Lack of support denting prospects for UK computer chip sector, say MPs
The UK is missing out on a wave of investment and falling behind other countries in the fast-growing semiconductor industry because of a lack of support from the government, MPs have warned. The government should urgently publish a long-delayed semiconductor strategy, and also look to create partnerships with allies to...
Amazon’s UK tax bill could rise by £29m amid business rates overhaul
Amazon’s UK tax bill jump could jump by £29m next year as a result of changes to business rates that are scheduled to hit warehouses and online retailers the hardest. The online retailer is likely to be among firms facing big tax rises following the chancellor’s autumn statement, according to analysis from the real estate adviser Altus Group.
UK homeowners forced to settle for below asking price, Zoopla says
People selling their homes have typically had to settle for below the asking price in recent weeks, according to Zoopla, which is predicting house prices will fall by about 5% next year. The average price achieved in recent weeks has been 3% below a seller’s asking price, when for much...
Clashes in Shanghai as protests over zero-Covid policy grip China
Hundreds of demonstrators and police have clashed in Shanghai as protests over China’s stringent Covid restrictions flared for a third day and spread to several cities, in the biggest test for president Xi Jinping since he secured a historic third term in power. The wave of civil disobedience is...
BBC says Chinese police assaulted and detained its reporter at Shanghai protest
Chinese police assaulted and detained a BBC journalist covering a protest in Shanghai on Sunday, releasing him after several hours, the broadcaster has said. “The BBC is extremely concerned about the treatment of our journalist Ed Lawrence, who was arrested and handcuffed while covering the protests in Shanghai,” a spokesperson for the British public service broadcaster said.
