WDTV
Stolen ambulance is at the bottom of the Kanawha River
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - First responders will be back at the Kanawha River this Thanksgiving Day to search for a woman and recover an ambulance. According to a Metro 911 supervisor, it was reported a woman had stolen an ambulance from a hospital in Charleston and drove it into the Kanawha River in the 2200 block of Kanawha Boulevard.
WDTV
Man in police-involved shooting has died
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man who was injured in a police-involved shooting has died from his wounds. According to a news release from the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, CAMC General notified the department that Jesse Hall, 26, of Eleanor, died Thursday at 9:25 a.m. The shooting happened...
