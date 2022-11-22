Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football: Trey Palmer has historic date in winThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Matt Rhule expected to finalize contract with programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Basketball: Forward Derrick Walker's status day=to-dayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 14 games, beats No. 4 Nebraska 3-1The LanternColumbus, OH
Nebraska Football: QB Logan Smothers plays well in defeatThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
1011now.com
Lincoln police identify motorcyclist in fatal single-vehicle crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department continues to investigate a motorcycle crash that occurred in the area of Rosa Parks Way and 9th Street. That crash resulted in the death of a Lincoln man who police identified Thursday as 53-year-old Arthur Schmidt. On Wednesday, shortly after 1 p.m....
klkntv.com
Visitors asked to use caution at northeast Nebraska recreation area after bird die-off
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Visitors are asked to use caution until further notice while at Lewis and Clark State Recreation Area after a waterfowl die-off was reported on Tuesday. The waterfowl were collected to be tested for the cause of death by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. Due...
klin.com
Motorcyclist Killed After Falling From Lincoln Overpass
Lincoln Police say a 53 year old man was killed after his motorcycle crashed on Rosa Parks Way just after 1:00 Wednesday afternoon. LPD Captain Todd Kocian tells KLIN News the initial investigation determined the motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Rosa Parks Way approaching 9th Street when the driver struck the north side wall.
klkntv.com
One arrested in overnight homicide in southwest Nebraska, State Patrol says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a homicide that killed a 19-year-old Thursday night in north Imperial. The Imperial Police Department and Chase County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a shooting at a home near the intersection of West State and Broadway Streets.
News Channel Nebraska
34-year-old pedestrian struck and killed at Omaha intersection
OMAHA, Neb. -- Authorities in Omaha are investigating after a 34-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed Wednesday night. Shortly before 7:00 p.m., Omaha Police officers were called to the intersection of S. 24th and Oak streets for a pedestrian that was struck by a vehicle. The investigation showed the pedestrian,...
klkntv.com
15-year-old accused of leading Nebraska authorities on 2-county chase in minivan
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Merrick County Sheriff’s Office says a 15-year-old had several Nebraska agencies chasing after them on Thanksgiving. We’re told the pursuit started in Hamilton County where the teen took off in a Chrysler minivan. The chase then entered Merrick County before ending on...
News Channel Nebraska
6 First Alert Traffic: Rollover crash on I-80 slows Omaha traffic along I-680
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A rollover crash on eastbound Interstate 80 affected evening commuters near the I-680 interchange as well on Tuesday. The driver involved in the one-car crash was rattled but not injured. The crash happened near 108th Street at about 5:20 p.m., resulting in lane closures on eastbound...
klkntv.com
Man almost pins officer with car at north Lincoln gas station, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A man caused havoc late Monday night after being awoken from a slumber at a gas station, Lincoln Police say. Just after 9 p.m., officers arrived at the Kwik Shop near 14th and Adams Streets and found 25-year-old Delano Proctor passed out in his vehicle.
klkntv.com
Car thieves crash into Lincoln restaurant after grandma yells at them, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln police says it’s looking for a group of car thieves who went on a crime spree this week. We’re told this all began when the suspects stole a Jetta on Tuesday morning from Northwest 6th and West Butler Avenue. They then drove...
News Channel Nebraska
Multiple attempted auto thefts cause accidents in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Multiple vehicle theft attempts, two of which caused accidents, are being investigated by the Lincoln Police Department. LPD said officers were sent to ACE Hardware, 901 S 27th St. around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday for a reported auto theft. Officers said they talked to the 31-year-old victim...
WOWT
Fremont County, Iowa Sheriff’s Office to particpate in rural traffic safety project
SIDNEY, Iowa (WOWT) - The Sheriff’s Office in Fremont County will soon begin a new effort focused on rural traffic safety. It’s called the High Five Rural Traffic Safety Project. Five counties in Iowa are participating. The goal is to increase traffic safety on rural roads. The Fremont...
News Channel Nebraska
UPDATE: Name released in motor vehicle crash that killed one
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The name of an 80-year-old woman who died in a Lincoln accident has been released. The Lincoln Police Department said the 80-year-old woman's name is Lyn Linder of Lincoln. On Monday, Lincoln Police Officers said they were called to a scene with a report of an injury...
News Channel Nebraska
One suspect apprehended, another at large in shooting death of 20-year-old Omaha woman
OMAHA, Neb. – An Omaha murder suspect has been apprehended, but another remains at large. According to Omaha Police, 22-year-old Cameron Foster has been arrested for first-degree murder related the killing of 22-year-old DaeTiauna Kellogg earlier this month. Kellogg was reported shot shortly before 2:30 a.m. on Nov. 7....
Watch: Loose goat wrangled after several failed attempts in Nebraska
Animal control officers in Nebraska said a goat was finally corralled after evading capture on multiple occasions for nearly three weeks.
klkntv.com
Meet Arielle: available now at Capital Humane Society
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Arielle is a four or five-month-old domestic shorthair kitten who came into the shelter two months ago with a respiratory infection. She is feeling all better and is ready to find her forever home. She is currently available at the Capital Humane Society. Matt said...
Home builders group eager for Nebraska to dig 4,000-acre recreation lake
OMAHA — The thought of a $1.83 billion economic impact and plenty of real estate development potential has local builders eager to push the idea of a 4,000-acre recreational lake in Nebraska. After a state senator provided a progress report, members of the Metro Omaha Builders Association told the Nebraska Examiner they stand ready to […] The post Home builders group eager for Nebraska to dig 4,000-acre recreation lake appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
News Channel Nebraska
Paulette Fleming
Beth Paulette Fleming, age 51 of Nebraska City died November 11, 2022 at her home. Paulette. was born March 31, 1971 in Boise, ID, the daughter of Robert D. and Carol E. (Martin) Fleming. While she left us too early, she brought many people smiles and joy while she was...
CBS News
Neighbors rescue kids from lake, condition of rescued teen unknown
Three kids were rescued and one is in the hospital after they fell into an icy lake in Douglas County on Tuesday afternoon. Broken ice, blankets, and ropes were some of the remnants that were left behind at the scene after a sudden community rescue in the Roxborough Park neighborhood.
News Channel Nebraska
OPD: Man arrested for Family Dollar robbery
OMAHA, Neb. -- Authorities in the metro area arrested a 62-year-old man in connection to a robbery at an Omaha store. Officers with the Omaha Police Department have arrested one person for a robbery at the Family Dollar at 4310 Ames Avenue Tuesday night. Police said they responded to a...
Former colleagues open up about missing Omaha woman as investigation continues
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office returned to Cari Allen's home in west Omaha, where a tow truck removed a car from the garage on Wednesday.
