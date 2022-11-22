CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - First responders will be back at the Kanawha River this Thanksgiving Day to search for a woman and recover an ambulance. According to a Metro 911 supervisor, it was reported a woman had stolen an ambulance from a hospital in Charleston and drove it into the Kanawha River in the 2200 block of Kanawha Boulevard.

