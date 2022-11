PORTLAND, Ore. — Top-ranked North Carolina knew there would be tests during its weekend in the Pacific Northwest. Unexpectedly, its opener was one. Pete Nance scored 28 points, Caleb Love added 23 and No. 1 North Carolina withstood the Portland Pilots 89-81 in the opening round of the Phil Knight Invitational on Thursday.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO