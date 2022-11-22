Read full article on original website
Related
Attorney behind lawsuit against FTX says Tom Brady, other celebrities 'could be liable' for crypto endorsement
The lawyer behind the class-action lawsuit against the now-collapsed crypto trading company FTX said Wednesday that high-profile celebrities such as legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady and billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban should be held liable for violating Florida law and causing consumers to suffer more than $11 billion in damages. Florida...
FTX Collapse: Tom Brady and Steph Curry's Problems Get Worse
The FTX cryptocurrency exchange debacle continues to wreak havoc. FTX was the crown jewel of 30-year-old former trader Sam Bankman-Fried's cryptocurrency empire. The platform where you could buy and sell digital currencies was based in the Bahamas and had a subsidiary in the United States, FTX US, for people living in the United States. FTX also had close ties with Alameda Research, a hedge fund and trading platform founded by Bankman-Fried.
Tom Brady, Steph Curry and other celebrities face Texas investigation for endorsements of bankrupt crypto firm
This probe is part of the state’s wider investigation into FTX’s multibillion-dollar bankruptcy.
newsnationnow.com
Tom Brady, others investigated in Texas for FTX endorsements
(NewsNation) — Some of the biggest names in sports and entertainment, including NFL quarterback Tom Brady and the NBA’s Steph Curry, are under investigation by a Texas regulator for possible violations of securities laws in connection to cryptocurrency exchange FTX. Joe Rotunda, director of enforcement at the Texas...
Celebrities Who Endorsed FTX Are a ‘Juicy Target’ for Lawsuits
With FTX and more than 100 of its affiliated companies having filed for bankruptcy protection, the celebrities who endorsed the firm reportedly still present an opportunity for those who lost out on FTX to attempt to recover their losses. At least three lawsuits naming celebrities have already been filed, and...
Comments / 0