Secretary of State starting disability parking stings
ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois Secretary of State’s Office is starting a statewide sting operation to catch drivers misusing parking spaces designated for people with disabilities. Starting Friday, Secretary of State Police will be enforcing the provisions of the Parking Program for Persons with Disabilities at shopping centers throughout the state. Springfield is among the […]
WAND TV
Boil order in effect for Jacksonville, Ill.
LITCHFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — A boil order for City of Jacksonville water customers has been put into effect until further notice. North side of Morton Avenue to West Lafayette Avenue between South Westgate and Rt. 104. South Westgate over to South Grand between Mound Road and West Lafayette. Morgan...
wlds.com
Water Line Break at Area Manufacturing Facility Cause of Large Thanksgiving Day Boil Order
A break in an industrial service line was the cause of an unusually large boil order being issued on Thanksgiving day in Jacksonville. The Jacksonville water treatment plant began receiving calls of low water pressure across the west side of town at about 9:30 Thursday morning. Municipal Utilities Superintendent Ricky Hearin says around that same time, personnel at the water plant were noticing a sudden spike in water usage meaning there was a break somewhere in the system.
wlds.com
Fire Consumes Home in Rural Meredosia Wednesday Night
Multiple fire departments in the surrounding area responded to a structure fire in rural Meredosia on Wednesday night. Reports of a structure fire were called in for multiple departments at 7:25PM Wednesday night for a residence located at 523 Spunky Ridge Road in rural Meredosia. Little details are known at...
wlds.com
Boil Order In Effect For Jacksonville’s West End After Major Water Main Break
The Jacksonville Municipal Utility Department is having a busy Thanksgiving Day. A major water main break took an extended amount of time to be discovered this morning. Several residents in the west end of Jacksonville reported severely decreased water pressure. The break was discovered this afternoon and is currently being...
wlds.com
Rural Meredosia Fire Claims Life of Home Owner
One person has died after fire swept through a house in rural Meredosia Wednesday night. At approximately 7:25 Wednesday night, West Central Dispatch received reports from an Illinois State Trooper and Pike County Sheriff’s Deputy who both said visible flames and smoke could be seen from a nearby highway near Meredosia.
wmay.com
Illinois Deer Harvest Hits Three-Year High
Illinois hunters have harvested more than 52,000 deer during the first weekend of firearm season around the state. It’s a sharp increase over the two previous years, with just over 47,000 deer taken during the first firearm weekend in 2020, and just under 49,000 last year. But in Sangamon County, hunters bagged 327 deer, fewer than in either of the past two years.
WAND TV
ISP investigating shooting by officers in Litchfield
LITCHFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Illinois State Police is investigating a shooting by officers in Litchfield. According to a release, ISP, Montgomery County Sheriff's Office and Litchfield Police Department officers responded to a call of a person with a gun. Officers arrived to the Taylorville Community Credit Union around 10 a.m. on Thursday where they located the suspect in the parking lot.
wmay.com
Suspect Shot By Police In Litchfield; ISP Investigating
Illinois State Police are investigating after a man with a gun was shot by police in Litchfield Thanksgiving morning. Several agencies responded to a report of an armed individual in the parking lot of Taylorville Community Credit Union around 10am Thursday. When officers arrived, they say the man displayed the weapon. Two Litchfield police officers, a Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputy, and an Illinois State Police trooper all discharged their weapons.
advantagenews.com
Fire closes Alton Hit N Run
A small fire has forced the closure of the Hit n Run in Alton on State Street. The call came into the Alton Fire Department at 12:52 am on Tuesday. Fire crews responded to find the store filled with smoke but were able to extinguish the flames rather quickly. No injuries were reported as the store was closed at the time.
wmay.com
Traffic Changes Coming December 5th To Monroe Street Near Capitol Complex
Get ready for a big traffic change heading into downtown Springfield. Monroe Street will be reduced to one lane of traffic between Spring and Second Street, starting December 5th. The change is necessary to accommodate ongoing construction work at the state Capitol Complex, with that work scheduled to last until September of 2023.
khqa.com
ISP updates rules to firearms access
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — The Illinois State Police (ISP) on Monday adopted updates aimed at keeping firearms out of the hands of people who pose a significant threat to themselves or to others. The first reform allows for a broader use of Clear and Present Danger Rule reports, which...
Officers shoot suspect in Litchfield Thursday morning
An officer with the Litchfield Police Department shot a person Thursday in the parking lot of a local credit union.
newschannel20.com
Ice skating rink in Springfield for holidays
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Ice skating is back in Springfield for the holidays. The Old State Capitol in Springfield will host the LRS Ice Rink, an endeavor managed by local high school students in the Sangamon CEO program. The ice rink debuts Wednesday evening and will be open through...
1 dead, 1 injured in car crash in Jersey County
JERSEY COUNTY, Ill. — One person was killed, and another was injured in a car crash in Jersey County on Monday. The crash happened shortly after 2:40 p.m. on Oak Rest Road at Illinois Route 16, according to Illinois State Police. A 2022 Polaris Ranger was traveling northbound on...
nprillinois.org
Mom + Pop’s offers made-from-scratch meals in Petersburg | Community Voices
Emily Faucon is the co-owner of Mom + Pop’s in Petersburg, Ill. She spoke to Community Voices about how she and her husband Cory met, their love of made-from-scratch food, and what they are serving in their new restaurant.
WAND TV
Family raises funds to get 6-year-old a service dog
LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) - A Lincoln family is raising funds to provide their 6-year-old daughter with a service dog. Jodi Merrit's daughter, Willow, has struggled with Trichotillomania since she was a baby. Trichotillomania is a disorder that involves recurrent, irresistible urges to pull out body hair. The Merrit family believes their daughter's disorder started as a coping mechanism to deal with health conditions she had as an infant that caused her physical pain and her Sensory Processing Disorder.
Man hurt in officer-involved shooting
LITCHFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A man is in the hospital after officials with the Illinois State Police said he displayed a gun during an encounter with law enforcement, leading to officers shooting him. Officials said Illinois State Troopers, Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies and Litchfield Police officers were informed of a person with a gun in […]
thebengilpost.com
Macoupin man dies in Jersey County accident Monday
A Macoupin man died Monday afternoon around 2:43 p.m. following a two-vehicle accident that happened on Oak Rest Road near Illinois Route 16 in Jersey County, according to Illinois State Police. Illinois State Police said Wayne Moore, 60 of Piasa, was driving a 2022 Polaris Ranger on Oak Rest Road...
WSPY NEWS
State Rep. thinks lame-duck session possible before new General Assembly takes office
Morris Republican State Representative David Welter thinks lawmakers may have one more chance to to vote on legislation before the new General Assembly is sworn in this January beyond the veto session. Lawmakers have been in Springfield for the Fall Veto Session and have a few more days scheduled for...
