247Sports
UNC football: Tar Heels' disappointing end to regular season highlighted by media after loss to NC State
UNC had a chance to clinch a 10-win season in Year 4 under Mack Brown but fell short against NC State and suffered its second straight home loss to end the regular season 9-3. Kicker Noah Burnette missed a short one in regulation and another one that would have sent the game to a third overtime, as NC State escaped with a 30-27 victory. The Wolfpack started their fourth quarterback of the season in redshirt freshman Ben Finley.
247Sports
Postgame Takeaways: Pack tops Heels in double-overtime thriller
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- The NC State football team pulled off another thrilling win over North Carolina, beating the Tar Heels 30-27 Friday evening in double overtime. Ben Finley started the game at quarterback for the Pack – NC State’s fourth different starter this year – and played well, tossing two touchdowns with 271 yards. The Wolfpack’s defense came up with plenty of big stops in the game, too.
247Sports
'It's the greatest feeling': Finley, Carter, Ingle on rivalry win over UNC
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – In a thrilling, back-and-forth double-overtime affair, the NC State football team took down rival North Carolina in dramatic fashion for the second year in a row. The Pack won 30-27, as placekicker Christopher Dunn outdid UNC kicker Noah Burnette in overtime, with Dunn making a...
247Sports
UNC-NCSU: Mack Brown Postgame
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina (9-3, 6-2 ACC) was handed its second consecutive home loss to close out the regular season, with a 30-27 double-overtime loss to N.C. State (8-4, 4-4 ACC) Friday night. North Carolina trailed 14-3 late in the second quarter before running back Elijah Green gave...
247Sports
Taylor's Take: Cold Reality
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina will still be playing next week for the ACC Championship against Clemson, but man the Tar Heels will be limping their way into Charlotte, after losing 30-27 to their rivals from Raleigh in double OT. Carolina’s offensive line was overwhelmed by NC State’s front,...
247Sports
'Heck of a win': Doeren on double-overtime victory over UNC
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – For the second straight year the NC State football team pulled off a wild win over rival North Carolina, as the Wolfpack went to Kenan Stadium Friday and won 30-27 in double overtime. Placekicker Chris Dunn made field goals in both overtime frames, while UNC...
247Sports
Complete Box Score: NC State 76, Butler 61 in Battle 4 Atlantis
NC State cruised to a second straight win after a tough loss in the opener with a 76-61 victory over Butler to move to 6-1 on the young season. The Wolfpack had five different players finish with double figures, including a game-high 15 points from Jarkel Joiner and another 14 from DJ Burns.
247Sports
After Iowa State Loss, UNC Keeps Slipping From No. 1 in Perspective
PORTLAND, Ore. — No matter if North Carolina defeats No. 18 Alabama on Sunday in the third-place game of the Phil Knight Invitational, the Tar Heels are certain to slip from their perch atop the college basketball rankings. There will be a new No. 1 team nationally next week...
247Sports
UNC-Iowa State: Hubert Davis Postgame
PORTLAND, Ore. --- No. 1 North Carolina fell to Iowa State, 70-65, on Friday in the semifinal of the Phil Knight Invitational. The Tar Heels fumbled away an eight-point lead during the game’s final 5½ minutes. The Cyclones closed on 14-4 run in the final 3:03 to secure the win.
247Sports
Postgame Takeaways: NC State downs Butler to close out Battle 4 Atlantis
The Wolfpack rebounded in a big way from a nailbiting loss to Kansas in the Battle 4 Atlantis opener with two straight wins in the Bahamas. Late Friday night, NC State downed Butler, 76-61, behind a balanced scoring effort and strong play from its big men to down the Bulldogs and move to 6-1 on the season one week away from its ACC opener.
247Sports
Instant Analysis: UNC Fumbles Away Lead, Falls to Iowa State
PORTLAND, Ore. — North Carolina didn’t have enough answers in the second half Friday to pass its first major conference test. The top-ranked Tar Heels wilted down the stretch and fell to Iowa State 70-65 in the Phil Knight Invitational semifinals at Veterans Memorial Coliseum, after fumbling away an eight-point lead during the game’s final 5½ minutes.
247Sports
Kevin Keatts, Dusan Mahorcic, Jack Clark on NC State's win over Butler
The Wolfpack is flying back to Raleigh from Paradise Island with two strong Ws and a much more solid resume after its 76-61 win over Butler. NC State couldn't quite sweep the weekend with a close loss to Kansas to start things, but rebounded with two straight victories to move to 6-1 on the season with one more week before ACC play tips off against Pittsburgh.
247Sports
Alabama soccer downs Duke to advance to program's first-ever College Cup
The Alabama soccer program is heading to the 2022 College Cup. The top-seeded Crimson Tide was able to fend off the No. 2 seed Duke Blue Devils in a 3-2 overtime victory Friday night in the NCAA Tournament quarterfinal match at the Alabama Soccer Stadium. Alabama (23-2-1) won its 20th...
247Sports
USF women stomp Georgia Tech at Gulf Coast Showcase
TAMPA — Elena Tsineke scored a game-high 24 points and Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu recorded her second consecutive double-double, as USF improved to 7-0 and won its first game of the Gulf Coast Showcase, 63-50, over Georgia Tech on Friday night at Hertz Arena. Tsineke scored 11 in the first...
247Sports
Hilton Magic takes over Portland, as Cyclones knock off top-ranked UNC
Iowa State has gotten off to an undefeated start in non-conference play this year at 4-0, just like last year when the Cyclones did not lose a non-conference game in the regular season. At the Phil Knight Invitational, Iowa State picked up its best win of the year so far against Villanova on Thursday, and now picked up a massive test Friday afternoon, as top-ranked North Carolina awaits in Portland. Suffice it to say, that test was not too much for Iowa State.
247Sports
Holiday Hoopsgiving and Hard in the Paint Friday recap
The holidays are upon us and that means a loaded slate of holiday hoops. Every year the city of Atlanta plays home to two of the must go-to events on the calendar in Holiday Hoopsgiving and Hard in the Paint. On Friday, both of the premier events tipped off and...
