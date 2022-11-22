Read full article on original website
Kate (Finally) Apologized To Logan For Calling Him Poor
Kate Gallivan and Logan Palmer weren’t exactly a perfect match. While they explored their connection on the beaches of Bachelor In Paradise, Kate had serious concerns about Logan’s ability to keep up with her financially. Her constant commentary behind his back rubbed many fans the wrong way. Though she didn’t say sorry at the reunion finale, which aired Nov. 22, Kate apologized to Logan afterwards in an Instagram Story.
Here’s The Likelihood The Kardashians Will Do A Christmas Card This Year
The Kardashians are big on holiday traditions. In addition to throwing their annual elaborate Christmas party, the first family of reality TV typically shared a family Christmas card on Instagram. While they’ve always tried to gather as many of their loved ones together for the photo, in recent years the family has opted for smaller photoshoots featuring just a few relatives.
Hailey Bieber's Beauty Evolution Over The Years Is Fascinating
For more than a decade, Hailey Bieber’s beauty evolution has had underpinnings of cool girl glam, dating all the way back to the beginning of her modeling career. When she was fresh-faced model Hailey Baldwin, she starred in campaigns for established cool girl fashion brands like Guess, Ralph Lauren, and Tommy Hilfiger. You could say these elevated but unpretentious labels laid the foundation for Bieber’s beauty journey. READ MORE.
Kelly Rowland Doubled Down On Defending Chris Brown After His AMAs Win
Kelly Rowland is standing behind her public support for Chris Brown after defending him on the American Music Awards stage. On Nov. 20, Rowland presented Brown with the award for Favorite Male R&B Artist at the AMAs and accepted the award on his behalf as he wasn’t in attendance. Many on social media made it clear they weren’t here for her defense of Brown, who has faced accusations of abuse and assault over the years.
Fay Ripley: ‘According to my bridesmaids, I’ve got ankles like French baguettes’
Born in Surrey, Fay Ripley, 56, worked as a clown while studying at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama. In 1996, she was cast as Jenny in the Bafta- and British Comedy award-winning ITV drama Cold Feet, which ran for nine series between 1997 and 2020. Her other television work includes the film Green-Eyed Monster, comedy series Monday Monday, the revived Reggie Perrin and the crime drama Suspects. From 30 November she will star in Kerry Jackson at the National Theatre. She lives in London with her husband, the actor Daniel Lapaine, and their two children. She is the author of three cookbooks.
Swipe Photo Trends On TikTok To Try Out The New Viral Feature
You may have noticed a new trend going around the TikTok FYP. It’s not a trendy dance or viral recipe, but rather a format trend, known as the photo swipe. TikTok’s swipeable photo feature has really taken off and made way for several new TikTok trends featuring this template. There are meme-worthy photo swipe trends and ones that are cute relationship photo albums. Whether you’re in it for LOLs, sharing sweet moments with your followers, or just revealing more about yourself to your friends, here are some swipe photo trends to try.
Wait, Has Wednesday Addams Always Had Superpowers?
The Addams Family franchise has always been home to macabre mysteries, supernatural scares, and pitch-black pithiness, so it may be surprising for some fans to learn that the dark and twisted family has never actually had superhuman abilities... until now. The Netflix series Wednesday reimagines the Addams’ dour daughter in a lot of inventive new ways, most notably by giving her mysterious psychic abilities. Even Wednesday herself doesn’t fully understand her powers, but throughout the course of the show, so much is revealed about the importance of Wednesday’s visions.
Elite Daily Newsletter: November 22, 2022
A version of this content appeared in Elite Daily’s newsletter on Nov. 22, 2022. Why wait? If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here. Harry & Meghan Thanked Elton John In Sweet New Video. No farewell would be complete without a...
