Palmer weren’t exactly a perfect match. While they explored their connection on the beaches of Bachelor In Paradise, Kate had serious concerns about Logan’s ability to keep up with her financially. Her constant commentary behind his back rubbed many fans the wrong way. Though she didn’t say sorry at the reunion finale, which aired Nov. 22, Kate apologized to Logan afterwards in an Instagram Story.
Netflix's Wednesday Soundtrack Is Giving Dark Academia
As much as The Addams Family has always been associated with dark humor, the morbid brood is also iconic in terms of music. The franchise’s original TV show theme song has become a classic spooky season singalong, and that same knack for nailing macabre and silly tunes continued in Netflix’s new Addams Family-inspired series, Wednesday. Right when Wednesday busted out her pitch-black cello in the show’s premiere, it was clear some spooky jams were on the way, and the songs on Wednesday’s soundtrack fully delivered.
Offset Posted A Heartbreaking Instagram Tribute To Takeoff
Offset is continuing to grieve his cousin and fellow Migos rapper, Takeoff. On Nov. 22, Offset shared a touching Instagram tribute to the musician, who died on Nov. 1 after a fatal shooting outside a Houston bowling alley. Takeoff was 28. “Missing everything bout you specially that smile,” Offset wrote...
Glass Onion
Chris Evans’ sweater may not be returning for the Knives Out sequel, but Daniel Craig’s character, Benoit Blanc, is back to solve another murder. Along with a star-studded cast that includes Edward Norton, Kate Hudson, Janelle Monáe, and Madelyn Cline, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery also has a brand new setting. This time around, the suspects are all invited to a murder mystery party on a Greek island. After watching the movie and taking in the beachy setting, you might be wondering, where was Knives Out 2 filmed IRL?
