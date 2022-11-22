ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WCIA

Secretary of State starting disability parking stings

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois Secretary of State’s Office is starting a statewide sting operation to catch drivers misusing parking spaces designated for people with disabilities. Starting Friday, Secretary of State Police will be enforcing the provisions of the Parking Program for Persons with Disabilities at shopping centers throughout the state. Springfield is among the […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WAND TV

Boil order in effect for Jacksonville, Ill.

LITCHFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — A boil order for City of Jacksonville water customers has been put into effect until further notice. North side of Morton Avenue to West Lafayette Avenue between South Westgate and Rt. 104. South Westgate over to South Grand between Mound Road and West Lafayette. Morgan...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
wlds.com

Water Line Break at Area Manufacturing Facility Cause of Large Thanksgiving Day Boil Order

A break in an industrial service line was the cause of an unusually large boil order being issued on Thanksgiving day in Jacksonville. The Jacksonville water treatment plant began receiving calls of low water pressure across the west side of town at about 9:30 Thursday morning. Municipal Utilities Superintendent Ricky Hearin says around that same time, personnel at the water plant were noticing a sudden spike in water usage meaning there was a break somewhere in the system.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
wlds.com

Fire Consumes Home in Rural Meredosia Wednesday Night

Multiple fire departments in the surrounding area responded to a structure fire in rural Meredosia on Wednesday night. Reports of a structure fire were called in for multiple departments at 7:25PM Wednesday night for a residence located at 523 Spunky Ridge Road in rural Meredosia. Little details are known at...
MEREDOSIA, IL
wlds.com

Rural Meredosia Fire Claims Life of Home Owner

One person has died after fire swept through a house in rural Meredosia Wednesday night. At approximately 7:25 Wednesday night, West Central Dispatch received reports from an Illinois State Trooper and Pike County Sheriff’s Deputy who both said visible flames and smoke could be seen from a nearby highway near Meredosia.
MEREDOSIA, IL
wmay.com

Illinois Deer Harvest Hits Three-Year High

Illinois hunters have harvested more than 52,000 deer during the first weekend of firearm season around the state. It’s a sharp increase over the two previous years, with just over 47,000 deer taken during the first firearm weekend in 2020, and just under 49,000 last year. But in Sangamon County, hunters bagged 327 deer, fewer than in either of the past two years.
ILLINOIS STATE
WAND TV

ISP investigating shooting by officers in Litchfield

LITCHFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Illinois State Police is investigating a shooting by officers in Litchfield. According to a release, ISP, Montgomery County Sheriff's Office and Litchfield Police Department officers responded to a call of a person with a gun. Officers arrived to the Taylorville Community Credit Union around 10 a.m. on Thursday where they located the suspect in the parking lot.
LITCHFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Suspect Shot By Police In Litchfield; ISP Investigating

Illinois State Police are investigating after a man with a gun was shot by police in Litchfield Thanksgiving morning. Several agencies responded to a report of an armed individual in the parking lot of Taylorville Community Credit Union around 10am Thursday. When officers arrived, they say the man displayed the weapon. Two Litchfield police officers, a Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputy, and an Illinois State Police trooper all discharged their weapons.
LITCHFIELD, IL
advantagenews.com

Fire closes Alton Hit N Run

A small fire has forced the closure of the Hit n Run in Alton on State Street. The call came into the Alton Fire Department at 12:52 am on Tuesday. Fire crews responded to find the store filled with smoke but were able to extinguish the flames rather quickly. No injuries were reported as the store was closed at the time.
ALTON, IL
wmay.com

Traffic Changes Coming December 5th To Monroe Street Near Capitol Complex

Get ready for a big traffic change heading into downtown Springfield. Monroe Street will be reduced to one lane of traffic between Spring and Second Street, starting December 5th. The change is necessary to accommodate ongoing construction work at the state Capitol Complex, with that work scheduled to last until September of 2023.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
khqa.com

ISP updates rules to firearms access

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — The Illinois State Police (ISP) on Monday adopted updates aimed at keeping firearms out of the hands of people who pose a significant threat to themselves or to others. The first reform allows for a broader use of Clear and Present Danger Rule reports, which...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

Ice skating rink in Springfield for holidays

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Ice skating is back in Springfield for the holidays. The Old State Capitol in Springfield will host the LRS Ice Rink, an endeavor managed by local high school students in the Sangamon CEO program. The ice rink debuts Wednesday evening and will be open through...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WAND TV

Family raises funds to get 6-year-old a service dog

LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) - A Lincoln family is raising funds to provide their 6-year-old daughter with a service dog. Jodi Merrit's daughter, Willow, has struggled with Trichotillomania since she was a baby. Trichotillomania is a disorder that involves recurrent, irresistible urges to pull out body hair. The Merrit family believes their daughter's disorder started as a coping mechanism to deal with health conditions she had as an infant that caused her physical pain and her Sensory Processing Disorder.
LINCOLN, IL
WCIA

Man hurt in officer-involved shooting

LITCHFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A man is in the hospital after officials with the Illinois State Police said he displayed a gun during an encounter with law enforcement, leading to officers shooting him. Officials said Illinois State Troopers, Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies and Litchfield Police officers were informed of a person with a gun in […]
LITCHFIELD, IL
thebengilpost.com

Macoupin man dies in Jersey County accident Monday

A Macoupin man died Monday afternoon around 2:43 p.m. following a two-vehicle accident that happened on Oak Rest Road near Illinois Route 16 in Jersey County, according to Illinois State Police. Illinois State Police said Wayne Moore, 60 of Piasa, was driving a 2022 Polaris Ranger on Oak Rest Road...
JERSEY COUNTY, IL

