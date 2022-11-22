ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1011now.com

Lincoln police identify motorcyclist in fatal single-vehicle crash

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department continues to investigate a motorcycle crash that occurred in the area of Rosa Parks Way and 9th Street. That crash resulted in the death of a Lincoln man who police identified Thursday as 53-year-old Arthur Schmidt. On Wednesday, shortly after 1 p.m....
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Motorcyclist Killed After Falling From Lincoln Overpass

Lincoln Police say a 53 year old man was killed after his motorcycle crashed on Rosa Parks Way just after 1:00 Wednesday afternoon. LPD Captain Todd Kocian tells KLIN News the initial investigation determined the motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Rosa Parks Way approaching 9th Street when the driver struck the north side wall.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

34-year-old pedestrian struck and killed at Omaha intersection

OMAHA, Neb. -- Authorities in Omaha are investigating after a 34-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed Wednesday night. Shortly before 7:00 p.m., Omaha Police officers were called to the intersection of S. 24th and Oak streets for a pedestrian that was struck by a vehicle. The investigation showed the pedestrian,...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

6 First Alert Traffic: Rollover crash on I-80 slows Omaha traffic along I-680

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A rollover crash on eastbound Interstate 80 affected evening commuters near the I-680 interchange as well on Tuesday. The driver involved in the one-car crash was rattled but not injured. The crash happened near 108th Street at about 5:20 p.m., resulting in lane closures on eastbound...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Multiple attempted auto thefts cause accidents in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Multiple vehicle theft attempts, two of which caused accidents, are being investigated by the Lincoln Police Department. LPD said officers were sent to ACE Hardware, 901 S 27th St. around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday for a reported auto theft. Officers said they talked to the 31-year-old victim...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

UPDATE: Name released in motor vehicle crash that killed one

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The name of an 80-year-old woman who died in a Lincoln accident has been released. The Lincoln Police Department said the 80-year-old woman's name is Lyn Linder of Lincoln. On Monday, Lincoln Police Officers said they were called to a scene with a report of an injury...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Meet Arielle: available now at Capital Humane Society

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Arielle is a four or five-month-old domestic shorthair kitten who came into the shelter two months ago with a respiratory infection. She is feeling all better and is ready to find her forever home. She is currently available at the Capital Humane Society. Matt said...
LINCOLN, NE
Nebraska Examiner

Home builders group eager for Nebraska to dig 4,000-acre recreation lake

OMAHA — The thought of a $1.83 billion economic impact and plenty of real estate development potential has local builders eager to push the idea of a 4,000-acre recreational lake in Nebraska. After a state senator provided a progress report, members of the Metro Omaha Builders Association told the Nebraska Examiner they stand ready to […] The post Home builders group eager for Nebraska to dig 4,000-acre recreation lake appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Paulette Fleming

Beth Paulette Fleming, age 51 of Nebraska City died November 11, 2022 at her home. Paulette. was born March 31, 1971 in Boise, ID, the daughter of Robert D. and Carol E. (Martin) Fleming. While she left us too early, she brought many people smiles and joy while she was...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

OPD: Man arrested for Family Dollar robbery

OMAHA, Neb. -- Authorities in the metro area arrested a 62-year-old man in connection to a robbery at an Omaha store. Officers with the Omaha Police Department have arrested one person for a robbery at the Family Dollar at 4310 Ames Avenue Tuesday night. Police said they responded to a...
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy