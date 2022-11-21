Read full article on original website
Stolen ambulance is at the bottom of the Kanawha River
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - First responders will be back at the Kanawha River this Thanksgiving Day to search for a woman and recover an ambulance. According to a Metro 911 supervisor, it was reported a woman had stolen an ambulance from a hospital in Charleston and drove it into the Kanawha River in the 2200 block of Kanawha Boulevard.
3 dead, 2 injured in Thanksgiving Day crash
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Further details are expected to be released on a deadly crash that occurred Thanksgiving Day morning. It happened just before 6 a.m. on I-79 South at mile marker 11, near Frame Road. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department, an SUV was traveling south when...