Inside Harry Styles’ Pleasing’s Super Magic Holiday Pop-Up
Harry Styles revels in being the gift that keeps on giving to his fans. Despite the Harry’s House singer having just wrapped the main stretch of his 15-night residency at the L.A. Forum, the pop icon somehow still found the time to get into the holiday spirit. You’ll be *pleased* to know that Styles’ beauty and skin care line, Pleasing, has decked the halls of three new holiday pop-up shops in New York, Los Angeles, and London to celebrate the brand’s first birthday and the launch of a new mico-collection. Inside Styles’ Pleasing holiday pop-up shop in NYC, you’ll find dreamy interiors, exclusive merch, and curated shopping guides for local small businesses.
Emma Myers Wants Wenclair Shippers To Know: “They Were Roommates”
In Elite Daily’s series At The Moment, celebs dish on their current projects, pop culture hot takes, and everything taking over their group chats. Below, Emma Myers discusses her role in Netflix’s Wednesday, her friendship with Jenna Ortega, and what movie she’d love to star in. Emma...
The Pitch Perfect Series Showrunner Already Has Plans For Season 2
Bumper still has a lot more to sing about, or at least, that’s what the Season 1 finale of his Pitch Perfect spinoff series Bumper in Berlin made it seem like. Although Peacock has yet to pick up a second season of the show, its cast and showrunner already have some juicy plans for a potential follow-up, and that finale cliffhanger certainly laid the groundwork for new stories to come. Here’s what to know so far about the possibility for Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin Season 2.
Offset Posted A Heartbreaking Instagram Tribute To Takeoff
Offset is continuing to grieve his cousin and fellow Migos rapper, Takeoff. On Nov. 22, Offset shared a touching Instagram tribute to the musician, who died on Nov. 1 after a fatal shooting outside a Houston bowling alley. Takeoff was 28. “Missing everything bout you specially that smile,” Offset wrote...
The Fandoms Are Thriving With Disney+'s New December Releases
The holidays have been a big deal for the Disney brand, and the streaming era has only made this even more true. Disney+ has gone in on Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas whole hog since its launch, with specials from all over the various fandoms within its umbrella. With the year winding down, the last of the 2022 releases are heading to land on streaming in time for the family to watch. Here’s a rundown of what’s coming to Disney+ in December 2022.
We Need To Talk About Those Plot Holes In Knives Out 2
Warning: Major spoilers for Glass Onion follow — don’t read on if you haven’t seen the film yet. As the trailer hinted, the new Knives Out mystery focused on eight party guests invited to an island retreat owned by tech billionaire Miles Bron. The plan was to play a murder mystery game, with Bron playing the “victim.” There was just one catch: All of the guests had a reason to want Miles dead — like for real dead — from his former business partner, Andi, to celebrity Birdie Jay, who Miles was blackmailing into taking the fall for a PR disaster.
Who wants to live to 100 on a diet of lentil and broccoli slurry? Mostly rich men
Shortly after waking, Bryan Johnson drinks a murky concoction involving olive oil, cocoa flavanols and something derived from algae. Breakfast will be a blended green slurry of lentils, broccoli and mushrooms, with lunch and dinner not much different. The 45-year-old American entrepreneur is religious about his sleep, follows a strict...
"Those People Had Some Drama!": 18 Real-Life Stories That Folks Really, Really Want To See Turned Into A Biopic
"Why is there not already a film about her?"
Jungkook’s New Song For The 2022 FIFA World Cup Is Inspiring
BTS’ Jungkook is back with more solo music. On Nov. 20, the star surprised fans by dropping a new song called “Dreamers.” It’s part of the official soundtrack for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Just hours after debuting the track, Jungkook performed “Dreamers” live for the first time during the World Cup opening ceremony in Qatar. It proved to be the perfect theme song for the event because the lyrics are all about turning your dreams into a reality.
Netflix's Wednesday Soundtrack Is Giving Dark Academia
As much as The Addams Family has always been associated with dark humor, the morbid brood is also iconic in terms of music. The franchise’s original TV show theme song has become a classic spooky season singalong, and that same knack for nailing macabre and silly tunes continued in Netflix’s new Addams Family-inspired series, Wednesday. Right when Wednesday busted out her pitch-black cello in the show’s premiere, it was clear some spooky jams were on the way, and the songs on Wednesday’s soundtrack fully delivered.
